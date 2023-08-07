Dorinda Medley Is Inviting Fans to Hang Out at Her Famous Berkshires Mansion — How to Attend (Exclusive)

Real Housewives of New York alum Dorinda Medley is inviting fans to spend some time at her famous Tudor-style Massachusetts home.

In a rare opportunity, Medley will be opening the gates of her Bluestone Manor in western Massachusetts' Berkshires region to a few lucky attendees for a special garden tea party on August 26, PEOPLE can exclusively share.

According to the event organizers, guests will be welcomed to the Bluestone Manor grounds for a meet-and-greet, tour, Q&A and photo opportunity with Medley. Tea sandwiches, scones, charcuterie, lemonade, tea and signature Bluestone Manor Bourbon cocktails will be served.

Dorinda Medley at her Blue Stone Manor. Magrino PR

About 30 tickets for the garden tea party will be available at $350 each, and include a luxury gift bag of Dorinda's favorite things. There will also be overnight packages available through the Red Lion Inn (which is marking its 250th anniversary this year) in the town of Stockbridge. One lucky raffle winner will join Medley for dinner that evening at the Red Lion Inn.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Elizabeth Freeman Center, an organization that provides support to those experiencing domestic abuse and sexual assault in Berkshire County.



The 11,000-square-foot manor, built in 1902 and situated on 18 acres, includes seven bedrooms, an expansive kitchen, and lavishly appointed living spaces. Medley’s late husband, Richard, bought the manor in 2005 as a wedding gift to his wife. It has been featured in several episodes of The Real Housewives of New York.

Medley recalled to Architectural Digest that she had long admired the home because her grandfather and great-grandfather were involved in its construction. She told the outlet in 2020: "Even as a kid I had Champagne tastes and caviar dreams, I would drive by with dad and say, 'I'm gonna own this house one day,' and he would say, 'Of course you are, princess.'"

Dorinda Medley. Magrino PR

Medley, who had been on RHONY for six seasons until 2020, previously listed the mansion on Airbnb for two one-night stays in 2021. The idea of making her home available for renters came when she was going on a book promotion tour for two months that year.

"Bluestone Manor has become this urban legend, that's sort of like the Disneyland of Housewives,” Medley told PEOPLE at the time. "People know me for hosting, and I've made it so available on Instagram and on the show, so I think they're going to be very excited to see that it's real and functioning."

She added: "Someone's going to be very lucky. I love to make people feel like my home is their home."

In 2022, Medley said goodbye to her 1,200 sq. ft., two-bedroom/two-bathroom apartment on Manhattan’s Upper East Side after 21 years. She currently splits her time between her New York residence and the manor.

For information on the August 26 garden tea party at the Bluestone Manor, click here.

