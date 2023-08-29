Donny Osmond Jokes Many Moms Were Probably ‘Screaming’ at Their TV Over 'Claim to Fame' Reveal (Exclusive)

"I [told him], 'Just be as clever as you can in this kind of situation.' And boy, has he been clever," Osmond tells PEOPLE of son Chris outwitting the competition on 'Claim to Fame' season 2

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 29, 2023 10:00AM EDT
Donny Osmond performs live at Fox News Studios on August 4, 2023 in New York City
Donny Osmond performs live at Fox News Studios on August 4, 2023 in New York City. Photo:

Debra L Rothenberg/WireImage

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Claim to Fame season 2 finale.

Donny Osmond is super proud of his son Chris’ journey on Claim to Fame.

Ahead of the season 2 finale on Monday, where Chris placed third in the competition, the legendary singer, 65, spoke with PEOPLE about what it’s been like watching his son compete on the series — and ultimately outwit his costars about his celebrity relative. 

“Obviously I've done several [reality shows] with The Masked Singer and Dancing with the Stars but this is totally different. So I [told him], ‘Just be as clever as you can in this kind of situation.’ And boy, has he been clever,” he says of how his son played the game throughout season 2. 

Claim to fame finale on ABC
Chris Osmond (left) with dad Donny Osmond.

ABC/Gizelle Hernandez; Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

“To be honest with you — of course, I'm going to say this because I'm biased — I think he's making the show interesting because they [couldn’t] figure out who he is,” he adds, noting there was definitely a generational gap at play. 

"This dynamic of having Chris on the show, that's what's making it exciting because the older generation, they know exactly what it is. And the younger kids, they have no idea,” he explains. “This happens to me all the time, especially in my Vegas show when I do ‘I'll Make a Man Out of You’ from Mulan. The younger generation come to my show but it surprises them that I'm Captain Shang and they can't get that. These millennials, they know the song, they know all about it, but they just don't know that it's Donny Osmond.”

“It's funny because I can only imagine how many moms are screaming at the television because he's done such a great job to keep it hidden,” he jokes. “Everybody has been screaming at the television set, ‘Oh, it's Donny Osmond.’”

Donny Osmond Kids
Donny Osmond's kids.

Donny Osmond Instagram

Like the rest of viewers, Donny was completely in the dark about the show’s final outcome, noting that Chris wouldn’t reveal any spoilers to him. In fact, Donny says the entire Osmond family got together for a season 2 finale watch party at Chris’ in-laws’ house. 

“It's funny because Chris has been so tight-lipped about it,” he says. “I get it because when I was doing The Masked Singer, I couldn't tell anyone. I did finally tell my wife. It was quite funny because my oldest son, he figured it out. He said, ‘Dad, come on, come clean with me.’ I said, ‘Don, you can't say a word.’ So he didn't say anything to his children."

"And when I took my mask off, he was videoing my grandchildren watching the television, and they were screaming to the television, ‘Take it off. Take it off.’ And as soon as I took my mask off, they all screamed, ‘Grandpa!'" he recalls.

Donny Osmond and host Nick Cannon in the special two-hour Road to the Finals / Season Finale: The Final Mask is Lifted season finale episode of THE MASKED SINGER
Donny Osmond and host Nick Cannon on 'The Masked Singer'.

FOX Image Collection via Getty 

He adds that one of his favorite aspects of Claim to Fame is how it’s brought families together in the same way that his own variety show with his sister Marie Osmond did. 

“It is such an ingenious way to bring the family back together again,” he says. “Because when you think about the '70s, the Donny & Marie show was a family show that everybody just gathered around the television every Friday night. We don't have those kinds of shows, and this is a way to bring the family back together again, even though there's a generation gap, but that's what makes it unique.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Claim to Fame season 2 can be streamed in full on Hulu.

Related Articles
Christine Brown, Kody Brown
Why Christine Brown 'Just Knew' Kody Wasn't Her Soul Mate — and How His Shocking Words Still 'Take My Breath Away'
Bob Barker, left, poses for photographers with Nancy Burnet
Bob Barker's Longtime Companion Nancy Burnet Recalls His 'Many' Proposals and the 'Trust' They Shared (Exclusive)
CLAIM TO FAME finale
'Claim to Fame' Star Chris Says His Relative Has Been 'Laughing [Their] Head Off' at Wrong Guesses (Exclusive)
Claim To Fame Season 2 Finale
'Claim to Fame' Winner Reveals How They Plan on Using Prize Money to Give Back to Their Community (Exclusive)
Grand Opening Of Erika Jayne Bet It All On Blonde, Las Vegas
Erika Girardi Has Strong Words Regarding Divorce, Sees Vegas Residency as a ‘Rebirth’ (Exclusive)
Brianna Chickenfry attends the 2023 Streamy Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on August 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Brianna Chickenfry Laughs Off Haters Criticizing Her Romance with Zach Bryan: I'm 'Eating It Up' (Exclusive)
Meghan Trainor Streamy Awards 08 27 23
Meghan Trainor Jokes About 'Groundhog Day' Routine as Mom of 2 Kids: 'I'm Going to Go Crazy' (Exclusive)
Love is Blind. (L to R) Kwame Appiah, Chelsea Griffin in episode 414 of Love is Blind
Love Is Blind's Chelsea Teases 'Juicy, Spicy' Drama on 'After the Altar' Special (Exclusive)
Chelsea Griffin
Love Is Blind's Chelsea Griffin Joins the Show's Casting Team, Shares 'Cringey' Sonnet from Her Application (Exclusive)
Tennis Channelâs 20th Anniversary Celebration Hosted by Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesleyâs Brotherâs Bond Bourbon presented by SiriusXM
Paul Wesley Says He'll 'Try to Figure Out' If He's 'Team Conrad or Jeremiah' from 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'
All Star Shore
Watch Vinny Guadagnino Take the 'All Star Shore' Reins — and Return to the Smush Room (Exclusive)
Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara
Howie Mandel Is Not Actually Trying to Play Matchmaker for Sofía Vergara: 'She Doesn't Need My Help'
'Days of Our Lives': Louise Sorel Returns as Vivian to 'Stir Up Trouble' After Victor's Death (Exclusive)
'Days of Our Lives': Louise Sorel Returns as Vivian to 'Stir Up Trouble' After Victor's Death (Exclusive)
Janelle Brown, Kody Brown
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Says She Felt Like She 'Had to Choose' Between Kody and Their Sons (Exclusive)
Actress Barbara Eden portrait
'I Dream of Jeannie' Star Barbara Eden Celebrates Turning 92 with 'Joy' — and the 'Best Fans' (Exclusive)
Shekinah and Sarper, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way
90 Day Fiancé's Shekinah Introduces Her Makeup-Loving Man Sarper Who 'Had Me at Highlighter' (Exclusive)