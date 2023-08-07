Dorinda Medley Is Inviting Fans to Hang Out at Her Famous Berkshires Mansion — How to Attend (Exclusive)

The former 'RHONY' star is throwing an exclusive garden tea party at the residence she once called "the Disneyland of Housewives"

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
David Chiu is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A former PEOPLE intern from 2007 to 2008, he has been writing about news and entertainment for over 10 years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 7, 2023 03:56PM EDT
Dorina Medley Is Inviting Guests to Her Famous Berkshires House
Dorinda Medley. Photo:

Magrino PR

Real Housewives of New York alum Dorinda Medley is inviting fans to spend some time at her famous Tudor-style Massachusetts home. 

In a rare opportunity, Medley will be opening the gates of her Bluestone Manor in western Massachusetts' Berkshires region to a few lucky attendees for a special garden tea party on August 26, PEOPLE can exclusively share.

According to the event organizers, guests will be welcomed to the Bluestone Manor grounds for a meet-and-greet, tour, Q&A and photo opportunity with Medley. Tea sandwiches, scones, charcuterie, lemonade, tea and signature Bluestone Manor Bourbon cocktails will be served. 

Dorina Medley Is Inviting Guests to Her Famous Berkshires House
Dorinda Medley at her Blue Stone Manor.

Magrino PR

About 30 tickets for the garden tea party will be available at $350 each, and include a luxury gift bag of Dorinda's favorite things. There will also be overnight packages available through the Red Lion Inn (which is marking its 250th anniversary this year)  in the town of Stockbridge. One lucky raffle winner will join Medley for dinner that evening at the Red Lion Inn.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Elizabeth Freeman Center, an organization that provides support to those experiencing domestic abuse and sexual assault in Berkshire County. 

The 11,000-square-foot manor, built in 1902 and situated on 18 acres, includes seven bedrooms, an expansive kitchen, and lavishly appointed living spaces. Medley’s late husband, Richard, bought the manor in 2005 as a wedding gift to his wife. It has been featured in several episodes of The Real Housewives of New York. 

Medley recalled to Architectural Digest that she had long admired the home because her grandfather and great-grandfather were involved in its construction. She told the outlet in 2020: "Even as a kid I had Champagne tastes and caviar dreams, I would drive by with dad and say, 'I'm gonna own this house one day,' and he would say, 'Of course you are, princess.'"

Dorina Medley Is Inviting Guests to Her Famous Berkshires House
Dorinda Medley.

Magrino PR

Medley, who had been on RHONY for six seasons until 2020, previously listed the mansion on Airbnb for two one-night stays in 2021. The idea of making her home available for renters came when she was going on a book promotion tour for two months that year. 

"Bluestone Manor has become this urban legend, that's sort of like the Disneyland of Housewives,” Medley told PEOPLE at the time. "People know me for hosting, and I've made it so available on Instagram and on the show, so I think they're going to be very excited to see that it's real and functioning."

She added: "Someone's going to be very lucky. I love to make people feel like my home is their home."

In 2022, Medley said goodbye to her 1,200 sq. ft., two-bedroom/two-bathroom apartment on Manhattan’s Upper East Side after 21 years. She currently splits her time between her New York residence and the manor. 

For information on the August 26 garden tea party at the Bluestone Manor, click here.

Related Articles
Kelly Killoren Bensimon, LuAnn de Lesseps, Jill Zarin, Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, and Alex McCord attend "The Real Housewives of New York City" season 2 premiere part
The ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Cast: Where Are They Now?
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave Tresco on 'Pegasus' during a visit to Cornwall on September 2, 2016 in Tresco, England.
From Kate Middleton to King Charles, Here's Where the Royals Love to Go on Vacation
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES: EX-WIVES CLUB: Dorinda Medley and Vicki Gunvalson
Dorinda Medley Escalates War of Words with Costar Vicki Gunvalson: 'You Wanna Get Mean, I'll Get Mean'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, Dorinda Medley attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)
'Real Housewives' ' Dorinda Medley Pays Tribute to Late Husband Richard on His Would-Be 71st Birthday
Dorinda Medley
Dorinda Medley Is Listing Her Berkshires Mansion on Airbnb: 'The Disneyland of Housewives'
PEOPLE.comPEOPLE.com Jill Zarin Says a Potential Reunion with Dorinda Medley on RHONY: Legacy 'Could Be Very Ugly'
Jill Zarin Says a Potential Reunion with Dorinda Medley on 'RHONY: Legacy' 'Could Be Very Ugly'
Barbara Walters' apartment for sale
From Longtime to Listed! See Inside the Homes Stars Are Selling After Living There for Many Years
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Relationship Timeline
ew Season Press Junket in New York City on Monday, May 16, 2022 -- Pictured: Andy Cohen, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Bravo
Andy Cohen Promises 'RHONY' : 'Legacy' Will Be the 'Best of All Possible Worlds for 'RHONY' Fans'
Joanna Gaines
Celebs at Home: Joanna Gaines Shows Off Her Favorite Spring Flowers from Her Garden, and More!
Luis Ruelas Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' Relationship Timeline
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Inside Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Portfolio of Million-Dollar Real Estate
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend 'Rippa Rugby' in the Forstyth Barr Stadium on day 7 of a Royal Tour to New Zealand on April 13, 2014 in Dunedin, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, the first official trip overseas with their son, Prince George of Cambridge
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Relationship Timeline
Kelly Dodd
Real Housewives' Real Estate! All the Homes Franchise Stars Have Bought and Sold This Year
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19130 -- Pictured: Lisa Rinna -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images) ; WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19135 -- Pictured: Kathy Hilton -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); Kyle Richards attends the Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 08, 2022 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood
16 Bravolebrity Feuds Fans Hope Are Addressed at BravoCon 2022
Emma Stone Discovers the Magic at Walt Disney World Resort
Emma Stone Hangs with Mickey at Magic Kingdom, Plus More Celebs at Disney Parks!