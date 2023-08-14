Drake Asks Crowd to Not Throw Bras During Show with Son Present: 'Keep This a Little PG’

Drake may be down for his fans always, but he did have one request for them when his son, Adonis Graham, attended his concert for the first time!

To make sure his Los Angeles show on Saturday stayed innocent enough for his five-year-old, the rapper, 36, playfully said on stage at the Kia Forum, “Y’all keep your bras on.”

In fan-captured footage, the recording artist born Aubrey Drake Graham told the crowd, “Look, to be honest with you, I can’t talk about t---ies tonight in L.A. because my son is at the show for the first time.”

“So we’ve got to keep this real PG tonight,” he added as the audience erupted in cheers once they heard Adonis was in the crowd. “Y’all keep your bras on. Throw them up here another night.”

It’s not the first time that the “God’s Plan” rapper has talked about lingerie on stage during his It's All a Blur Tour.

On the Montreal stop of the tour, which kicked off in early July in Chicago, the Toronto artist joked that he felt like he was giving a bad show because nobody in the audience was throwing their bra on stage.

Drake and Adonis Graham. Cole Burston/Getty

"I would just like to say before I go onto this next song, this is the first stage where I don't have no bras, and I'm deeply disappointed," Drake said in a video captured by fans. "But don't start throwing shoes and phones and s---."

“If you got a bra, though, just let me know that I still got it 'cause I feel like I might be having a bad show or something. I didn't see no bras tonight," the rapper continued.

Undergarments getting tossed on stage have become a frequent facet of his shows since then, as other viral videos have shown.

It seems as though they were able to keep things “PG,” as Drizzy requested on Saturday. After the show, he shared a post on Instagram with the caption “Adonis’s Big Day Out,” featuring sweet shots of the father-son-duo backstage.

He was in dad mode before the big night, too. Before Adonis saw his father take the stage on Saturday, Drake shared on Friday that the two were spending time together with a photo on Instagram of him taking out his braids.

“Just because you put a guy in a tuxedo doesn’t make him a good guy,” the rapper captioned the carousel the image was in, which also included a video of him gifting his mother, Sandi Graham, a watch while Adonis played ping-pong.