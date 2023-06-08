Drake may soon be taking home some new hardware at the 2023 BET Awards.

The “Jimmy Cooks” rapper is the most-nominated artist heading into the annual ceremony this year, as he’s up for seven prizes, including best male hip–hop artist, best male R&B/pop artist and best group with 21 Savage.

Drake, 36, is also up for best collaboration with Future and Tems (“Wait for U”), plus album of the year and viewer’s choice award.

The Canadian star released the album Her Loss in November with 21 Savage, and put out Honestly, Nevermind as a surprise release in June 2022.

Trailing Drake with six nominations is GloRilla, who was named a BET Amplified Artist last year. The 23-year-old rapper rose to fame last year with her hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” and is up for best female hip-hop artist, best new artist, album of the year for Anyways, Life’s Great and video of the year and best collaboration for her features with Hitkidd and Cardi B.

RELATED VIDEO: Drake Gets His First Face Tattoo Honoring His Mother Sandi Graham — See the Reveal



Lizzo and 21 Savage each have five nominations, while Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Ice Spice and SZA are all up for four prizes.

Cardi B, Coco Jones, Flo, Future, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin and Tems will each vie for three trophies.

The BET Awards, which bills itself as the “ultimate platform to showcase the best, brightest and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience,” will air live from Los Angeles on Sunday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET. This year’s ceremony will also celebrate 50 years of hip-hop.

Fans can vote for the Viewer’s Choice Award here until June 25 at 6:30 pm ET.

See below for this year's nominees.

Album of the Year

Anyways, Life’s Great, GloRilla

Breezy, Chris Brown

God Did, DJ Khaled

Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

Renaissance, Beyoncé

SOS, SZA

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

H.E.R.

Lizzo

SZA

Tems

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

City Girls

Drake & 21 Savage

Dvsn

FLO

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Quavo & Takeoff

Wanmor

Best Collaboration

“Big Energy (Remix),” Latto & Mariah Carey Feat. Dj Khaled

“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress & Ice Spice

“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown Feat. Wizkid

“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop,” King Combs Feat. Kodak Black

“Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Hitkidd & GloRilla

“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B

“Wait For U,” Future Feat. Drake & Tems

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

21 Savage

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Video of the Year

“We (Warm Embrace),” Chris Brown

“2 Million Up,” Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“First Class,” Harlow

“Kill Bill,” SZA

“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B

Video Director of the Year

A$AP Rocky for AWGE

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Director X

Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor

Best New Artist

Ambré

Coco Jones

Doechii

FLO

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Lola Brooke

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“Bless Me,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

“Finished (Live),” Tamela Mann

“I’ve Got Joy,” CeCe Winans

“Kingdom,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin Feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore

“New,” Tye Tribbett

“One Moment From Glory,” Yolanda Adams

“The Better Benediction (Pt.2),” PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Viewer’s Choice Award

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“First Class,” Jack Harlow

“Jimmy Cooks,” Drake Feat 21 Savage

“Kill Bill,” SZA

“Last Last,” Burna Boy

“Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj

“Wait For U,” Future Feat. Drake & Tems

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Central Cee (UK)

Ella Mai (UK)

Ko (South Africa)

L7nnon (Brazil)

Stormzy (UK)

Tiakola (France)

Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Asake (Nigeria)

Camidoh (Ghana)

Flo (UK)

Libianca (Cameroon)

Maureen (France)

MC Ryan SP (Brazil)

Pabi Cooper (South Africa)

Raye (UK)

Werenoi (France)

BET Her

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress & Ice Spice

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“Her,” Megan Thee Stallion

“Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By – Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson

“Players,” Coi Leray

“Special,” Lizzo

Best Movie

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Creed 3

Emancipation

Nope

The Woman King

Till

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Best Actor

Amin Joseph

Brian Tyree Henry

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr.

Donald Glover

Michael B. Jordan

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Coco Jones

Janelle James

Janelle Monáe

Keke Palmer

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Youngstars Award

Akira Akbar

Alaya High

Demi Singleton

Genesis Denise

Marsai Martin

Thaddeus J. Mixson

Young Dylan

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Alexis Morris

Allyson Felix

Angel Reese

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha’carri Richardson

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Judge

Bubba Wallace

Gervonta Davis

Jalen Hurts

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry