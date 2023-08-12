Drake Does Son Adonis Graham’s Hair in Sweet Instagram Photo

Fellow rapper Lil Yachty accused Drake of pretending to do Adonis' hair "for the internet" in the comments section

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
Published on August 12, 2023 12:51PM EDT
Drake Does Son Adonis Grahamâs Hair
Drake undoing son Adonis' braids in an Instagram post. Photo:

Drake/Instagram

Drake is in dad mode.

The Canadian rapper, 36, documented a sweet parenting moment in a new Instagram post.

On Friday, the Grammy winner shared a photo of himself and son Adonis Graham. In the snapshot, Drake sits behind the 5-year-old as he carefully takes his blonde curly tresses out of their braided hairstyle.

The “One Dance” rapper also wore his hair in braids in the father-son photo, prompting Tyga to comment, “Like father Like son.”

Collaborator and fellow dad DJ Khaled also commented on the post with a simple emoji: "👑."

Drizzy captioned the carousel with an Allen Iverson quote: “Just because you put a guy in a tuxedo doesn’t make him a good guy.”

In the same post, Drake also shared one of his signature mirror selfies — sporting a Notre Dame Fighting Irish basketball jersey, faded jeans and large white sneakers — and a funny video of Adonis and the rapper's mom Sandi Graham.

In the clip, Sandi, 63, thanks her son for gifting her a new watch. “What a gift,” she says of the sparkly green watch. “Isn’t that gorgeous?”

The “Passionfruit” rapper then asks his son, who he shares with French artist Sophie Brussaux, to comment on the present. “Do you like Bubby’s watch?” he asks.

Drake sits with his son Adonis before the Toronto Raptors play the Philadelphia 76ers in their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on April 7, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Drake with son Adonis Graham in 2022. Mark Blinch/Getty

Adonis, who was playing ping pong before his dad began filming, shrugs off the purchase, telling Drake he does not like it because it is “too expensive.”

“I know,” the rapper tells him. “Don’t worry, when you get older.”

The “God’s Plan” musician, who is currently on his It's All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage, also stirred the pot in the post’s comments section following an accusatory remark from longtime pal and fellow rapper Lil Yachty.

“It’s no way [you're] sitting here acting like [you're] braiding his hair for the internet,” Yachty, 25, commented on the post.

Drake Does Son Adonis Grahamâs Hair
Drake and Lil Yachty's comments on Drakes August 11 Instagram post.

Drake/Instagram

Drake clapped back with his reply, writing, “I was unbraiding it bitch your son said you ain’t hit him in 6 months on his finsta."

"He said he need some Jordans and a backpack for school," he added.

This is not the first time the pair has beefed in Drake’s comments section.

In July, the “One Night” rapper complimented Drizzy’s massive diamond earrings, prompting him to reply with a rant about homophobic comments he has received about his nails — which he painted at Yachty’s recommendation.

Drake Defends Pink Nails After Lil Yachty Dig: 'World is Being Homophobic'Â 
Drake (left) and Lil Yachty (right).

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock; Michael Hurcomb/Shutterstock

"GET OUT MY COMMENTS YOU TOLD ME TO PAINT MY NAILS SO I STOP BITING THEM AND NOW THE WORLD IS BEING HOMOPHOBIC FOR THE 1st TIME SINCE RICH FLEX…which wasn’t that long ago now that I think about it," Drake responded on the post. "Wait is the world homophobic? Smh."

In response to his friend, Yachty wrote, "Woo-sah brother, [you're] not supposed to have these episodes in public, it’s fine.”

"They just don’t get u bro #UDIFFERENTAF,” he finished.

