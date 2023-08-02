Drake Reunites with Meek Mill at His Concert 8 Years After Feud: ‘It Means the Most to Me’

Drake and Meek Mill’s beef is a thing of the past.

On Monday night, Mill, 36, walked alongside Drake at the It's All a Blur Tour stop in Philadelphia. While the Philly native didn’t perform any of his songs, he did receive a shoutout from Drake, who opened up about their past feud stemming from 2015, and how they have let bygones be bygones.

“Y’all see who I walked out here with right?” Drake, 36, said to the crowd at the Wells Fargo Center. “I’d always keep it 100 with you. The last time I was in this building, that man right here, he’s been representing this city since he started this s---.”

He continued, “That man, me and him weren’t getting along at the time, and he is a real n---- , so he definitely got us up out of Philly real quick. We did not get to stick around and chill.”

The Certified Lover Boy rapper explained his appreciation for their friendship coming full circle. He added, “It means the most to me that I could come back to this city and show the growth as two men that we can come here tonight and we can represent for motherf------- Philadelphia together.”

Drake went on to praise his frequent collaborator, saying: "That’s what this s--- is about.”

This was not the first time that fans have witnessed the two MCs join forces onstage since they publicly ended their feud. In September 2018, Drake invited Mill onstage signaling the past was behind them. The Degrassi alum shared a photo of them both on Instagram to mark the reconciliation.

“This really gave me peace of mind tonight,” Drake captioned the photo. “Healing and moving forward created one of the most electric and gratifying moments of my career.”

In the summer of 2015, Mill accused Drake of using a ghostwriter after they joined forces on the Dreamchasers rapper’s single, “R.I.C.O.” At the time, Drake responded in the form of two diss tracks addressing the accusations, “Charged Up” and “Back to Back.”

During a two-hour interview with Rap Radar in December 2019, Drake revealed why he was targeted by Mill, saying the father of one was in a bad place. Drake also recalled Mill getting upset that he didn’t attend a scheduled show.

“I don’t like to glorify the situation or talk about it too much,” Drake said during the conversation with hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian “B. Dot” Miller. “Meek’s really about that. I know obviously he’s made a change in his life, but I’ll be the first to tell you that Meek’s that guy for real. I wasn’t beefing with no punk. For us to be able to turn that around, [it] was a big thing. I think we both felt an obligation because we know how far it was going and almost went.”