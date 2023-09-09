Donny Osmond Insists He Has Never Cursed: 'Obviously I Still Think the Words!' (Exclusive)

The singer, who just extended his residency at Harrah's Las Vegas through May 2024, spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing

By
Julie Jordan
Julie Jordan Headshot
Julie Jordan

Julie Jordan is an Editor at Large for PEOPLE. She has been with the brand for 25 years, writing cover stories and features and managing special issues including the Beautiful Issue and Sexiest Man Alive. 

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 9, 2023 10:00AM EDT
DonnyOsmondOLT0918
Donny Osmond. Photo:

Lee Cherry

When it comes to swearing, Donny Osmond insists his mantra has always been like father, like son.

Sitting down with PEOPLE, the singer, 65, who has five children and 14 grandkids with his wife of 45 years, Debbie, admits he hasn't uttered a curse word in his life. “Never. Because I never heard my father curse,” he tells the magazine of his father, George, in this week’s issue.

“He was tough, but he never swore. Obviously I still think the words! There are certain people I would love to say certain words to at certain times, but I just think, ‘Be like your dad.’" 

Osmond, who just extended his residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas through May 2024, spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing:

Entertainer Donny Osmond and Debbie Osmond attend the launch of Donny Osmond Home
Donny and Debbie Osmond in September 2013.

Brian Ach/WireImage

Last perfect day off
Today. I have a secret garden. It’s my oasis. I’ve got my little vineyard, an orchard. I just went out there and had myself a handful of raspberries and came in and called you.

Donny Osmond's Cutest Moments with His Grandchildren
The Osmond extended family.

donnyosmond/Instagram

Last thing I learned about myself
I’ve learned how to balance my life. I’ve been a workaholic, but I scheduled nothing so I could take my wife, my children and our 14 grandkids all on a boating trip. I am Grandpa this weekend.  

Last game I played
I play Sudoku daily on my phone. I only do hard and evil, never medium. I’m a sponge for learning.

Donny Osmond Opens His First Solo Residency At Harrah's Las Vegas
Donny Osmond performing in Las Vegas. Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment

Last thing I do before I go onstage
I say a prayer. I always remember one show where my brothers and I ran out onstage, and there were two people in the audience. So every time I see a packed house, I have an attitude of gratitude. 

Osmond is now performing a solo residency at Harrah's Las Vegas through May 2024.

Related Articles
Oprah Winfrey on Finding the Secret to Happiness
Oprah's Co-Author Arthur C. Brooks Says They Share the Same Goal: 'Lift People Up and Bring Them Together' (Exclusive)
FedexForum Memphis Tennessee general view at night
Person Critically Wounded After Shooting at Memphis Arena During Lil Baby Concert
Everclear band
Everclear's Art Alexakis Recruits His Daughter to Play a Pivotal Part in 'Sing Away' Video (Exclusive)
Taylor Hansen attends GRAMMY U Masterclass during SXSW at The Eleanor on March 17, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
How Taylor Hanson Helped Get 16K People on Song Supporting Women in Iran: 'You Have a Voice' (Exclusive)
French Montana recently filmed a music video in Lagos
French Montana Donates 500 Canoes to the Makoko Community in Nigeria
Miley Cyrus Filmed Black Mirror Episode While Her Malibu Home Burned Down
Miley Cyrus Filmed 'Black Mirror' Scene While Home Burned Down, Leading to Anxiety Attacks 'Years Later'
Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas perform onstage during Jonas Brothers
Jonas Brothers Share Group Hug at First Show After Joe Jonas Filed for Divorce from Sophie Turner
NJdinercouple0918
Couple Aim to Eat at Every Diner in New Jersey: ‘A Vacation Without the Suitcase’
Singer Charlie Puth and his girlfriend Brooke Sansone were seen enjoying a day out in New York's Tribeca neighborhood
Charlie Puth and Girlfriend Brooke Sansone Spotted Spending Quality Time Together in Tribeca
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and The Princess will attend the Awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
How Kate Middleton and Prince William Honor Queen Elizabeth: 'Something They Think About Every Day' (Exclusive)
Kenjuan McDaniel, charged with killing a man in 2021
Nev. Murder Suspect Allegedly Killed Man, Then Wrote a Song and Made Music Video About It
Jimmy Buffett escape to margaritaville 02 18 20
Jimmy Buffett Fans Throw Key West Parade in His Honor
13-Year-Old Boy Floating on Innertube Drowns Las Vegas Floods
Boy, 13, Floating in Las Vegas Floodwaters Dies After Being Swept Away: 'Taken from Us So Fast'
Jill and Derrick Dillard photographed at their home in Siloam Springs, AR, on August 21, 2023.
Jill Duggar Dillard Says She's Still Angry at Brother Josh Duggar: 'Anger Can Be a Good Thing' (Exclusive)
Jill and Derrick Dillard photographed at their home in Siloam Springs, AR, on August 21, 2023.
Jill Duggar Dillard Says Her Reality Shows Nearly Tore Her Marriage Apart: 'Another Wake-Up Call' (Exclusive)
Donny Osmond's grandchildren gallery
Donny Osmond's Cutest Family Moments with His 14 Grandchildren