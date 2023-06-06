'Doubling Down with the Derricos': A Fire Alarm Creates Chaos in Family Home (Exclusive)

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at this week's episode, the 16-member Derrico family heads to the fire department to learn about fire safety after evacuating their home

Published on June 6, 2023 12:00 PM

The Derricos had a huge scare in their family home — and it’ll all unfold on season 4 of Doubling Down with the Derricos

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday night’s episode, the family experiences a fire alarm, a smoky kitchen and a full evacuation of their home. It all begins with parents Karen and Deon hear a beeping coming from somewhere in their home. One of their children yells, “Smoke!” which begins their quest to evacuate all of their 14 children. 

The smoke appears to be coming from the kitchen or living room area on the first floor of the family home, though, at that moment, there’s no telling what caused the possible fire. 

Karen talking with her kids. Doubling Down With The Derricos

TLC

Through the chaos, their kids flock out both the front and back doors. The parents try to round up each child — Darian, 17; Derrick, 12; 11-year-old twins Dallas and Denver; 9-year-old quintuplets Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko and Dariz; 5-year-old twins Diez and Dior, and 3-year-old triplets Dawsyn, De'Aren and Dyver — but dad Deon runs back into the home when they realize some of the kids didn’t make it outside. 

“We’ve gotta go back in there, Karen,” he says. “We’ve gotta call 911.”

On the sidewalk across the street, mom Karen is already dialing 911 while standing beside a few of her kids. “Whose down here?” Deon yells into the home “Boys, girls, where are you?” 

Karen appears to get in contact with a 911 dispatcher, though the clip cuts off before firefighters arrive. The last thing viewers see is the phone call, and a desperate Deon running back into the smoky home to find the rest of the kids. 

Doubling Down with the Derricos

TLC

It turns out the fire was caused by a burning lasagna Karen forgot was in the oven. The event leads to a bit of a wake-up call for the whole Derrico family, and they get serious about having a ready-to-go fire plan. The parents pack up their kids for a trip to the fire station, where they’re taught about fire safety to prevent such a scare from happening ever again — or, to keep them safe if it does. 

Doubling Down with the Derricos

TLC

Doubling Down with the Derricos premiered its fourth season on TLC May 30, and the supertease showed the family of 16 considering a bigger home — something Deon appears to be doing as the alarm sounds in Tuesday night’s clip. 

There’s also a possible new family member on the horizon when a man named Amani claims he might be the child of Deon’s late brother, Chris. 

Doubling Down with the Derricos airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.









