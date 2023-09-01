10 Epic Throwback Pictures of Donny Osmond

Check out these incredible throwbacks from different eras of Donny's decades-long career.

Donny Osmond first came to prominence in the '60s and '70s as part of a musical band with his siblings Alan, Wayne, Merrill and Jay. The Osmonds, as the band was called, became a sensation and Donny became a young star while still in his early teens. He would later venture into a solo music career, acting and even television hosting along with sister, singer Marie .

01 of 10 Donny Osmond's Early Days Donny Osmond young. Steve Wood/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Born on Dec. 9, 1957, Donny Osmond started performing at a young age along with his four elder brothers. Here, the young teen idol is pictured aboard an airplane while touring the U.K.

02 of 10 Donny Osmond Hangs Out with Michael Jackson Donny Osmond with Michael Jackson. Frank Edwards/Fotos International/Getty Like Donny, perhaps no one could better understand being on the receiving end of chaotic fanfare quite like Michael Jackson. Here, the two young musicians get together at the 1974 American Music Awards in Hollywood.

03 of 10 The Osmonds Circa 1970 The Osmonds, 1970. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Donny looks super suave while performing on stage with his brothers.

04 of 10 The Fab Lane The Osmonds, circa 1970. Daniel SIMON/Gamma-Rapho/Getty The Osmond brothers hang out with their sister Marie, who's wrapped in a fabulous chunky coat.

05 of 10 Doing Good Donny Osmond, Karen Kamon and Phil Ramone. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Donny, along with singer Karen Kamon and producer Phil Ramone, attends the Children's Miracle Network Telethon Press Conference on May 20, 1985, at the Hit Factory in New York City.

06 of 10 Donny Osmond Goes Solo Donny Osmond. Dave Hogan/Getty Following the success of The Osmonds, Donny launched his own successful solo career after the siblings went their separate ways. His first song, "Soldier of Love" was known as his comeback hit as it No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1989.

07 of 10 Donny Osmond Branches into Acting Donny Osmond. Getty Though music put him on the map, Donny found success in other sectors of entertainment. He and Marie hosted the Donny & Marie Show, a variety show that aired on ABC from 1976 to 1979. They also had an eponymous Daytime Emmy-nominated talk show from 1998 to 2000. Above, Donny is pictured on the set of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, which took him on a stage tour.

08 of 10 Donny Osmond, Family Man Donny Osmond with his wife and son. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Having grown up with his tight-knit siblings all around him, it's no wonder Donny is the consummate family man. He welcomed his first son Donald Clark Jr. on July 31, 1979, and would follow up with four more boys: Jeremy James, Brandon Michael, Christopher Glenn and Joshua Davis. These days, the "If It's Love You Want" singer is a proud grandpa of 14 grandchildren.

09 of 10 All in the Family Dony Osmond and Marie Osmond with children. Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Donny and his sister Marie are pictured with some of their children during the Ringling Bros. Circus Opening Night Benefit for Make-a-Wish Foundation on July 2, 1998.