Drake Defends His Pink Nails After Lil Yachty Told Him to Paint Them: 'The World is Being Homophobic'

The rapper posted an image of himself with pink-painted nails on Instagram this week

By
Published on July 9, 2023 12:26PM EDT
Photo:

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock; Michael Hurcomb/Shutterstock

Drake is defending his painted nails.

Over the weekend, the Her Loss rapper, 36, shared a handful of behind-the-scenes images with fans on Instagram, including one of him rocking pink nails.

"I don’t mind that we don’t talk. Rather be in your thoughts. Rather be on top of your list of 'what ifs' and not your list of 'and what nots,' " Drake captioned the post.

In the comments section, Lil Yachty complimented Drake's massive diamond earrings in the photo, but the rapper took the opportunity to joke around with his friend about his nails after he explained that he wasn't getting a lot of positive feedback over the look.

Drake/Instagram

"GET OUT MY COMMENTS YOU TOLD ME TO PAINT MY NAILS SO I STOP BITING THEM AND NOW THE WORLD IS BEING HOMOPHOBIC FOR THE 1st TIME SINCE RICH FLEX…which wasn’t that long ago now that I think about it," Drake wrote. "Wait is the world homophobic? Smh."

In response, Lil Yachty, 25, said, "woo-sah brother, [you're] not supposed to have these episodes in public, it’s fine. They just don’t get u bro #UDIFFERENTAF."

Drake's comments about his nails come several months after he and 21 Savage released their single “Rich Flex,” which spawned an influx of memes at Drake’s expense.

Fans on TikTok teased the rapper at the time for his playful delivery on the song, implying that he was being flirty with his collaborator with the lyric, "21, can you do somethin’ for me?”

Drake Defends Pink Nails After Lil Yachty Dig: 'World is Being Homophobic'Â 

Drake/Instagram

Drake is currently taking his pink nails and catalog of hits on the road as he and 21 Savage, 30, launched their joint It's All a Blur Tour in Chicago on Wednesday.

During the tour's first show at the United Center this week, the pair treated concert-goers to a 40-song-setlist and a special appearance from an old friend — a young version of Drake!

As he opened the show with track "Look What You've Done," Drake sat down on a couch next to a reported actor — who looked so much like Degrassi-era Drizzy — that some fans online argued was an elaborate hologram.

The first night featured hits "Marvins Room," "Headlines," "The Motto," "Started from the Bottom," "Sicko Mode," "Way 2 Sexy," God's Plan," "Nice for What," "One Dance," "Sticky" and more.

The tour is set to hit stops in North America, including a homecoming for Drake in Toronto, Canada, and runs through Oct. 9 with a final date in Columbus, Ohio.

