‘Descendants’ Stars Dove Cameron, Booboo Stewart and Sofia Carson Reunite for Late Costar Cameron Boyce’s Benefit



Dove Cameron, Booboo Stewart and Sofia Carson reunited for a night to remember one of their own.

The Descendants stars gathered at the second annual Cam for a Cause event on Thursday in memory of their costar Cameron Boyce, who died at the age of 20 due to an epileptic seizure.

The trio appeared to channel their own inner fairy tales as they wore outfits that called back to the popular Disney Channel franchise. Cameron, 27, wore a white and teal dress with plant and flower embroidery as she posed beside Carson, 30, who appeared to embrace the villain theme with a black floor-length gown with billowing sleeves. Stewart, 29, meanwhile opted for a more modern look, donning a gray suit jacket along with a black shirt, black pants and black moccasins.

The trio, starred as the villainous kids of Maleficent, the Evil Queen and Jafar in the Disney Channel original films, which ran from 2015 to 2019. They appeared to be close still, shooting each other smiles and hugs as they posed along the carpet for the event. Boyce was the final piece of the quartet of villain kids, playing Cruella de Vil's son Carlos in the movies.

Eike Schroter/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Another of Boyce's former costars attended the event in his honor: Adam Sandler, who played Boyce’s father in Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2 also walked the purple carpet, throwing a peace sign to photographers while wearing a white shirt with palm tree motifs, a gray sweater and light gray colored slacks.

Boyce would have turned 24 this past Sunday. The event, which was created by Boyce’s parents under The Cameron Boyce Foundation, was made to help raise awareness and find a cure for epilepsy and SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy), which caused the young actor's death in July 2019.

The Descendants actors have paid tribute to the Disney Channel star over the years since his death. Last year, Carson paid tribute to the late actor by posting a sweet pic of them together on Instagram to mark three years since he passed away.

In the photo, Carson could be seen hugging Boyce from the side as they leaned their heads against each other to smile for the camera.

"Three years without you. I love you, forever. I miss you, forever," Carson wrote in the caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cameron also paid tribute to Boyce in an Instagram post, writing, "Somewhere unnamed, these moments are all still occurring for the first time, for the millionth time, in real time and all at once, just as real as I remember them 'then’.”

"You are here, still. We feel you, still. I will love you, unchangingly, just like this," she continued. Happy birthday."