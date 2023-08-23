North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Injures Leg in Basketball Game on the Night Before GOP Debate

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has sustained an injury that could affect his appearance at Wednesday evening's Republican presidential debate

By
Virginia Chamlee
Published on August 23, 2023 12:30PM EDT
Doug Burgum
Doug Burgum. Photo:

Stephen Yang/Getty Images

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a 2024 presidential candidate, has sustained an injury that could affect his appearance at Wednesday evening's Republican primary debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the governor's office said Burgum "sustained an injury while playing a pick-up game of basketball with campaign staff."

A spokesperson told Politico that the Republican injured his leg and may not be able to stand at the GOP presidential debate Wednesday night, when he's slated to appear alongside seven others.

Fox News GOP Debate Lineup for Aug. 23, 2023
Fox News' Republican line-up for the Aug. 23, 2023 presidential debate in Milwaukee.

Fox News

On Twitter, the governor made light of the injury, sharing a vintage photo of himself playing basketball and writing, "I’ve played lots of pick-up games in my day! This isn’t the first time one has sent me to the ER. Appreciate all the well-wishes!"

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson are slated to debate alongside Burgum on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Republican frontrunner Donald Trump has announced he won't participate in the debate on Wednesday, saying in a post on his social media site Truth Social that he was leading in recent polls by "legendary" numbers and adding, "I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!"

Fox News GOP Debate
Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where Fox News will host the first Republican primary debate for the 2024 presidential election on Aug. 23, 2023.

Fox News

Burgum launched his 2024 presidential campaign in June, making his case for the Republican nomination in a Wall Street Journal op-ed.

He was sworn in as North Dakota's 33rd governor in December 2016, and ran again for the seat in 2020, winning the race handily.

