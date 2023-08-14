Drake and Bobbi Althoff’s Viral Interview Removed as They Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

Fans noticed the rapper's conversation on 'The Really Good Podcast' is no longer listed on podcast platforms or YouTube

By
Sadie Bell
sadie bell
Sadie Bell
Sadie Bell is a Digital News Writer on the Music team at PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023. Her work has previously appeared in Alternative Press, Billboard, NYLON, Rolling Stone, and Thrillist.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 14, 2023 06:50PM EDT
Drake Bobbi Althoff
Drake and Bobbi Althoff. Photo:

 Karwai Tang/WireImage; Monica Schipper/WireImage

Drake and Bobbi Althoff may no longer be as tight as when they appeared on The Really Good Podcast together. 

On Monday, fans noticed that Althoff’s viral interview with the rapper, 36, on her show The Really Good Podcast has been removed from all podcasting platforms and her YouTube channel. Clips of the conversation, which amassed 10 million views on YouTube, were also erased from the influencer’s social media

Fans also pointed out that Drizzy and Althoff, 26, no longer follow each other on Instagram. 

PEOPLE has reached out to both parties for comment. Neither responded by the time of publishing.

The development comes just days after Althoff attended the “Passionfruit” rapper’s concert in Los Angeles on Saturday. Althoff posted a video of herself at the It’s All a Blur tour stop to TikTok, appearing in the crowd with her arms crossed and wearing her signature deadpan expression as other concert-goers danced around her. 

“Really in my element @ this guy’s concert,” she captioned the post. 

The Really Good Podcast episode with Drake was a rare interview from the rapper and featured the two engaging in an awkward, confrontational conversation, per the style of the show.

After the conversation was uploaded in July, Althoff’s platform exploded.

After joining TikTok in 2021 and primarily making videos about pregnancy and motherhood, the internet personality launched her podcast in April 2023. Since then, she’s interviewed several other rappers in addition to Drake, including Lil Yachty, Offset and Tyga, businessman Mark Cuban, actor Rick Glassman and YouTuber Funny Marco, among others.

In August, she spoke to Cosmopolitan about how she secured Drake’s appearance on her show. “I decided to just go for it and shoot my shot. I DMed Drake and asked if he wanted to be on my podcast, and he said yes,” Althoff said. “He sent me his touring schedule, and I knew that I needed to make it happen fast, so my friend and I flew to Memphis two days after the original DM was sent to record the episode.” 

She also shut down rumors that she was an “industry plant” and emphasized that she is more of an "entertainer and comedian." She said, “I think that’s why celebrities are down to do it. They know it’s a character, and we just wing it. It’s not a real interview. I’m not trying to get hard-hitting information about you — I’m not trying to uncover anything. It’s just a conversation. It’s really a parody of a good interview.”

Related Articles
Michael BublÃ© Posed as a BublÃ© âSuperfanâ While Joining Foo Fighters on Stage - Watch!
Michael Bublé Posed as a Bublé 'Superfan' While Joining Foo Fighters on Stage - Watch!
Selena Gomez
Is Selena Gomez Teasing New Music? Here’s Why Fans Think So
Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert"
Drake Asks Crowd to Not Throw Bras During Show with Son Present: 'Keep This a Little PG’
Magoo attends Timbaland's birthday party at the Chop House
Rapper Magoo, Timbaland's Ex-Collaborator, Dead at 50: Report
Megan Thee Stallion during the Outside Lands Music Festival
Megan Thee Stallion Performs for the First Time Since Tory Lanez's 10-Year Prison Sentencing
Jennifer Lopez in Capri
Jennifer Lopez Shines in Silver as She Performs Some of Her Hits at a Restaurant in Italy
Ed Sheeran Works Shift at Lego Store in Minnesota, Sings 'Lego House' to Fans
Ed Sheeran Works Shift at Lego Store in Minnesota, Sings 'Lego House' to Fans
Priyanka Chopra Cheers on Husband Nick Jonas as Jonas Brothers Tour Kicks Off in N.Y.C.: 'So Proud'
Priyanka Chopra Cheers on Husband Nick Jonas as Jonas Brothers' Tour Kicks Off in N.Y.C.: 'So Proud'
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford
Billie Eilish Addresses Split from Jesse Rutherford: 'My Homie Forever'
Mia Tyler Describes Devastation in Maui After Fleeing Vacation
Mia Tyler Describes Devastation in Maui After Fleeing Vacation: 'It Was Way Worse Than What You Saw on the News'
50 Cent performs onstage during the 50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour at Barclays Center
50 Cent Honored with His Own Day in Connecticut: 'The Energy Was So Good'
Drake Does Son Adonis Grahamâs Hair
Drake Does Son Adonis Graham's Hair in Sweet Instagram Photo
Joey King Says Taking The Stage With Taylor Swift Was ':Like an Ice Bath'
Joey King Compares Joining Taylor Swift Onstage at Her Eras Tour to Taking an 'Ice Bath'
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Twin in Leopard Print on Night Out: 'No Beef, Just Salsa'
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Twin in Leopard Print on Night Out in Los Angeles: 'No Beef, Just Salsa'
Usher (2023) and Beyonce (1998)
Usher Reveals He Once Was a 'Chaperone' for Beyoncé When She Was Younger
Sam Smith x Calvin Harris video
Calvin Harris and Sam Smith Race Sports Cars in the Music Video for Sexy New Song 'Desire'