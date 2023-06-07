All About Doug Burgum, North Dakota's Republican Governor Who Is Now Running for President in 2024

Burgum, a former Microsoft executive, is one of the lesser-known politicians to seek the GOP nomination for president in the upcoming election cycle

Published on June 7, 2023
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum launched a 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday, making his case for the Republican nomination in a Wall Street Journal op-ed.

Burgum, 66, will face an already-crowded Republican field of candidates that includes former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Meanwhile, on the Democratic side, President Joe Biden announced in April that he will run for reelection in 2024, with Vice President Kamala Harris once again joining him on the ticket.

Here's what to know about Gov. Burgum as he enters the national conversation.

He worked at McKinsey and Microsoft

After getting his MBA at Stanford University, Burgum began a stint at consulting firm McKinsey & Co. and later joined accounting software company Great Plains Software. Burgum eventually bought out the company and it merged with Microsoft in 2000, in a $1 billion deal that led to his role as senior vice president of Microsoft Business Solutions Group.

He has since helped to found several companies, including venture capital firm Arthur Ventures and real-estate development firm Kilbourne Group.

Doug Burgum
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. Stephen Yang/Getty Images

He was elected governor of North Dakota in 2016

The businessman launched his North Dakota gubernatorial campaign without any political experience, losing the state Republican Party's endorsement in the primary race to former state Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem. Burgum, however, went on to defeat Stenehjem in a landslide in the state's primary election, clinching the nomination and, later, the general election.

He was sworn in as North Dakota's 33rd governor in December 2016, and ran again for the seat in 2020, winning the race handily.

Burgum was endorsed by Trump during both his gubernatorial elections, and he endorsed Trump back during his first two presidential runs. This was, of course, before Burgum decided to challenge Trump in the 2024 presidential race.

Burgum has three kids

Burgum has three children with his first wife, whom he reportedly divorced in 2003 (and who later endorsed his gubernatorial opponent).

In 2016, he married Kathryn Helgaas, who currently serves as North Dakota's first lady and who has focused on addiction, recovery and mental well-being in her role.

North Dakota State Capitol Building
North Dakota State Capitol Building. powerofforever / Getty Images

Burgum recently signed a strict abortion ban and several anti-trans laws in North Dakota

In April 2023, Burgum signed a bill that would ban nearly every abortion in North Dakota, only allowing slim exceptions (such as cases of rape or incest) at up to six weeks’ gestation. At the time, the Republican issued a statement saying the measure "reaffirms North Dakota as a pro-life state."

Burgum also signed into law a number of anti-trans measures, including a bill that criminalizes trans healthcare for minors and another that allows public school teachers to misgender transgender students and colleagues (that bill also prohibits transgender students from using school restrooms and locker rooms consistent with their gender identity).

In 2020, however, Burgum criticized the Republican Party's stance on LGBTQ+ issues, calling the rhetoric behind some of the party's policy statements "hurtful and divisive."

“As I’ve long said, all North Dakotans deserve to be treated equally and live free of discrimination,” Burgum said at the time, as reported by U.S. News & World Report.

