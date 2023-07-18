While many artists are begging concertgoers not to throw things at them on stage, Drake is asking fans to do the opposite.

During one of the rapper's It's All a Blur Tour stops in Montreal over the weekend, he wasn't pleased to see none of his crowd members throwing bras at him after he's received many at recent shows.

"I would just like to say before I go onto this next song, this is the first stage where I don't have no bras, and I'm deeply disappointed," said Drake, according to a fan-filmed video. "But don't start throwing shoes and phones and s---."

Drake and 21 Savage. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

He continued, "If you got a bra, though, just let me know that I still got it 'cause I feel like I might be having a bad show or something. I didn't see no bras tonight."

Throughout the It's All a Blur Tour, which kicked off July 5 in Chicago, videos of Drake getting pelted with bras — as well as shoes and hats — have surfaced on social media. But clearly he only wants bras.

During the tour's opening night, the "Hotline Bling" performer sang a cover of Ginuwine's "So Anxious" — and a fan threw their cell phone at him on stage. According to videos filmed by attendees, the rapper appeared to try and catch the flying phone before missing and watching it hit the ground.

Drake. Prince Williams/Wireimage

While Drake didn't appear to be injured by the thrown phone, the incident came after stars including Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini and Pink have all endured concertgoers throwing objects toward them mid-performance.

The "One Dance" rapper's tour — featuring special guest 21 Savage — boasts a jam-packed setlist including the hits "Marvins Room," "Headlines," "The Motto," "Started from the Bottom," "Sicko Mode," "Way 2 Sexy," God's Plan," "Nice for What," "Sticky" and more.

In an unconventional move, 21 Savage takes the stage after the former Degrassi star's set and performed 12 songs solo. Then, Drake joined him for five tracks from their joint 2022 album Her Loss before closing out the show with "Legend" from 2015's If You're Reading This It's Too Late.

Drake's It's All a Blur Tour continues through October with shows across North America.

