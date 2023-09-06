Drake Shows Off Collection of Bras Thrown on Stage During the It's All a Blur Tour

The rapper first joked about fans tossing their lingerie on stage during a July concert

Drake started from the bottom and now he’s here — with dozens of brassieres in his possession. 

After the rapper, 36, made a joke at one of his It’s All a Blur concerts that his fans don’t throw enough bras at him on stage, it became a trend on the North American tour. And on Wednesday, the “God’s Plan” artist shared just how popular of a show ritual it’s become.

The hip-hop star (whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham) posted a photo of himself on Instagram surrounded by the hundreds of bras he’s received from fans throughout the tour. Smiling with his arms stretched out wide and in a sweatshirt with the phrase “If Assh---- Could Fly, This Place Would Be an Airport” printed on it, the Grammy winner shows off just how extensive his collection has become.

In the caption, the rapper wrote, “Remember when we both forgot who the f--- I was in unison…that wavelength was def a foolish one.”

The “Hotline Bling” artist also shared a video on his Instagram Story of members of his team unloading the copious, colorful pieces of lingerie from a pen. 

Drake's team unloading bras from the It's All a Blur tour.

Drake/Instagram

Drake first commented on how receiving so few undergarments during his performance made him feel like he was doing a bad job at his Montreal tour stop in July

"I would just like to say before I go onto this next song, this is the first stage where I don't have no bras, and I'm deeply disappointed," Drake said in a video captured by fans at the show. "But don't start throwing shoes and phones and s---."

He continued, “If you got a bra, though, just let me know that I still got it 'cause I feel like I might be having a bad show or something. I didn't see no bras tonight.”

Since then, it’s become a tradition on the It’s All a Blur tour and the rap star has gone viral several times because of it. 

The Toronto artist did ask fans to keep their bras on, though, at one of his Los Angeles shows when his 5-year-old son Adonis was in attendance. “Y’all keep your bras on,” Drake playfully told the audience on stage of the Kia Forum in August. 

“We’ve got to keep this real PG tonight,” Drake added as he explained to the crowd that his son was seeing him live for the first time. “Throw them up here another night.” 

The It’s All a Blur tour began in Chicago in July and will continue across North America through October. 

The rapper will also soon release his eighth studio album, For All the Dogs, which he announced on Instagram by sharing the cover artwork created by his son.

