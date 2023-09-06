Celebrity Parents Donny Osmond's Cutest Family Moments with His 14 Grandchildren The singer is the proud grandpa of 14 grandchildren By Kelsie Gibson Kelsie Gibson Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 6, 2023 12:08PM EDT Trending Videos Photo: donnyosmond/Instagram Donny Osmond is a proud grandfather. The singer and his wife Debbie have 14 grandchildren from their five sons. Over the years, Osmond has given several glimpses of his family's tight-knit bond as they celebrate holidays together and attend his concerts. Speaking with PEOPLE in August 2023, Osmond talked about introducing his grandchildren to his decades-long career, noting how they "treat [him] a little bit differently" after seeing him perform live. He also noted that he tries to take a backseat during big family events so that he can just enjoy being a grandpa. “I'm the head of the family with my wife, but I kind of take a backseat when we're all together because I let my boys take over,” he says. “I consciously make an effort to take a back seat and just be grandpa, not a celebrity, not the head of the house with my wife, none of that. It's just like grandpa's in the corner playing with the grandkids. That's what I like to do.” Take a look back at some of his sweetest moments with his grandchildren below. 01 of 19 Donny Osmond Celebrating His Birthday with His Grandkids donnyosmond/Instagram In December 2016, Osmond shared a photo of him and his son Chris (who also has a December birthday) having a joint party. "All but two of my grandkids helped us blow out the candles," he captioned the family photo of him surrounded by his grandkids. 02 of 19 Donny Osmond Introducing His Grandson Willem donnyosmond/Instagram In September 2017, Osmond introduced the latest addition to his brood on Instagram. "Say hello to my sweet little Willem River Osmond," he captioned the snap. 03 of 19 Donny Osmond Enjoying a Family Trip to Hawaii donnyosmond/Instagram In August 2016, the Osmond clan jetted off to Hawaii for a fun-filled family vacation. "Our family trip to Hawaii would've made for a very funny reality show," Osmond joked at the time in the caption of a group photo from their trip. "Put together 8 grandkids, 5 children, 3 wives, and my sweetheart of 38 years and you get a whole lot of priceless moments." 04 of 19 Donny Osmond Celebrating the Holidays with His Grandkids donnyosmond/Instagram Ahead of Thanksgiving in 2016, Osmond reflected on what he is most grateful for: his big family. "Today I'm particularly grateful for these 17 people. They truly mean everything to me," he captioned the photo of his family standing in front of a Christmas tree. 05 of 19 Donny Osmond with His Grandchildren Backstage donnyosmond/Instagram In July 2017, Osmond and his grandkids shared a moment backstage after he performed at the Sandy Amphitheater. "It's always fun when the grandkids come to see Bapa perform!" he captioned the post, noting his grandkids' cute nickname for him. 06 of 19 Donny Osmond Trick-or-Treating with His Grandkids donnyosmond/Instagram For Halloween in 2016, Osmond escorted his two grandchildren around town as they got all kinds of snacks and treats. "This is the best. Grandpa is in Halloween Heaven," he captioned the photo of his grandkids dressed as Superman and Glinda from The Wizard of Oz. 07 of 19 Donny Osmond Introducing His Grandson Peder donnyosmond/Instagram In August 2017, Osmond shared a precious photo of him cuddling his newborn grandson. "Welcome to the world, sweet baby Peder," he captioned the post. 08 of 19 Donny Osmond Dressing Up with His Grandkids For Halloween donnyosmond/Instagram The Osmond family went all out for Halloween in 2016 as Osmond shared a cute photo of their costumes, ranging from Marvel superheroes to the singer and his wife's Star Wars costumes. 09 of 19 Donny Osmond Cuddling with His Grandchildren donnyosmond/Instagram In April 2019, Osmond shared a cute photo of him cuddling with his grandkids on the couch on Instagram. 10 of 19 Donny Osmond and His Grandchildren with Santa Claus donnyosmond/Instagram In December 2022, Osmond wished his followers a Merry Christmas by sharing a photo of him and his family alongside Santa Claus. 11 of 19 Donny Osmond Introducing His Grandson Dune donnyosmond/Instagram In June 2023, Osmond welcomed his 14th grandchild, introducing the little one on Instagram. "Welcome to our family, Dune Tyler Osmond. You truly are an angel from heaven. ❤️," he captioned the snap of him smiling at the newborn. 12 of 19 Donny Osmond Watching 'Claim to Fame' with His Grandkids donnyosmond/Instagram Osmond and his family got together for a viewing party as his son Chris appeared in the Claim to Fame season 2 finale. Following the episode, Osmond shared a cute photo of him holding Chris' newborn Dune as they watched the show. 13 of 19 Donny Osmond Relaxing by the Pool with His Grandkids donnyosmond/Instagram Osmond and his kids enjoyed a sweet treat as they relaxed by the pool in a photo shared in August 2020. 14 of 19 Donny Osmond Watching His Grandson Play Flag Football donnyosmond/Instagram Osmond was his grandson's biggest supporter as he attended his flag football game in June 2020. "The perfect way to spend a Saturday —watching our sweet, little Ryder play," he captioned the family photo. 15 of 19 Donny Osmond Celebrating Father's Day with His Grandkids donnyosmond/Instagram Osmond enjoyed Father's Day with a few of his grandkids in 2022. "The only thing better than Father's Day is Grandpa's Day. 💜" he captioned the photo of him wearing an apron as he sat with his grandkids on the couch. 16 of 19 Donny Osmond with His Grandchild in Texas donnyosmond/Instagram Osmond and his wife enjoyed some quality family time in Texas in November 2021. "Nothing is better than spending time with my loved ones," he captioned the photo of him and his wife smiling at their grandchild. 17 of 19 Donny Osmond with His Grandchildren in Las Vegas donnyosmond/Instagram While his family was in town for his Las Vegas show, Osmond took his grandkids to see magician Farrell Dillon, sharing a photo of the event on Instagram. 18 of 19 Donny Osmond at His Grandson’s Basketball Game donnyosmond/Instagram Before kicking off his Las Vegas residency, Osmond enjoyed some time with his grandkids by attending their basketball game in January 2022. "Is there a better way to spend our time other than watching our grandchildren play basketball! Absolutely not! It's the best," he captioned a family photo. 19 of 19 Donny Osmond with His Grandchildren in Utah donnyosmond/Instagram In July 2019, Osmond bonded with his family in Utah, where he resides. "There is no better way to spend a beautiful afternoon in #Utah than with all 10 of our wonderful #grandkids. Debbie and I are so blessed," he captioned the post.