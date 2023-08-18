Drake Shows Son Adonis, 5, Impersonating Him After Seeing Dad Perform: 'Comes to One Drake Show...'

Drake's little guy felt inspired after seeing his dad take the stage this past weekend

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Published on August 18, 2023
Drake, Adonis, Drake Shows Son Adonis,5, Impersonating Him After Seeing Him Perform: 'Comes to One Drake Show...'
Photo:

Drake/ Instagram; Prince Williams/Wireimage

Drake left quite the impression on his son after he attended one of Dad's shows for the first time.

On Thursday, the "God's Plan" rapper, 36, shared a video of 5-year-old son Adonis with a piece of notebook paper in his hand, as he repeats a line from Drake's song "Rich Flex" with 21 Savage.

After drawing the artist performing on stage, Adonis wrote, "Dear Dad, I hope you have a great concert," presenting the note as he bounced around singing, "21, can ya do somethin' for me?"

In another video, Adonis sings the same lyric as he bounces around on the couch.

Drake, Adonis, Drake Shows Son Adonis,5, Impersonating Him After Seeing Him Perform: 'Comes to One Drake Show...'

Drake/ Instagram

The "One Dance" singer shared a series of photos on Instagram from his concert over the weekend in Los Angeles, where the little one came to watch his dad perform.

In one photo, the rapper had his arms around his son, with Adonis grinning into the camera. In another, Adonis wore a pair of black headphones, holding his dad's arm as Drake sang down to him.

"Adonis's Big Day Out," Drake captioned the sweet post.

At the show, Drake told his fans that Adonis was attending the L.A. show for the first time. "I can't talk about t-----s tonight in L.A. because my son is at the show for the first time," he said during the performance. "So we've got to keep this real PG tonight. Y'all keep your bras on."

Drake and Adonis
Mark Blinch/Getty

The "Hotline Bling" rapper shares Adonis with French artist Sophie Brussaux.

In December, the father-son duo attended a Toronto Raptors basketball game, sitting courtside together. Wearing matching leather-like jackets and sneakers, Drake and his son were focused on the game — until Adonis' bag of Skittles came out.

The duo are often at Toronto games, where Drake has held courtside seats since 2013, according to The Toronto Star, and is a global ambassador for the team.

