Mom Driving for DoorDash Is Killed Along with 2 Twin 18-Year-Olds in Crash; Teens Were Street-Racing

An Oregon mother driving for DoorDash was killed when a car driven by an 18-year-old who was street racing crashed into her vehicle in a collision that also killed the teen driver and her twin sister, Portland police say.

In a statement, police identified Julie Skeen, 55, along with Hannah Fetters and her twin sister Grace, both 18, as the people who died in the crash.

According to police, on Thursday, July 20, at 9:34 p.m., officers responded to the scene of the crash, in which a fourth person was also injured, though that person's injuries are not considered life threatening.

Police noted that two vehicles — a BMW driven by Hannah with her sister in the passenger seat and a Subaru Impreza, driven by a 17-year-old male driver — were racing down the street “at speeds above the posted limit.”

Skeen — a DoorDash driver — was operating a Lexus sedan with an adult male passenger and “proceeding to turn from northbound Southeast 63rd Avenue to westbound Southeast Powell Boulevard when the BMW struck the driver’s side of the Lexus,” police said in the statement, adding “The force of the crash sent the BMW into the raised median and the vehicle knocked over multiple trees.”

Sheen’s friend Jodi King told KATU News, “One of our girlfriends was expecting a text from her when she got done with her DoorDash that night. They were having a garage sale together at Julie’s house that day. And she didn’t get the text but thought, ‘You know, it’s late. She probably just went home and went to bed.’ So she showed up at her house early in the morning for the garage sale, and she wasn’t there, and her car wasn’t there.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"I lost my best friend of 40+ years,” King wrote on Skeen’s GoFundMe page, adding “Jules would have gave you the shirt off her back, even if she couldn’t afford to replace it. She was loyal, hysterical, loving, caring individual."

King, who identified Sheen's passenger as her husband, Justin, told KATU News it would “be a long ride for him to heal. And he’s also lost the love of his life, who took really good care of him.”

“It would hurt her heart to know that young kids were lost in this also,” King added, per the outlet.

The GoFundMe page for the Fetters twins states “The unimaginable loss of both Hannah and Grace is too much to bear, Please help relieve some of that stress while the family grieves this incredible loss.”

