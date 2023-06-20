Drake Enjoys Quiet Moment with Infant Son in Father's Day Throwback Shared by Sophie Brussaux

Drake held his infant son in a throwback photo shared by 5-year-old Adonis' mom, Sophie Brussaux, in celebration of Father's Day

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on June 20, 2023 01:56PM EDT
Drake Enjoys Quiet Moment with Infant Son Adonis in Father's Day Throwback Shared by Sophie Brussaux
Photo:

Sophie Brussaux/Instagram, Cole Burston/Getty

Sophie Brussaux is acknowledging that Drake has been a great dad from the jump.

The artist mom, 33, posted a throwback photo of the "Rich Flex" rapper, 36, with their son Adonis when the now-5-year-old was still an infant.

In the sweet candid moment, Drake sits on a bed as he holds Adonis, dressed in a plain white onesie, in his arms.

"Happy Father's Day💜," Brussaux captioned the shot.

Drake Enjoys Quiet Moment with Infant Son Adonis in Father's Day Throwback Shared by Sophie Brussaux;

Sophie Brussaux/Instagram

In a joint interview with his son Adonis on Barstool Sports in February, the 5-year-old dished to host Caleb Pressley about what his rapper father is like at home.

"That's a funny dad," Adonis said, explaining that "he does a lot of funny jokes."

The "Sundae with Drake" interview began with mockumentary-style footage to dramatic background music as the comedian grilled Adonis about being nice or mean to other kids and getting in fights.

"Did you ever punch anybody in the nuts?" Pressley asked. "No, never," Adonis responded after busting out laughing. "That's funny," he added.

Drake embraces his son Adonis as the Raptor mascot brings over candy for him during the first half of the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the LA Clippers at Scotiabank Arena on December 27, 2022 in Toronto, Canada
Cole Burston/Getty Images

While Brussaux and Adonis live in France and Drake lives in Toronto, the two have managed to co-parent amicably. Adonis often takes trips to the U.S. with Brussaux tagging along.

Last year, the rapper shared an adorable video on Instagram of himself and Adonis spending some quality time together. In the clip, the father-son duo held a conversation about their heights before Drake's little one showed off his French-speaking abilities.

At the start of the video, Adonis asked Drake if he is "going to be much bigger than me," to which the "One Dance" musician responded, "I don't think so, you're pretty tall."

Drake then questioned his son about whether or not he will one day tower over his famous father. "Yeah! I'm gonna be, like, old," Adonis replied.

