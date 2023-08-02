Drake Reunites with Meek Mill at His Concert 8 Years After Feud: ‘It Means the Most to Me’

“Y’all see who I walked out here with right?" Drizzy said to the crowd at the Wells Fargo Center

By
Dayna Haffenden
Dayna Haffenden, Staff Editor
Dayna Haffenden
Dayna Haffenden is a Staff Editor at PEOPLE. She graduated from CUNY Hunter College in 2016 with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in Dance. Before joining the team, the New York native worked as a Managing Editor at Complex. When she’s not writing, Dayna enjoys taking Pilates classes and watching old episodes of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 2, 2023 10:16PM EDT
Drake, Meek Mill
Drake, Meek Mill. Photo:

Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty; Bryan Bedder/Variety via Getty

Drake and Meek Mill’s beef is a thing of the past.

On Monday night, Mill, 36, walked alongside Drake at the It's All a Blur Tour stop in Philadelphia. While the Philly native didn’t perform any of his songs, he did receive a shoutout from Drake, who opened up about their past feud stemming from 2015, and how they have let bygones be bygones. 

“Y’all see who I walked out here with right?” Drake, 36, said to the crowd at the Wells Fargo Center. “I’d always keep it 100 with you. The last time I was in this building, that man right here, he’s been representing this city since he started this s---.” 

He continued, “That man, me and him weren’t getting along at the time, and he is a real n---- , so he definitely got us up out of Philly real quick. We did not get to stick around and chill.”

The Certified Lover Boy rapper explained his appreciation for their friendship coming full circle. He added, “It means the most to me that I could come back to this city and show the growth as two men that we can come here tonight and we can represent for motherf------- Philadelphia together.” 

Drake went on to praise his frequent collaborator, saying: "That’s what this s--- is about.” 

This was not the first time that fans have witnessed the two MCs join forces onstage since they publicly ended their feud. In September 2018, Drake invited Mill onstage signaling the past was behind them. The Degrassi alum shared a photo of them both on Instagram to mark the reconciliation. 

Drake and Meek Mill attend the Birthday Bash Afterparty 2013
Drake and Meek Mill.

Prince Williams/FilmMagic

“This really gave me peace of mind tonight,” Drake captioned the photo. “Healing and moving forward created one of the most electric and gratifying moments of my career.”

In the summer of 2015, Mill accused Drake of using a ghostwriter after they joined forces on the Dreamchasers rapper’s single, “R.I.C.O.” At the time, Drake responded in the form of two diss tracks addressing the accusations, “Charged Up” and “Back to Back.”

During a two-hour interview with Rap Radar in December 2019, Drake revealed why he was targeted by Mill, saying the father of one was in a bad place. Drake also recalled Mill getting upset that he didn’t attend a scheduled show.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“I don’t like to glorify the situation or talk about it too much,” Drake said during the conversation with hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian “B. Dot” Miller. “Meek’s really about that. I know obviously he’s made a change in his life, but I’ll be the first to tell you that Meek’s that guy for real. I wasn’t beefing with no punk. For us to be able to turn that around, [it] was a big thing. I think we both felt an obligation because we know how far it was going and almost went.”

Related Articles
Kylie Minogue Would Like Margot Robbie to Play Her in a Biopic: 'She'd Have the Australian Accent Down
Kylie Minogue Wants Margot Robbie to Play Her in a Biopic: 'She'd Have the Australian Accent Down'
Post Malone performs during the 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley festival
Post Malone Reveals He Got Engaged 2 Years Ago in Las Vegas — and She Initially Said 'No'
Def Leppard, Tommy Lee
Def Leppard Jokes Mötley Crüe Rocker Tommy Lee Smuggles 'Plants Now Instead of Cocaine' on Tour (Exclusive)
Beyonce and Lizzo attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023
Beyoncé Skips Lizzo's Name While Performing 'Break My Soul' Remix After She's Sued for Alleged Harassment
Sophia Nahli Allison Lizzo
Oscar-Nominated Director Claims She 'Walked Away' from Lizzo Doc and Was Treated with ‘Disrespect’ by the Star
Harry Styles Out jogging with his personal trainer Brad Gould, the former One Direction Star is put through his paces as he donned his pink shorts, pounding the streets of Bagnoregio, Italy.
Harry Styles Makes Fans' Jaws Drop as He Walks by in Italy
Tori Kelly Receives Flowers from BeyoncÃ© as She Returns from Hospital: 'Home Sweet Home' LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 01: Tori Kelly attends a Special Screening of Universal Pictures' "The Super Mario Bros." at Regal LA Live on April 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Beyonce attends the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Tori Kelly Receives Flowers from Beyoncé as She Returns from Hospital: 'Home Sweet Home'
Bebe Rexha performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on July 28, 2023 in London, England.
Bebe Rexha Cries Mid-Concert as Fans Hold Up 'You Are Enough' Signs After Keyan Safyari Breakup
BeyoncÃ© Gives Madonna a Shout-Out from Stage as Queen of Pop Attends Renaissance Tour in New Jersey
Beyoncé Gives Madonna a Shoutout from Stage as Queen of Pop Attends Renaissance Tour in New Jersey
Oprah Winfrey attends the photocall ahead of the Louis Vuitton Cruise Show 2024; BeyoncÃ© performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR"
Oprah Winfrey Shares Video of Her Dancing at Beyoncé Show with Tina Knowles-Lawson and Gayle King
Tina Knowles Has Lunch with Daughter Solange Before Heading to Beyonce ConcertÂ 
Tina Knowles-Lawson Has Lunch with Daughter Solange Knowles Before Heading to Beyoncé Concert
Alicia Keys' son, Genesis, guards her at concert
Alicia Keys’ 8-Year-Old Son Stands Guard at Concert amid Rampant Crowd Misbehavior
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo Hints at 'Guts' Tracklist in Cryptic New Video
Tori Kelly attends a Special Screening of Universal Pictures' "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" at Regal LA Live on April 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Tori Kelly Released from Hospital After Collapsing Due to Blood Clots: Report
Dave Grohl, Alanis Morissette
Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette Paid Tribute to Sinéad O'Connor at a Concert in Japan: Watch
Billie Eilish Announces Her Lollapalooza Performance Will Utilize Solar-Powered 'Zero Emissions Battery Systems'
Billie Eilish Reveals Her Lollapalooza Set Will Utilize Solar-Powered 'Zero-Emissions Battery Systems'