I Tried dpHUE Gloss+ and It Restored My Salon Color at Home

It’s almost euphoric when you leave the salon with freshly dyed hair, but that feeling starts to fade as soon as the color does, which is why dpHUE Gloss+ saves the day with an instant color boost — so you can feel incredible on the daily.

I tried this semi-permanent color gloss two weeks after my regular dye service at the salon and saw an immediate improvement in shine, luster, and color. A lot of the faded color was lifted (my hair pulls a lot of reds and golds) and toned back to the rich brown that I got at the salon. “When you color your hair, you want to protect it from washing away and fading,” co-founder of dpHUE Donna Pohlad tells PEOPLE.

The dpHUE team wanted to create an easy-to-use at-home remedy for dull color that would provide instant results. “We really wanted to create a hair product that would extend the life and vibrancy of your hair color in-between salon visits,” co-founder of dpHUE & celebrity colorist Justin Anderson tells PEOPLE. “The goal was to create an easy to use at-home product, with a deep conditioning formula, that would not only give you rich color results, but also infuse your hair with a ton of hydration and moisture for a major boost in shine.”

Anderson has worked with stars like Jennifer Aniston, Margot Robbie, Kristin Cavallari, Gwenyth Paltrow, and Miley Cyrus, to name a few. “When working in the salon, I used to create kits for my celebrity clients to take on set with them to keep their hair color looking vibrant for the full duration of filming,” says Anderson. “With regular use of Gloss+, you can extend the life of a client's rich brunette, vibrant red, or bright blonde locks, for months.”

The formula is also quite gentle in order to prevent any damage to your hair. “We don't use any harsh chemicals in dpHUE's Gloss+ formula, therefore it's free of any ammonias, peroxides, parabens, and sulfates,” says Anderson. “The formula is based on semi-permanent hair color technology and provides a rich, velvety color boost,” adds Pohlad.

After testing this gloss on my hair via two washes over the course of two weeks, I can’t recommend it enough. Its simple application, visible results, and reasonable price make this hair product a standout. I test hair products all the time as a beauty writer, and I will be adding this gloss to my permanent restock list. Keep scrolling to read all my thoughts.

How We Tested dpHUE Gloss+

After visiting the salon and getting dyed with fresh color — a cool dark brown to match the seasonal change — I waited two weeks and then applied the gloss in the shade “cool medium brown.” The actual application process was so simple I questioned if I was doing it correctly. “There's no mixing or messy pre-application steps to take,” says Anderson. “It's as simple as applying a hair mask.”

I can confirm that it did feel like I was applying a hair mask. I showered and washed my hair as usual, and then partially towel-dried my hair (so it was damp but not too wet) before applying the gloss. Then I pumped about a tablespoon-worth of product into my hand and coated it across my roots and down the length of my hair, before fully massaging it into my hair. The packaging says you only have to wait between three and 20 minutes before rinsing it out, so for the first test, I left it in for 10 minutes.

The brand does warn that the darker colors can stain your hands, so after applying the gloss and twisting my hair up into a butterfly clip to secure it while the gloss set, I washed my hands twice with soap and warm water, and all the color residue washed down the drain without issue. Once the timer went off, I hopped back into the shower, and thoroughly rinsed the gloss from my hair.

As a second test, I waited another two weeks and then used the gloss again, this time using the “dark brown” shade. The application was just as seamless the second time, and I saw results after both tests right away (after my hair air dried).

It should be noted that while I opted to use this product as part of my shower routine on damp hair, you can also use it on damp hair for a light touch-up or dry hair for a more intense result.

People / Madison Yauger

The Results

Overall, the dpHue Gloss+ delivered. During application, I noticed a slight chemical smell, but it’s a dye product so that’s expected, and to be fair, it was much more faint than the scent of salon dye. When rinsing it out, it didn’t stain my hands or shower, and the texture of my hair felt immediately silky and soft to the touch.

“Gloss+ is offered in a wide range of shades and is made to enhance your base color,” says Pohlad. “Its deep conditioning base gives it a unique point of difference versus other products in the market.” It definitely hydrates as promised — my hair felt nourished even once dry, and definitely had a nice sheen to it. I noticed a distinct difference between my hair before and after using the gloss. My ends had started to go a little brassy, and the gloss evened it out in a really natural-looking way. So rather than a stark dark to light contrast, it created a more even blend (which you can see in the before and after photos). It fully revived the vibrant color that I had from my salon appointment and boosted definition in my hair by restoring the brightness and toning the lighter sections.

Pohlad says, “You can expect the product to last six to eight shampoos with pigments washing away gradually and leaving no line of demarcation,” and I found that to be true. As mentioned, I tested two shades of the gloss two weeks apart (or about six washes apart), and didn’t see a huge loss of color or any significant fading during that period. It does warn that since it’s a semi-permanent dye product, it won’t cover grays, and as someone with naturally dark hair and a few sparkles that come through every now and then, I found that to be true. You could still see some of the shimmer even once the dye was applied. So if you’re looking to cover gray roots, you should look for a professional permanent color dye.

That being said, I was highly impressed with this gloss and the revival it brought to my hair. I loved the color after using both the medium cool brown and the dark brown shades, and would absolutely recommend this product to anyone needing a little zhuzh. See below for my hair before application (left) and after two applications (right).

People / Madison Yauger

What to Consider When Using dpHUE Gloss+

Hair Color

This is a semi-permanent dye so the pigment is packed in — meaning if you have light hair and use a darker gloss, it will change the color of your hair (temporarily). So you should be thoughtful when matching the shade. The dpHUE Gloss+ comes in a variety of shades for black, brunette, blonde, and red hair, as well as a sheer option for those who just want a little sheen without affecting the color (which would also work for white or gray hair).

Hydration Level

One of the benefits of this gloss is — in addition to providing a color boost — it also acts as a conditioning agent. Even when I was rinsing the gloss out in the shower, I felt an immediate surge of hydration and my hair felt silky in my hands. Once dry, my hair continued to look moisturized and had a nice sheen (or glossy) look to it.

Ingredients

When you look at the ingredients of a beauty product, generally they’re big complex words that mean absolutely nothing to the average person (like myself). But it’s important to know what ingredients are going into your hair, so here’s a basic translation. While each gloss will have a slightly different ingredient combination depending on the color it’s trying to achieve, the base ingredients for most of them are water, cetearyl alcohol, propylene glycol, behentrimonium chloride, dimethicone, polyquaternium-10, triethanolamine, parfum, disodium EDTA, phenoxyethanol, and ethylhexylglycerin.

Water acts as a hydrating agent (that one’s obvious, but worth pointing out). Perfume is just fragrance, which I didn’t really pick up on during use. Cetearyl alcohol is basically a waxy fatty alcohol found in plants and animals that helps create a smoothing effect, and it’s much better for your skin and hair than other alcohols like ethanol (which can be drying). Propylene glycol, disodium EDTA, phenoxyethanol, and ethylhexylglycerin are all forms of preservatives to extend the life and efficacy of the gloss. Behentrimonium chloride, dimethicone, and polyquaternium-10 are responsible for that conditioning effect you’ll see with this gloss, because they help nourish and smooth the hair to reduce frizz and flyaways. And triethanolamine keeps all the other ingredients in a happy balance so they remain stabilized. All of these ingredients work together to create that glossy effect.



Other Color Touch-Up Products to Consider

While we love the dpHue Gloss+, there are other color and dye products you can also consider. For instance, if you are satisfied with your color, but just need your roots touched up, dpHue also has a root touch-up kit for $34 with six shades guaranteed to cover grays. And there are other brands that offer mask-like glosses such as Madison Reed with a semi-permanent color reviving gloss for $25, and Four Reasons with a color mask for $28.

Some other options to consider are:

Is dpHUE Gloss+ Worth It?

Yes. $28 isn’t an unreasonable price to pay for a product whose results last two to three weeks at a time, and considering how little I used for one wash, one bottle could last you well over a year.

And it works!

The results were immediate and impressive. I loved how my color received an instant refresh. I could see the definition of my low lights coming through, and the rich pigment of the darker sections of my hair. It would be nice if it covered grays, but that’s not the intention, and if you’re regularly coloring your hair, you can save gray coverage for your salon day. This gloss isn’t a replacement for a full dye job, it’s a way to maintain that color until your next appointment. And it’s worth it, 100 percent. So, now’s the time to add to cart, so you can rock your hair color with pride.

