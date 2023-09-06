Donny Osmond's Cutest Family Moments with His 14 Grandchildren

Donny Osmond is a proud grandfather.

The singer and his wife Debbie have 14 grandchildren from their five sons.

Over the years, Osmond has given several glimpses of his family's tight-knit bond as they celebrate holidays together and attend his concerts.

Speaking with PEOPLE in August 2023, Osmond talked about introducing his grandchildren to his decades-long career, noting how they "treat [him] a little bit differently" after seeing him perform live.

He also noted that he tries to take a backseat during big family events so that he can just enjoy being a grandpa.

“I'm the head of the family with my wife, but I kind of take a backseat when we're all together because I let my boys take over,” he says. “I consciously make an effort to take a back seat and just be grandpa, not a celebrity, not the head of the house with my wife, none of that. It's just like grandpa's in the corner playing with the grandkids. That's what I like to do.”

Take a look back at some of his sweetest moments with his grandchildren below.