Drake Asks Crowd to Not Throw Bras During Show with Son Present: 'Keep This a Little PG’

The rapper's 5-year-old son Adonis Graham attended his concert in Los Angeles on Saturday

By
Sadie Bell
sadie bell
Sadie Bell
Sadie Bell is a Digital News Writer on the Music team at PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023. Her work has previously appeared in Alternative Press, Billboard, NYLON, Rolling Stone, and Thrillist.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 14, 2023 12:43PM EDT
Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert"
Drake. Photo:

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Drake may be down for his fans always, but he did have one request for them when his son, Adonis Graham, attended his concert for the first time! 

To make sure his Los Angeles show on Saturday stayed innocent enough for his five-year-old, the rapper, 36, playfully said on stage at the Kia Forum, “Y’all keep your bras on.”

In fan-captured footage, the recording artist born Aubrey Drake Graham told the crowd, “Look, to be honest with you, I can’t talk about t---ies tonight in L.A. because my son is at the show for the first time.”

“So we’ve got to keep this real PG tonight,” he added as the audience erupted in cheers once they heard Adonis was in the crowd. “Y’all keep your bras on. Throw them up here another night.” 

It’s not the first time that the “God’s Plan” rapper has talked about lingerie on stage during his It's All a Blur Tour.

On the Montreal stop of the tour, which kicked off in early July in Chicago, the Toronto artist joked that he felt like he was giving a bad show because nobody in the audience was throwing their bra on stage

Rapper Drake embraces his son Adonis as the Raptor mascot brings over candy for him during the first half of the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the LA Clippers at Scotiabank Arena on December 27, 2022 in Toronto, Canada.
Drake and Adonis Graham. Cole Burston/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I would just like to say before I go onto this next song, this is the first stage where I don't have no bras, and I'm deeply disappointed," Drake said in a video captured by fans. "But don't start throwing shoes and phones and s---."

“If you got a bra, though, just let me know that I still got it 'cause I feel like I might be having a bad show or something. I didn't see no bras tonight," the rapper continued.

Undergarments getting tossed on stage have become a frequent facet of his shows since then, as other viral videos have shown.

It seems as though they were able to keep things “PG,” as Drizzy requested on Saturday. After the show, he shared a post on Instagram with the caption “Adonis’s Big Day Out,” featuring sweet shots of the father-son-duo backstage.

He was in dad mode before the big night, too. Before Adonis saw his father take the stage on Saturday, Drake shared on Friday that the two were spending time together with a photo on Instagram of him taking out his braids. 

“Just because you put a guy in a tuxedo doesn’t make him a good guy,” the rapper captioned the carousel the image was in, which also included a video of him gifting his mother, Sandi Graham, a watch while Adonis played ping-pong.

Related Articles
Drake Does Son Adonis Grahamâs Hair
Drake Does Son Adonis Graham's Hair in Sweet Instagram Photo
Drake, Meek Mill
Drake Reunites with Meek Mill at His Concert 8 Years After Feud: ‘It Means the Most to Me’
Drake, Kanye West
Drake Shades Audience Member for Wearing Yeezys During Tour Stop
Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022
Drake Tells Crowd He's 'Deeply Disappointed' to Have 'No Bras' Thrown at Him During Montreal Concert
Drake Reacts to Fan Throwing Vape on Stage: âYou Got Some Real Life Evaluating To Doâ (Brenton)
Drake Reacts to Fan Throwing Vape on His Stage: 'You Got Some Real Life Evaluating to Do'
Cardi B performs at Cardi B and Offset Headline Hall of Fame Party 2023 at Gila River Resorts & Casinos
Cardi B Asked Fans to 'Splash Me Down' — Just Not on Her Face — at Concert Where She Threw Microphone
Drake Cozies Up to Rapper Sexxy Redd in Backstage Photo: 'Just Met My Rightful Wife'
Drake Cozies Up to Rapper Sexyy Red in Backstage Photo: 'Just Met My Rightful Wife'
Alicia Keys Ski Trip
Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys' Kids: All About Their Blended Family
Alicia Keys' son, Genesis, guards her at concert
Alicia Keys’ 8-Year-Old Son Stands Guard at Concert amid Rampant Crowd Misbehavior
Drake, and mom Sandi Graham, courtside. Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers in 1st half action of NBA regular season play at Air Canada Centre.
Drake's Mom Gets Emotional on Stage in NYC as Rapper Performs Heartfelt Song About Their Family
Sandi Graham, Drake, and Dennis Graham pose backstage during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards
All About Drake's Parents Sandi and Dennis Graham
Cardi B
Cardi B Throws Microphone at Concertgoer Who Tossed a Drink at Her While Performing in Las Vegas
Drake stops by Upper East Side wearing second promotional album mask "For All The Dogs" in NYC
Drake Wears Dog Mask in N.Y.C. Ahead of 'For All the Dogs' Album Release
Perth, AUSTRALIA - Harry Styles kicked off his Aussie tour with a sold out show at Perth's HBF Park. Harry played to over 20 thousand fans at the outdoor arena. Pictured: Harry Styles BACKGRID USA 20 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Backgrid AU / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Harry Styles' Record-Breaking Love on Tour Raises Over $6.5 Million for Charity
Harry Styles performing
Harry Styles Celebrates End of Love on Tour After 2-Year Run: 'See You Again When the Time Is Right'
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 23: Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the opening night of her residency, "Velvet Rodeo" at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Miranda Lambert)
Miranda Lambert Closes Out Her Las Vegas Residency: 'We Raised a Little Hell'