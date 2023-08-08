Doubling Down with the Derricos' GG Cries at Being 'Terrified' of a Big Step in Her Cancer Journey (Exclusive)

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the season finale, the TLC matriarch says of having to choose her next course of treatment: "I feel like I am never gonna stop climbing this mountain"

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as a digital news writer, covering stories spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed E! Online, Hollywood Life and Oscar.com.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 8, 2023 11:00AM EDT

GG Derrico has some big decisions to make when it comes to her cancer treatment.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s season finale of Doubling Down with the Derricos, the 73-year-old matriarch receives the results of a scan to see if the cancerous tumor in her lung — which grew to the size of a “baseball” in 2022 — had shrunk.

“I didn't see anything new, and the cancer has shrunk down a lot,” her doctor explains to GG and her son Deon. “The largest part is about two and a half to three centimeters only, and it was almost three times that when we started.”

Deon is shocked by the news, responding, “Oh my God.” 

Doubling Down with the Derricos' GG Cries at Being 'Terrified' of a Big Step in Her Cancer Journey
GG Derrico.

TLC

“Yeah, we've not gotten 100 percent yet, but it did what it was supposed to do,” continues the doctor. “So now comes a decision point on what we do now. We can certainly give you a little bit more chemo, option one. We could just do the immunotherapy and see if that holds. Option three years we introduce a little bit of radiation therapy.”

GG — who was first diagnosed with cancer in 2014 — is adamant that she doesn’t want radiation treatment, but her doctor encourages her to consider it. 

“Radiation is something that terrifies me more than chemo because if I go through that radiation, it will be something else after that,” she shares in an emotional confessional interview. “I feel like I'm never gonna stop climbing this mountain. I am done.”

Doubling Down with the Derricos' GG Cries at Being 'Terrified' of a Big Step in Her Cancer Journey
GG Derrico.

TLC

The doctor tells GG and Deon that they “don’t need to decide now” on the treatment plan.

Deon then reassures his mother that what they're hearing is “all good news” — but she breaks down in tears during the appointment.

“The very first day we met when we talked about giving you options,” the doctor says. 

“Yes,” Deon replies, “and I told her that as long as there's options that means there is hope.”

Doubling Down with the Derricos' GG Cries at Being 'Terrified' of a Big Step in Her Cancer Journey
GG and Deon Derrico.

TLC

Earlier this season, GG struggled with the side effects of chemotherapy treatments — including a “very low” white blood cell count. 

“It’s not just the physical fight,” she said. “It’s the mental fight, it’s the emotional fight. I can only fight so much.” 

While Deon has supported GG every step of the way, he admitted that he is worried about her health struggles.

“I’m going to be an absolute wreck if anything happens to my mother,” Deon confessed. “But I absolutely have to put on a brave face for her, and I absolutely have to put on a brave face for my children.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

The season finale of Doubling Down with the Derricos airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
TLC OutDaughtered, Adam and Danielle
'OutDaughtered': Adam and Danielle Worry Hazel 'Freezes Up' as She Tries to Conquer a Major First (Exclusive)
90 Day: Julio Questions Future with Kirsten as She Grows Skeptical of His Plans to Move Abroad
90 Day: Julio Questions His Future with Kirsten as She Grows Skeptical of His Plans to Move Abroad
90 Day: Mary Flees Brandan by Sleeping on the Couch Ã¢ÂÂ Even as Her Grandfather Is Pushing for Marriage
90 Day: Mary Flees Brandan by Sleeping on the Couch, and Her Grandfather Demands They Marry Before Kissing
Angela Deem attends Reality Lip Sync Battle at Slate NYC
'90 Day' Star Angela Reveals 'When the Trouble Really Came' for Her Relationship with Husband Michael on 'Last Resort'
Zooey-Deschanel One Last Thing
Zooey Deschanel Had a Ghostly Encounter in New Orleans: 'I Was Like, Get Me the Hell out of Here' (Exclusive)
Max Greenfield Says Taylor Swift's Eras Tour 'Lived Up to Everything': 'It Was the Best Vibe Ever'
Max Greenfield Says Taylor Swift's Eras Tour 'Lived Up to Everything': 'It Was the Best Vibe Ever' (Exclusive)
Cynthia Bailey
Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey Says She's 'Rebuilding My Life' amid Divorce from Mike Hill
90 Day Kimberly TJ
90 Day's Kimberly Starts Her Wedding Week on the Wrong Foot with 'Super Uncomfortable' Family Interactions
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the MACRO Pre-Oscar Party at Citizen News Hollywood on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for MACRO)
Sheryl Lee Ralph's Daughter Urged Her to Go to Therapy: 'The More You Deny It the More You Need It' (Exclusive)
headline: 90 Day's Meisha Is 'Depleted of Hope' and Has 'No Idea What to Do' with Nicola
90 Day's Meisha Is 'Depleted of Hope' and Has 'No Idea What to Do' with Nicola
90 Day: A Revelation from Razvan Raises Red Flags for Amanda as Friend Calls Their Relationship 'Toxic.'
90 Day: A Revelation from Razvan Raises Red Flags for Amanda as Friend Calls Their Relationship 'Toxic'
Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes
Sophia Bush Divorcing Husband Grant Hughes After 13 Months of Marriage (Exclusive)
90 Day Yohan Sweet-Talks Daniele into Embracing Motherhood Again 22 Years After Having Her Son
90 Day: Daniele's Friends Express Concern Over Her Desire to Start a Family with Yohan
janelle brown
Janelle Brown Says She Will 'Break Barriers' to Create the Future She Wants After Kody Brown Split
90 Day FiancÃ© Statler and Dempsey
90 Day: Statler Is in Love, but Dempsey Is Hitting the Brakes After Moving 'Too Quickly'
90 Day FiancÃ© Tyray
90 Day: Tyray Wants Closure and 'Relief' from Meeting the Real Carmella, Even Though She's Not His Online Love