Drake Leads 2023 BET Awards with Seven Nominations as Lizzo and GloRilla Are Also Up to Win Big

The 2023 BET Awards will take place on June 25 in Los Angeles

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on June 8, 2023 02:55 PM
Drake Leads 2023 BET Awards Nominations, Glorilla and Lizzo Trail
Lizzo, Drake, GloRilla. Photo:

Charley Gallay/Getty Images; Rich Fury/Getty Images; Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

Drake may soon be taking home some new hardware at the 2023 BET Awards.

The “Jimmy Cooks” rapper is the most-nominated artist heading into the annual ceremony this year, as he’s up for seven prizes, including best male hip–hop artist, best male R&B/pop artist and best group with 21 Savage.

Drake, 36, is also up for best collaboration with Future and Tems (“Wait for U”), plus album of the year and viewer’s choice award.

The Canadian star released the album Her Loss in November with 21 Savage, and put out Honestly, Nevermind as a surprise release in June 2022.

Trailing Drake with six nominations is GloRilla, who was named a BET Amplified Artist last year. The 23-year-old rapper rose to fame last year with her hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” and is up for best female hip-hop artist, best new artist, album of the year for Anyways, Life’s Great and video of the year and best collaboration for her features with Hitkidd and Cardi B.

RELATED VIDEO: Drake Gets His First Face Tattoo Honoring His Mother Sandi Graham — See the Reveal

Lizzo and 21 Savage each have five nominations, while Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Ice Spice and SZA are all up for four prizes.

Cardi B, Coco Jones, Flo, Future, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin and Tems will each vie for three trophies.

The BET Awards, which bills itself as the “ultimate platform to showcase the best, brightest and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience,” will air live from Los Angeles on Sunday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET. This year’s ceremony will also celebrate 50 years of hip-hop.

Fans can vote for the Viewer’s Choice Award here until June 25 at 6:30 pm ET.

See below for this year's nominees.

Album of the Year
Anyways, Life’s Great, GloRilla

Breezy, Chris Brown

God Did, DJ Khaled

Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

Renaissance, Beyoncé

SOS, SZA

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

H.E.R.

Lizzo

SZA

Tems

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Blxst

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group
City Girls

Drake & 21 Savage

Dvsn

FLO

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Quavo & Takeoff

Wanmor

Best Collaboration
“Big Energy (Remix),” Latto & Mariah Carey Feat. Dj Khaled
“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress & Ice Spice
“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown Feat. Wizkid
“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop,” King Combs Feat. Kodak Black
“Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
“F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Hitkidd & GloRilla
“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B
“Wait For U,” Future Feat. Drake & Tems

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist   
Cardi B
Coi Leray
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
21 Savage
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby

Video of the Year
“We (Warm Embrace),” Chris Brown
“2 Million Up,” Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
“First Class,” Harlow
“Kill Bill,” SZA
“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B

Video Director of the Year
A$AP Rocky for AWGE

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Director X

Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor

Best New Artist
Ambré
Coco Jones
Doechii
FLO
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Lola Brooke

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
“Bless Me,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

“Finished (Live),” Tamela Mann

“I’ve Got Joy,” CeCe Winans

“Kingdom,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin Feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore

“New,” Tye Tribbett

“One Moment From Glory,” Yolanda Adams

“The Better Benediction (Pt.2),” PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Viewer’s Choice Award
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
“First Class,” Jack Harlow
“Jimmy Cooks,” Drake Feat 21 Savage
“Kill Bill,” SZA
“Last Last,” Burna Boy
“Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj
“Wait For U,” Future Feat. Drake & Tems

Best International Act
Aya Nakamura (France)
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Central Cee (UK)
Ella Mai (UK)
Ko (South Africa)
L7nnon (Brazil)
Stormzy (UK)
Tiakola (France)
Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
Asake (Nigeria)
Camidoh (Ghana)
Flo (UK)
Libianca (Cameroon)
Maureen (France)
MC Ryan SP (Brazil)
Pabi Cooper (South Africa)
Raye (UK)
Werenoi (France)

BET Her
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress & Ice Spice
“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
“Her,” Megan Thee Stallion
“Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By – Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson
“Players,” Coi Leray
“Special,” Lizzo

Best Movie
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Creed 3
Emancipation
Nope
The Woman King
Till
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Best Actor
Amin Joseph
Brian Tyree Henry
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr.
Donald Glover
Michael B. Jordan

Best Actress
Angela Bassett
Coco Jones
Janelle James
Janelle Monáe
Keke Palmer
Viola Davis
Zendaya

Youngstars Award
Akira Akbar
Alaya High
Demi Singleton
Genesis Denise
Marsai Martin
Thaddeus J. Mixson   
Young Dylan   

Sportswoman of the Year Award
Alexis Morris
Allyson Felix   
Angel Reese
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka  
Serena Williams
Sha’carri Richardson

Sportsman of the Year Award
Aaron Judge   
Bubba Wallace
Gervonta Davis
Jalen Hurts
LeBron James
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry

Related Articles
65th GRAMMY Awards - Winners Adele, Harry Styles, Lizzo
Grammys 2023: See the Complete List of Winners on Music's Biggest Night
Doja Cat, Ari Lennox, Drake
BET Awards 2022 Nominations — Doja Cat, Ari Lennox and Drake Lead the List
Bruno Mars during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
BET Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners!
Kendrick Lamar and Drake Score Big at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards
Kendrick Lamar and Drake Score Big at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards — See the Full List of Winners!
Beyoncé and Jay Z's Family Transforms into Disney 'The Proud Family' in Amazing Halloween Photo
Grammys 2023 Nominations: Beyoncé Earns 9, Ties with JAY-Z for Most of All-Time — See the Full List
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: Bad Bunny attends the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Beyoncé accepts the Best Rap Performance award for 'Savage' onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 23: Drake, winner of the Artist of the Decade Award, poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp); NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift attends NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)
Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift Lead 2022 AMAs Nominations: See the Full List!
Taylor Swift accepts the Favorite Pop Album award onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
American Music Awards 2022 — See the Complete Winners List!
BET Arrivals - Megan Thee Stallion
BET Awards 2021: See the Complete Winners List
Megan thee Stallion, Beyonce and Blue Ivy and Lizzo
BET Awards 2020: The Complete Winner's List
Doja Cat speaks onstage at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at The Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images); Taylor Swift speaks onstage at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at The Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images); Becky G accepts the Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song Of The Year award for “MAMIII” onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023: See the Complete List of Winners
SZA, Travis Scott and Lana Del Rey
Summer Music Festivals 2023: Everything You Need to Know About Where to Find Your Favorite Artists
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Harry Styles, winner of the Artist Of The Year award on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)
BRIT Awards 2023: See the Complete Winners List
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Doja Cat attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: 2022 Lil Nas X poses in the iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic); DUESSELDORF, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Taylor Swift attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: Harry Styles arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "My Policeman" at Regency Bruin Theatre on November 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
iHeartRadio Music Awards Announce 2023 Nominees Including Doja Cat, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles
Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead BRIT Awards Nominations
Harry Styles and Wet Leg Lead 2023 BRIT Award Nominations — See the Full List!
Harry Styles performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
BRIT Awards 2023: Everything to Know About the Annual Award Show
Pink, Taylor Swift, Lenny Kravitz
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023: Everything to Know