Drake Shades Audience Member for Wearing Yeezys During Tour Stop

Drake is letting his fans know he still isn’t on good terms with Kanye West.

The rapper, 36, was seen in a video shared on Tik Tok dissing a concertgoer for wearing Yeezy sneakers — famously owned by his longtime rival West — during a recent tour stop in Milwaukee.

“My man I like the fitted hat with the blue tee, yeah, I feel you dog, you look good,” Drake said onstage in the clip, while pointing out a fan’s outfit in the crowd.

“Even though you got those Yeezys on, you still look good,” he added before walking, causing the crowd to erupt with noise. “You still look good.”

Drake’s comments come as West had his first live public performance with Travis Scott since he made antisemitic remarks in 2022 in Rome on Monday. His remarks led to the breakdown of his Yeezy partnership with Adidas in December 2022.

Drake and West, 46, have been involved in a feud for several years now.

The relationship between the rappers turned sour in 2018, when Drake’s fellow rival Pusha T accused him of using a ghostwriter in the song "Infrared" off of his album Daytona, which West produced.

Pusha then released "The Story of Adidon" in which he exposed Drake for having a child with artist and former adult-film star Sophie Brussaux.

Drake later confirmed that he welcomed his son Adonis, 6, with Brusseaux on his album Scorpion. West went on to deny that he told Pusha about Drake fathering a child in a subsequent interview with Chicago radio station WGCI.

The rappers continued to diss each other in their music and in 2019, Drake said he blamed West for causing his problems with Pusha as he appeared on the Rap Radar podcast.

"That's where all of this stems from," he said. "It's all rooted in that situation, yes. I think that he definitely recruited a guy with a similar dislike for me no matter what he says in interviews. I know that there's something there that bothers him deeply and yeah, I can't fix it for him. It just is what it is."

In September 2021, Drake reignited his feud with West on his sixth album Certified Lover Boy as he appeared to diss the rapper again. He also hinted at being romantically involved with West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian, though she has long denied the rumors, which West initially set off in 2018.

In April, Drake took another aim at West as he teased a sample of Kardashian, 42, discussing her divorce from West in an unreleased song titled "Rescue Me," on Sound 42's The Fry Yiy Show on SiriusXM Radio.



"I didn't come this far just to come this far and not be happy. Remember that," Kardashian says on the track, taken from the 2021 series finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Complex reported at the time.

