Drake Shares Adorable Photos of His 5-Year-Old Son Watching His Concert: 'Adonis's Big Day Out'

Drake had a special guest in the audience this past weekend – his son!

On Sunday, the "One Dance" singer, 36, shared a series of photos on Instagram from his concert over the weekend in Los Angeles where 5-year-old son Adonis came to watch his dad perform. In one photo, the rapper has his arms around his son, with Adonis grinning into the camera.

In another photo, Adonis wears a pair of black headphones, holding his dad's arm as Drake sings down to him.

"Adonis's Big Day Out," Drake captioned the sweet post.

At the show, Drake told his fans that Adonis was attending the L.A. show for the first time. "I can't talk about t-----s tonight in L.A. because my son is at the show for the first time," he said during the performance. "So we've got to keep this real PG tonight. Y'all keep your bras on."

The "Hotline Bling" rapper shares Adonis with French artist Sophie Brussaux.

This past week, Drake shared a sweet parenting moment on Instagram, posting a photo of himself doing Adonis' hair. Sitting behind his son, the rapper carefully took out Adonis' braids, which matched the proud father's own hairstyle.

The comments were filled with messages from the rapper's friends. "Like father Like son," rapper Tyga commented. Fellow dad and collaborater DJ Kahled simply commented, "👑."

In the same post, Drake shared a funny video of his mom Sandi Graham as she thanks her son for her new watch. “What a gift,” she said of the sparkly green watch. “Isn’t that gorgeous?”

The rapper then asked his son to comment on the present. “Do you like Bubby’s watch?” he asked.

Adonis, who was playing ping pong before his dad began filming, shrugged, telling Drake he did not like it because it is “too expensive.”

“I know,” the rapper told him. “Don’t worry, when you get older.”

In December, the father-son duo attended a Toronto Raptors basketball game, sitting courtside together. Wearing matching leather-like jackets and sneakers, Drake and his son were focused on the game — until Adonis' bag of Skittles came out.

The duo are often at Toronto games, where Drake has held courtside seats since 2013, according to The Toronto Star, and is a global ambassador for the team.

