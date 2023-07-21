Drake Reveals Why He Hasn't Gotten Married, Says He Likes Women Who Are 'Into Cosplay'

"I like somebody that's, like, their own," the rapper told podcast host Bobbi Althoff

By
Ilana Kaplan
IK bio
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan is a Senior Digital Writer/Editor at PEOPLE. They have been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Their work has previously appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Vogue and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 21, 2023 03:10PM EDT

Drake may still be playing the field, but it's not his plan forever.

The "Search & Rescue" rapper, 36, appeared on The Really Good Podcast with Bobbi Althoff on Thursday where he discussed his new poetry book, as well as marriage, dating and why he hasn't tied the knot himself.

When asked why Drake hasn't been married, he said: "I don’t know. It seems like a thing of, like, ancient times or something. I think I will eventually. … I don't know, I don’t think I can offer somebody what they’d be looking for. Just consistency. I think my life, my work is my priority.”

While Althoff teased that Drake wanted to remain untethered so he could “sleep around," the OVO boss asserted he couldn't offer “consistency” or give the proper dedication to a relationship "at this stage in his life."

“I don’t wanna get married 'cause I just don’t wanna disappoint someone, and I’m not like, Amish,” he said.

Drake also shared his perspective on wedding a fellow celebrity.

"I probably will not end up marrying someone famous," he told the TikTok influencer and podcast host. "Famous people really aren't that, like, anything — they're not that intriguing."

Later in the interview, Drake revealed what he was looking for in a significant other: "Somebody that’s an individual.”

“Wow, you really have high standards,” Bobbi sarcastically replied.

“I like somebody that’s, like, their own,” Drake added. “They’re not just not like a carbon copy, like a person that I’ve seen a bunch of times throughout my existence. I like somebody with a sense of humor, you know? I like—I don’t know, like, cosplay.”

”What do you want them to dress up as?” Bobbi asked.

‌“No, I don’t need them to [dress up]—I probably will f--- with them more if they are into cosplay,” he said. “Not with me, just like generally.”

“You’re weirder than I thought you were,” Bobbi told him.

‌“That’s a fact for sure,” Drake responded. “You have no idea, honey.”

The same day his podcast with Althoff was released, the hip-hop superstar was also spotted embracing cosplay himself, leaving a hotel in a dog mask ahead of the release of his album For All the Dogs.

Drake Cozies Up to Rapper Sexxy Redd in Backstage Photo: 'Just Met My Rightful Wife'
Drake and Sexxy Redd.

Sexxy Redd Instagram

Drake was spotted cozying up to Sexyy Red earlier this week.

Things were heating up for the Canadian superstar and breakout rapper Red backstage during his It's All a Blur tour at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. 

In a photo posted to his Instagram Story, Drake sat with the “Pound Town” rapper — who attended his show Tuesday night — with is arm around her and kissed her cheek.

Red was seen with her hand on the side of Drake’s head as she shut her eyes and flaunted a pouty expression.

“Just met might my rightful wife @sexyyred,” Drake wrote atop the snap.

Related Articles
Gillie Da Kid's Son Yng Cheese Shot Dead in Philadelphia
YNG Cheese, Son of Podcast Host and Rapper Gillie Da Kid, Killed in Philadelphia Shooting
Tony Bennett performs at the Clinton Global Citizen Awards during the second day of the 2015 Clinton Global Initiative's Annual Meeting at the Sheraton New York Hotel & Towers on September 27, 2015 in New York City.
How Tony Bennett Lived and Sang for Years with Alzheimer's: 'Singing Is Everything to Him'
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga attend the The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 8, 2015
Inside Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's Lasting and Collaborative Friendship: 'We Surely Love Each Other'
Zayn Malik portrait
Zayn Malik Releases First New Single in 2 Years with 'Love Like This': Watch
Ariana Grande's New Boyfriend Ethan Slater Is Separated from Wife After Welcoming Baby Last Year
Ariana Grande's New Boyfriend Ethan Slater Is Separated from Wife After Welcoming Baby Last Year: Source
explainer on Ariana Grande's possible new boyfriend Ethan Slater
Who Is Ariana Grande's New Boyfriend? All About Her 'Wicked' Costar Ethan Slater
John Boyega for Esquire
John Boyega Doesn't 'Fixate' on Wanting Relationship: 'Haven't Met Anyone That Really Ignites That in Me'
Taika Waititi (L) and Rita Ora attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones
Rita Ora Calls Husband Taika Waititi 'My Biggest Supporter,' Hopes to Expand Their Family 'One Day' (Exclusive)
aylor Swift Hugs Ex Taylor Lautner While On Stage During Eras Tour Stop in Kansas
Taylor Lautner and Wife Tay on Working with Taylor Swift: 'She's So Collaborative'
DeAnna Pappas
Former 'Bachelorette' DeAnna Pappas 'Rode Every Wave of Grief,' Got Help from Trauma Center After Her Divorce
CANNES, FRANCE - JUNE 22: Post Malone attends as Spotify hosts an evening of music with star-studded performances with The Black Keys and Post Malone during Cannes Lions 2022 at Spotify Beach on June 22, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Spotify)
Post Malone Meets Superfan Who Suffered Brain Hemorrhage: 'The Most Special Night Ever'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023
Nick Jonas Gives Sweet Birthday Tribute to Wife Priyanka Chopra as She Turns 41: 'I Love Celebrating You'
Drake Cozies Up to Rapper Sexxy Redd in Backstage Photo: 'Just Met My Rightful Wife'
Drake Cozies Up to Rapper Sexyy Red in Backstage Photo: 'Just Met My Rightful Wife'
Ariana Grande looks in good spirits as she's pictured enjoying some retail therapy with Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo at Loewe in London's Bond Street.
Ariana Grande Seen Shopping in London amid News of Dalton Gomez Separation
Rita Ora Talks New Album 'You & I' and Marriage to Taika Waititi
Rita Ora Reveals She Almost Gave Up on Making Albums: 'I Felt Like, 'Is It Worth It?'' (Exclusive)
'I Like Me Better' Singer Lauv Announces He's Sober: 'Proud of Myself and Happy'
'I Like Me Better' Singer Lauv Announces He's Sober: 'Proud of Myself and Happy'