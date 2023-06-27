Drake Is Honored with Key to Memphis for His Music and 'Generous Spirit'

Over the weekend, the Canadian rapper announced he is gearing up to release a new album

Published on June 27, 2023
Drake's affinity for the city of Memphis is "Nonstop."

On Monday, the Take Care rapper, 36, was honored with a key to the city of Memphis by the City Council for his mention of it in his music over the years.

Though Drake is from Toronto, he has ties to the city through his dad Dennis Graham, who hails from Memphis. Councilwoman Jana Swearengen-Washington shared photos and videos from the event on social media.

"It's an honor to celebrate Drake's support of Memphis and Memphians in the heart of my district! We appreciate his music and his generous spirit! We truly soar in District 4!💚," she wrote in one post, which included a video of her presenting the rapper with the award.

In a separate post, she shared photos smiling with the "Jaded" rapper and captioned the post, "It's a pleasure to honor Drake, such a sweet, talented, gentle soul, especially in the heart of District 4! 💚"

Drake has paid homage to the city in various songs including "Nonstop," "Jumpman" and "Underground Kings."

Drake was originally scheduled to perform in Memphis on Thursday night — though the show was recently rescheduled to Aug. 6.

Over the weekend, the "Rich Flex" rapper announced he is dropping a poetry book and a new album.

Following the announcement of his Titles Ruin Everything poetry book, he placed ads in several newspapers like the New York Times, Los Angeles Times and others.

His fans quickly noticed that the ad contained a QR code that lead them to a website with an announcement of an upcoming album.

"I made an album to go with the book... They say they miss the old Drake girl don't tempt me," a message on titlesruineverything.com reads. "For all the dogs."

A release date for the project is yet to be confirmed.

The rapper's It's All a Blur Tour will kick off July 5 in Chicago

Drake dropped his latest solo studio album titled Honestly, Nevermind in June of last year. In November, he released a collaborative album with 21 Savage titled Her Loss.

