Fat Joe Receives Socks from Drake After Jokingly Saying He 'Might Be Jealous' of the Rapper

The gift appeared to be prompted by recent comments Fat Joe made about being "jealous" of Drizzy

Published on August 17, 2023 09:24PM EDT
Fat Joe and Drake
Fat Joe received an evidently gag birthday gift from Drake. Photo:

Romain Maurice/Getty; Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Fat Joe was forced to take part in a rather disappointing unboxing, when Drake gifted the "All the Way Up" rapper with "the most disrespectful" gift — a pair of men's black dress socks.

The apparent prank was prompted by recent comments Fat Joe made about being "jealous" of Drizzy due to his luxurious lifestyle.

Fat Joe, who turns 53 on Aug. 19, revealed the early birthday present he received from Drake on Instagram. The "Hotline Bling" artist sent him a box labeled Stake, which is the name of the Australian-Curaçaoan online gambling company that Drake, 36, is said to be a backer in, according to USA Today.

“You can’t make this s--- up,” Joe said in the Instagram video as he opened the box and read the accompanying message out loud. " 'Congratulations Fat Joe, it’s your birthday. You got a present from Stake.' Stake, a.k.a. my brother Drake’s company."

"What a beautiful package. Oh my God, let me see what they gave us," Fat Joe continued as he lifted the lid of the glossy black box to see black socks stamped with the message "Stake: Fat Joe's Socks."

Fat Joe socks. Yo, this is the most disrespectful s--- I’ve ever seen in my life. Yo Stake, yo Drake! I said I don’t have a sock or croissant. Goddamn, be careful what you wish for. Thank you. It’s the thought that counts,” he said.

He also thanked Drake for the gag gift in the caption of his post. “Thank you @champagnepapi and @stake for my precious 1 of 1 socks 😂😂😂😂," he wrote.

This comes after Fat Joe jokingly admitted in July during an Instagram Live session that he was "jealous" of the Certified Lover Boy rapper's jet-set lifestyle, as he brought up the rumor that Drake was allegedly gifted his “Air Drake” Boeing 767 cargo plane, as well as the custom-designed diamond ring once owned by late rapper Tupac Shakur and purchased at auction for $1 million.

Fat Joe quipped at the time that while Drake may be fortunate enough to have received all these extravagant gifts, he can't even get a "f---ing pack of socks" for free.

"Let me tell you why I might be jealous of Drake," Fat Joe said on his Instagram Live. "I’ve never seen a guy people love more. OK? Because it’s rumors his airplane — which looks like the flyest plane in the world — was actually given to him by a friend. Someone who wants to be down with the man who has a 15-year run of unstoppable hits."

"Then there's a guy who owns all the crypto s---t. He buys the Tupac ring, $4 million, and gives it to Drake," he continued. "Who the f--- is giving people this type of s---? Yes! I'm not making this shit up! Bro, they won’t give me a f---ing pack of socks! They won’t give me a croissant. F---, this some bulls---.”

Over the years, Fat Joe has held Drake in high regard, previously referring to the 6 God as the "Michael Jackson of this time."

"Drake is possibly the hardest person to get in touch with and let’s be clear, every song he does goes No. 1 and he’s just like, the Michael Jackson of this time," the "Make It Rain" rapper said.

