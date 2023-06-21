Dr. Ruth is celebrating one very special wedding!

The famed sex therapist's granddaughter Leora Einleger married her husband Elan Kane on June 18 at the Boscobel House and Gardens in Garrison, NY, where the iconic talk show host, author and professor was in attendance to witness the joyous occasion.

Einleger, who is currently a JD candidate at New York University School of Law, tells PEOPLE she chose the venue with her grandmother in mind. “We have a lake house 20 minutes from Boscobel and grew up visiting there for farmers markets and Shakespeare performances on the weekends with my mom and grandma,” she says. “I have always wanted to get married there.”

Zani & Duwayne Photography

Kane's father, Rabbi Steven Kane officiated the couple's nuptials, where the bride and groom recited traditional Jewish vows in hebrew after Einleger made her entrance in a Sareh Nouri gown to “In My Life” by The Beatles.

"I love flowers and gardens and wanted the whole wedding to feel like a garden party with romantic and loose florals," she says. "Boscobel overlooks the Hudson River and has a gorgeous yellow historic museum house. The combination of the view, yellow house and gardens made it the perfect venue for the whimsical, romantic vibe I was going for!"

Einleger and her husband, who first met as counselors at Camp Ramah in the Berkshires in 2014, got engaged on Einleger's 26th birthday on March 30, 2022.

Zani & Duwayne Photography

"Elan told me to meet at my grandma's house and then we would walk together to Fort Tryon Park to do an 'activity,'" she recalls. "When we arrived at the park, Elan read a note he had written, which had all of the major milestones of our eight-year relationship. As he started to read it, he began crying! So, I read it as we walked through the park."

Einleger continues: "Then, when we got to a special bench in the park dedicated to my late maternal grandfather, Fred Westheimer (Dr. Ruth's husband) I read the line: 'And all of these moments have led to this one where I ask you' and I turned around and Elan proposed!"

Ahead of the couple's wedding, Kane said he couldn't wait to celebrate with his bride.

Zani & Duwayne Photography

"I’m looking forward to the moment I see Leora walk down the aisle," he told PEOPLE. "I come from a family of criers, and I think they will need a mop to clean up all my tears in that moment."

Following the couple's ceremony they enjoyed passed Hors d'oeuvres and a plated dinner by David Teyf of Madison and Park Hospitality Group, which included smoked pastrami donuts, shakshuka, hickory smoked grapefruit, mini falafel, salmon belly sashimi and shiitake mushroom deviled eggs.

In lieu of a cake, the pair opted for freshly made mini donuts made, mini eclairs, mini dark chocolate truffles, mini fruit tarts, assorted french macarons, chocolate babka and chocolate covered fruit.

Zani & Duwayne Photography

“Elan is the funniest person I’ve ever met,” Einleger says. “I am constantly laughing when I am with him. He really makes every moment better and never takes anything for granted."

When it comes to his new role as grandson-in-law to Dr. Ruth, Kane laughs: “It’s definitely … unique! Anytime someone asks me what it’s like to be marrying Dr. Ruth’s granddaughter, I never know how to answer it without sounding awkward, so I usually try to change the subject!”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Einleger adds that her iconic grandmother was pivotal in her life. “Omi (as I call her) was my only living grandparent growing up,” Einleger says.

Zani & Duwayne Photography

“I remember once when I was in elementary school, we were in a room with a lot of grandparents. She leaned down and whispered to me that although many of the other kids had more grandparents alive than I did, she would play the role of four so I never felt sad. She has absolutely lived up to that!”

As the couple settles into newlywed life, Kane says his wife shares many qualities with her grandmother. “I love how kind Leora is to everyone around her,” he says. “And what a great listener she is. She’s studying to be a lawyer, but I think she secretly wants to become a therapist because she’d be a natural.”