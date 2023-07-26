Drake's Mom Gets Emotional on Stage in NYC as Rapper Performs Heartfelt Song About Their Family

Sandi Graham joined her son on stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday as he performed 2011's "Look What You've Done"

Drake, and mom Sandi Graham, courtside. Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers in 1st half action of NBA regular season play at Air Canada Centre.
Drake and Sandi Graham. Photo: Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty

At the end of the day, Drake's a certified mama's boy.

During the rapper's It's All a Blur Tour stop at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday, he was joined on stage by his mom Sandi Graham and serenaded her with 2011's "Look What You've Done," a song dedicated to their family.

According to fan-filmed videos from the concert, Sandi, 63, sat next to Drake, 36, on a couch and looked at him lovingly as he rapped the song, which features lyrics about his upbringing and desire to take care of her after finding success in the entertainment industry.

"You get the operation you dreamed of / And I finally send you to Rome / And get to make good on my promise / It all worked out girl, we shoulda known / 'Cause you deserve it," rapped Drake, prompting Sandi to smile and wrap her son in a passionate hug.

Host/singer Drake (R) with his mother Sandi Graham pose on the red carpet at the 2011 Juno Awards at the Air Canada Centre on March 27, 2011 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)
Sandi Graham and Drake in March 2011. George Pimentel/WireImage

As he continued performing the Take Care track, Sandi put her hand over her face, appearing to hold back tears during the emotional moment.

"Look What You've Done" is the opening song in Drake's set, and this tour marks the first time he's performed the track since 2012.

His setlist for the It's All a Blur Tour, which also features 21 Savage, includes the hits "Marvins Room," "Headlines," "The Motto," "Started from the Bottom," "Sicko Mode," "Way 2 Sexy," God's Plan," "Nice for What," "One Dance," "Sticky" and more.

In January, Drake shared a sweet Instagram post celebrating Sandi's birthday, writing alongside a photo of her with his son, Adonis, "Thank you mama for the 9 months you carried me through…all the pain and suffering. No one knows the pressure you bear just only you…give you all my love."

Drake (R) and Sandi Graham attend the Songwriters Hall of Fame 42nd Annual Induction and Awards
Sandi Graham and Drake in June 2011.

Jemal Countess/WireImage 

The mother and son have long shared a close bond. In 2021, one day ahead of the release of his Certified Lover Boy album, Sandi explained how proud she was of him in a card he shared on social media.

"It's finally come, the countdown has reached one, with each new album my heart skips a beat, being your mother has been my life's greatest treat," she wrote. "It's been a long hard road together, now there's one more day to go. I wanna celebrate you son, more than you'll ever know."

"Love you more now and forever," Sandi signed the card.

