Drake Gifts Front Row Fan Pink Birkin Bag During L.A. Concert: 'Make Sure She Has Security'

The "Hotline Bling" rapper gave one lucky woman the gift of a lifetime during his Wednesday show

By
Alex Ross
Ross headshot
Alex Ross
Published on August 17, 2023 06:50PM EDT
Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022
Drake performs in December 2022 in Atlanta. Photo:

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Talk about securing the bag. 

In a now-viral fan TikTok, Drake can be seen surprising the crowd at his Los Angeles show Wednesday night when he walked on stage with a pink Hermés Birkin bag, seemingly intent on giving the designer purse away. 

“Drake ain’t cheap!” the 36-year-old rapper joked as he scanned the crowd for a lucky recipient.

“This girl right here,” he said, pointing at someone in the audience. “Yeah.”

The Birkin, named after British actress Jane Birkin, is one of the most expensive bags on the market, with similar styles to the one Drake appeared to give away going for anywhere between $10,000 and $30,000.

The bags even have their own waitlist, and some sell for more than $400,000. 

In a 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Drake revealed that he’s somewhat of a Birkin aficionado — he collects the bags in the hopes of one day gifting them all to “the woman I end up with.”

The bags are both a status symbol and a pop culture staple, having been seen everywhere from the arm of Kim Kardashian to slipping from the grasp of fictional character Seema Patel in Sex and the City revival And Just Like That… this season.

Kim Kardashian arrives at JFK Airport in NYC.
Kim Kardashian carries a Birkin in June 2019.

SplashNews.com

Given the bag’s high profile and high price tag, Drake ensured his newest recipient was going to get her prize home in one piece. 

“Make sure she has security on the way out,” the "Rich Flex" singer advised. 

Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert"
Drake performs in December 2022 in Atlanta.

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Just last weekend, Drake made headlines for intervening in an altercation at another one of his L.A. shows after videos circulated of a male fan attempting to take the sweat towel Drake had tossed to a female fan.

“Give it to her. Are you crazy? Are you dumb?" the “Search & Rescue” singer was heard asking the man.

“I’mma send someone up there,” Drake then told the woman, making sure the altercation had died down before walking backstage.

The same show also marked the first time Drake’s 5-year-old son Adonis attended one of his father’s concerts

Drake’s It’s All A Blur tour, which kicked off in July, will run through October, making stops in Canada, Las Vegas, Nashville and more.

