Doubling Down with the Derricos' GG Cries at Being 'Terrified' of a Big Step in Her Cancer Journey (Exclusive)

GG Derrico has some big decisions to make when it comes to her cancer treatment.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s season finale of Doubling Down with the Derricos, the 73-year-old matriarch receives the results of a scan to see if the cancerous tumor in her lung — which grew to the size of a “baseball” in 2022 — had shrunk.

“I didn't see anything new, and the cancer has shrunk down a lot,” her doctor explains to GG and her son Deon. “The largest part is about two and a half to three centimeters only, and it was almost three times that when we started.”

Deon is shocked by the news, responding, “Oh my God.”

“Yeah, we've not gotten 100 percent yet, but it did what it was supposed to do,” continues the doctor. “So now comes a decision point on what we do now. We can certainly give you a little bit more chemo, option one. We could just do the immunotherapy and see if that holds. Option three years we introduce a little bit of radiation therapy.”

GG — who was first diagnosed with cancer in 2014 — is adamant that she doesn’t want radiation treatment, but her doctor encourages her to consider it.

“Radiation is something that terrifies me more than chemo because if I go through that radiation, it will be something else after that,” she shares in an emotional confessional interview. “I feel like I'm never gonna stop climbing this mountain. I am done.”

The doctor tells GG and Deon that they “don’t need to decide now” on the treatment plan.

Deon then reassures his mother that what they're hearing is “all good news” — but she breaks down in tears during the appointment.

“The very first day we met when we talked about giving you options,” the doctor says.

“Yes,” Deon replies, “and I told her that as long as there's options that means there is hope.”

Earlier this season, GG struggled with the side effects of chemotherapy treatments — including a “very low” white blood cell count.

“It’s not just the physical fight,” she said. “It’s the mental fight, it’s the emotional fight. I can only fight so much.”

While Deon has supported GG every step of the way, he admitted that he is worried about her health struggles.

“I’m going to be an absolute wreck if anything happens to my mother,” Deon confessed. “But I absolutely have to put on a brave face for her, and I absolutely have to put on a brave face for my children.”

The season finale of Doubling Down with the Derricos airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

