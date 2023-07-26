Mom Driving for DoorDash Is Killed Along with 2 Twin 18-Year-Olds in Crash; Teens Were Street-Racing

"I lost my best friend of 40+ years,” Julie Skeen's friend told KATU. "It would hurt her heart to know that young kids were lost in this also"

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 26, 2023 01:04PM EDT
Julie D. Skeen, Hannah Fetters, Grace Fetters, Portland fatal car crash
Julie D. Skeen, Hannah Fetters, Grace Fetters, Portland fatal car crash. Photo:

GoFundMe

An Oregon mother driving for DoorDash was killed when a car driven by an 18-year-old who was street racing crashed into her vehicle in a collision that also killed the teen driver and her twin sister, Portland police say.

In a statement, police identified Julie Skeen, 55, along with Hannah Fetters and her twin sister Grace, both 18, as the people who died in the crash.

According to police, on Thursday, July 20, at 9:34 p.m., officers responded to the scene of the crash, in which a fourth person was also injured, though that person's injuries are not considered life threatening.

Police noted that two vehicles — a BMW driven by Hannah with her sister in the passenger seat and a Subaru Impreza, driven by a 17-year-old male driver — were racing down the street “at speeds above the posted limit.” 

Skeen — a DoorDash driver — was operating a Lexus sedan with an adult male passenger and “proceeding to turn from northbound Southeast 63rd Avenue to westbound Southeast Powell Boulevard when the BMW struck the driver’s side of the Lexus,” police said in the statement, adding “The force of the crash sent the BMW into the raised median and the vehicle knocked over multiple trees.”

Sheen’s friend Jodi King told KATU News, “One of our girlfriends was expecting a text from her when she got done with her DoorDash that night. They were having a garage sale together at Julie’s house that day. And she didn’t get the text but thought, ‘You know, it’s late. She probably just went home and went to bed.’ So she showed up at her house early in the morning for the garage sale, and she wasn’t there, and her car wasn’t there.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"I lost my best friend of 40+ years,” King wrote on Skeen’s GoFundMe page, adding “Jules would have gave you the shirt off her back, even if she couldn’t afford to replace it. She was loyal, hysterical, loving, caring individual."

King, who identified Sheen's passenger as her husband, Justin, told KATU News it would “be a long ride for him to heal. And he’s also lost the love of his life, who took really good care of him.”  

“It would hurt her heart to know that young kids were lost in this also,” King added, per the outlet.  

The GoFundMe page for the Fetters twins states “The unimaginable loss of both Hannah and Grace is too much to bear, Please help relieve some of that stress while the family grieves this incredible loss.”

Related Articles
Carlethia Carlee Nichole Russell tout.
Police 'Pretty Much' Knew Carlee Russell Had Lied When They Released Info on Searches: 'It Is What It Is'
Rudolph Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani Now Admits He Made False Statements About Georgia Poll Workers After 2020 Election
Firefighter rescues dog
Oregon Firefighters Rescue Dog While Battling Forest Fire and Reunite Pup with Her Family
N.Y.: Police remove evidence from the home of suspected serial killer Rex Heuermann
Walk-In Vault Found in Rex Heuermann's Basement During Search of Property: Police
Sculptures that the Vermont State Police said were stolen from the set of Beetlejuice 2
'Beetlejuice 2' Props — Including 150-Pound 'Abstract Art Statue' — Stolen from Set of Anticipated Sequel
Carlethia Carlee Nichole Russell Thomar Latrell Simmons
Carlee Russell's Ex-Boyfriend Speaks Out After She Admits Kidnapping Was a Hoax: 'We Are Disgusted'
Delray Beach Police Investigate Homicide
Human Remains Discovered in 3 Different Suitcases in Florida, Police Say
Florida Governor and 2024 Republican Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis speaks with voters and residents in border-adjacent communities during a campaign event
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Involved in Car Crash During Tennessee Campaign Stop
Woman Who Disappeared After Calling 911 to Report a Toddler on an Ala. Interstate Has Been Found
Carlee Russell 'Disrespected' Parents of Lost Children by Faking Abduction, Says Mom of Murder Victim
Indigenous Mom Whose Daughter Was Murdered Fights for Custody of Granddaughter, 4
Indigenous Mom Whose Daughter Was Murdered Granted Custody of 4-Year-Old Granddaughter for Second Time
Pete Davidson attends Paramount's "Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts" New York Premiere
Pete Davidson Ordered to Complete 50 Hours of Community Service After Beverly Hills House Crash
Man Who Died in Death Valley Spoke to Reporting About Hiking in Extreme Heat Hours Earlier
Hiker Who Died in Death Valley Spoke to Reporter About Risking Extreme Heat Hours Earlier: 'Why Not?'
Michelle Lavone Inman nashville woman identified after 38 years
Tenn. Woman ID'd Nearly 40 Years After Her Remains Were Found, Now Police Are Searching for Her Killer
Utah The Narrows Zion National Park
14-Year-Old Survives Night in Utah Canyon After Getting Separated from Family: 'I Was So Scared'
Taylor Swift and HAIM perform onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lumen Field on July 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington
Taylor Swift Swaps ''Tis the Damn Season' for 'No Body, No Crime' as Haim Joins Eras Tour in Seattle
Celeste Burgess Nebraska Teen Sentenced to Jail After Taking Abortion Pills
Nebraska Teen Sentenced to Jail After Taking Abortion Pills to Terminate Pregnancy at 23 Weeks