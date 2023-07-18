Drake Tells Crowd He's 'Deeply Disappointed' to Have 'No Bras' Thrown at Him During Montreal Concert

"If you got a bra, though, just let me know that I still got it 'cause I feel like I might be having a bad show or something," said Drake on stage

By
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 18, 2023 01:00PM EDT
Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022
Drake. Photo:

Prince Williams/Wireimage

While many artists are begging concertgoers not to throw things at them on stage, Drake is asking fans to do the opposite.

During one of the rapper's It's All a Blur Tour stops in Montreal over the weekend, he wasn't pleased to see none of his crowd members throwing bras at him after he's received many at recent shows.

"I would just like to say before I go onto this next song, this is the first stage where I don't have no bras, and I'm deeply disappointed," said Drake, according to a fan-filmed video. "But don't start throwing shoes and phones and s---."

Drake and 21 Savage performs on stage at The Apollo Theater on January 21, 2023 in New York City.
Drake and 21 Savage. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

He continued, "If you got a bra, though, just let me know that I still got it 'cause I feel like I might be having a bad show or something. I didn't see no bras tonight."

Throughout the It's All a Blur Tour, which kicked off July 5 in Chicago, videos of Drake getting pelted with bras — as well as shoes and hats — have surfaced on social media. But clearly he only wants bras.

During the tour's opening night, the "Hotline Bling" performer sang a cover of Ginuwine's "So Anxious" — and a fan threw their cell phone at him on stage. According to videos filmed by attendees, the rapper appeared to try and catch the flying phone before missing and watching it hit the ground.

Drake Performs with Hologram of Younger Self and Nearly Gets Hit by Fan's Phone at First Tour Stop
Drake.

Prince Williams/Wireimage

While Drake didn't appear to be injured by the thrown phone, the incident came after stars including Bebe RexhaKelsea Ballerini and Pink have all endured concertgoers throwing objects toward them mid-performance.

The "One Dance" rapper's tour — featuring special guest 21 Savage — boasts a jam-packed setlist including the hits "Marvins Room," "Headlines," "The Motto," "Started from the Bottom," "Sicko Mode," "Way 2 Sexy," God's Plan," "Nice for What," "Sticky" and more.

In an unconventional move, 21 Savage takes the stage after the former Degrassi star's set and performed 12 songs solo. Then, Drake joined him for five tracks from their joint 2022 album Her Loss before closing out the show with "Legend" from 2015's If You're Reading This It's Too Late.

Drake's It's All a Blur Tour continues through October with shows across North America.

Related Articles
Demi Lovato visits SiriusXM Studios
Demi Lovato Reveals How She Came Out to Her Parents: 'It Took Me Until I Was 25'
Ricky martin performing
Ricky Martin's Twin Sons Join Him Onstage for Surprise Appearance amid Divorce from Jwan Yosef
Selena Gomez attends a private screening of "Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me"
Selena Gomez Shares Raw Video of Her 'Best, Most Sincere Moments' Making 'Lose You to Love Me'
Normani and Seattle Seahawks Player DK Metcalf Make Their Relationship Instagram Official
Normani and Seattle Seahawks Wide Receiver DK Metcalf Make Their Relationship Instagram Official
Usher performs at the 2023 Roots Picnic at The Mann on June 04, 2023
Usher Gives Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Sweet Shout-Out at Last Las Vegas Show of the Summer: 'My GOAT, My Love'
Andrew Barth Feldman photographed in New York City on Sunday, April 16, 2023. photo by Stephanie Diani, grooming by Erin Anderson, styling by Brian Meller
Andrew Barth Feldman Opens Up About How OCD and College Breakups Inspired His Debut Album (Exclusive)
Eminem, Ed Sheeran
Eminem Joins Ed Sheeran Onstage in Detroit for Surprise Duets of 'Lose Yourself' and 'Stan'
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift Becomes First Female Artist to Have 4 Albums on Billboard Top 10 at Same Time
Halle Bailey and DDG
Halle Bailey's Boyfriend DDG Appears to Call Her Out and Admit to Being 'Insecure' in New Song 'Famous'
Future Appears to Diss Ex-FiancÃ© Ciaraâs Husband Russell Wilson on New Song: âFâ
Future Appears to Diss Ex-Fiancée Ciara's Husband Russell Wilson on New Song: 'F--- Russell'
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons performs onstage during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival
Dan Reynolds Reveals Which Massive Imagine Dragons Hit Is His 'Least Favorite' to Perform Live
Kelly Clarkson and Demi Lovato perform during Z100's Jingle Ball 2011
Demi Lovato Teases 'High Possibility' of a Collaboration with Kelly Clarkson: 'I Grew Up Idolizing Her'
Tameka Raymond at Lupus LA's Hollywood Bag Ladies Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 17, 2017
Usher's Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Asks Georgia Officials to Drain Lake Where Her Son Died in Jet Ski Accident
Jung Kook performs on Good Morning America during the Summer Concert Series on Friday, July 14, 2023
BTS's Jungkook Makes Solo Debut on 'Good Morning America' Summer Concert Series: WATCH
Latto performs during day one of Wireless Festival 2023 at Finsbury Park on July 07, 2023
Latto Reacts After Concertgoer Throws Object on Stage: 'Want Your Ass Beat?'
Demi Lovato press art
Demi Lovato Shares 'Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version)' Featuring Slash, Announces New Album 'Revamped'