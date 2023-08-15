Dorit Kemsley Shares Video of Son, 9, Getting Stitches Removed from Head After Baseball Bat Accident

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star reveals her son had a scary accident with a baseball bat two weeks ago

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Published on August 15, 2023 01:34PM EDT
Dorit Kemsley Shares Video of Son Jagger, 9, Getting Stitches on His Head Out After Baseball Bat Accident
Photo:

Dorit Kremsley/Instagram

Dorit Kemsley's brave little guy is on the mend.

On Monday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 47, shared videos on her Instagram Story of son Jagger, 9, at the plastic surgeon's office to get stitches removed from his forehead.

"2 weeks ago Jagger had an accident with a baseball bat. @drpay came to our rescue and I'm forever grateful," she explained in her first video.

Kemsley then shows her son listening to the doctor as he explains what he's doing and carefully removes the stitches before covering them up to continue the healing process, praising the doctor for making "the whole process painless for both mommy and son."

Dorit Kemsley Shares Video of Son Jagger, 9, Getting Stitches on His Head Out After Baseball Bat Accident

Dorit Kremsley/Instagram

In addition to Jagger, Dorit shares daughter Phoenix, 7, with husband PK Kemsley.

Last month, the family of four posed together as they celebrated the reality star on her birthday.

"My heart is so full from all the love I received on my birthday this year! 💖🥹Thank you to everyone who sent me beautiful bday messages- you truly made me feel so special and filled with so much gratitude! I love each and every one of you! 😚," she captioned the family photos.

"Back to our family holiday in one of my favorite places! 🇲🇽 Lots of pics and videos to come! 🎂🎉🥂😚."

Last year, PK opened up about the couple's parenting philosophy on Instagram, writing alongside a photo of Jagger, "I’ve found the best advise to give to your kids is to find out what they want and advise them to do it ❤️."

