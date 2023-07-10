These Comfy Dr. Scholl's Sneakers Are 'Great for Traveling,' and They're on Sale Before Amazon Prime Day

Sneakers are a timeless choice for those seeking a balance of comfort and style. And there’s a pair taking TikTok by storm: the Dr. Scholl’s Time Off Platform Sneakers.

The hashtag #drschollssneakers has racked up nearly 763,000 views on the social media platform. One TikToker said they wore them while traveling across 12 countries and claimed they perfectly matched all of their outfits. They were so impressed that they even cleaned them up to wear again on their next trip!

If you're planning a summer vacation and are aiming to pack light with just one pair of shoes, these sneakers might be your perfect match — especially while they are on sale.

Amazon

The Time Off Sneaker comes in women’s sizes 6–13, including half sizes. It has a rubber sole and is designed with anti-microbial properties, including an anti-odor insole. The shoe is made from canvas and neoprene for a lightweight and flexible feel.

In a head-to-head comparison with several other popular brands, another TikToker found that the Dr. Scholl’s sneakers ran slightly narrow and advised those with wider feet to consider sizing up by half. Even then, they were highly impressed by the sneaker's comfort and support.

The sneakers have also received rave reviews from satisfied Amazon shoppers. They are loved for their comfort, style, performance, and durability. Shoppers appreciate their quick break-in time, shape retention, and plantar fasciitis-friendly design. One reviewer walked an impressive 36,000 steps (approximately 14 miles) without experiencing hip or foot pain. Others love the sneakers' “good arch support” and “balance.”

Everyone has heard the name Dr. Scholl's when it comes to foot care, so it’s no surprise its sneakers are just as supportive and comfortable as its time-tested inserts. Not only does the brand carry these TikTok-loved lace-up sneakers, but it also offers loafers, sandals, boots, and flats.If you're not a fan of the traditional lace-up sneaker, you might like their Nova Sneaker, Barton Wedge Platform Sandal, or Find Me Loafer, which are up to 69 percent off right now.

Keep scrolling to shop more Dr. Scholl's shoes on sale at Amazon ahead of Prime Day.

Amazon

Amazon