Drake Reacts to Fan Throwing Vape on His Stage: 'You Got Some Real Life Evaluating to Do'

Drake jokingly called out a fan who tossed a vape to him onstage at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Thursday night — even questioning their decision-making mid-song.

In a clip posted by the venue on TikTok — alongside the caption, "Reminder: you cannot vape inside Barclays Center" — the rapper, 36, smiled as he asked an audience member if they threw a vape on his stage.

"Hey, who threw this? Who threw the vape," he asked. "There's no way you're taking life serious if you think I'm gonna pick this vape up and vape with you at the f------ Barclays Center."

As the audience erupted in laughter, Drizzy began to slowly kick the vape to the side, as he proclaimed, "You got some real life evaluating to do."

"Throwing this f------ lemon mint vape up here," he added. "Thinking I'm about to vape with you at the Barclays."

Vapes aside, Drake and 21 Savage's latest It's All a Blur Tour Tour has made headlines over the last month since the first show in Chicago on July 5. From Drake performing with a look-alike of his younger self, to requests for bras to be thrown at him, to a hangout with "Pound Town" rapper Sexyy Red backstage, the musician has continued to turn heads.

And earlier on the road, he even snapped a photo with a cocktail waitress at Three Dots and a Dash in Chicago who looks very similar to Taylor Swift.

The photo, posted to Drizzy's Instagram Story, came complete with the caption, “Congrats on the drop, sis. Dialed in,” just in time for the July 7 release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

Drake poses in Los Angeles in 2021. Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Jaime Kitt Carson, the waitress who happily posed with the rapper, has since shared a TikTok video discussing the viral moment.

"He goes, 'Congrats on the drop.' And it was the night of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) — amazing by the way, big fan. So I was like, ‘Thank you,’ playing along,” she recounted. “And he was like, ‘You look so much like her. Do you get told that a lot?’ And yeah, I’ve been told that like every day since middle school. But it’s a big compliment because she’s gorgeous.”

She added that Drake even asked her for a photo together. “He was like, ‘We got to get a picture,’” she said. “So his friend took a picture of us, and I asked him to air drop it to me, so I thought that was the end of it. But then I saw him upload it to his Instagram Story, and I was like, ‘Did he just do that?’”

“I didn’t do any of [the interviews] because I didn’t feel like it was the right thing to do. I love Taylor, and I saw the internet thinking it could be like diss or shade, and I never took it that way. I never meant it that way,” she said of the snapshot with Drake. “I just thought it was a funny thing and obviously I can’t speak to his intentions, but he was super nice to me.”