Donny Osmond Insists He Has Never Cursed: 'Obviously I Still Think the Words!' (Exclusive)

When it comes to swearing, Donny Osmond insists his mantra has always been like father, like son.

Sitting down with PEOPLE, the singer, 65, who has five children and 14 grandkids with his wife of 45 years, Debbie, admits he hasn't uttered a curse word in his life. “Never. Because I never heard my father curse,” he tells the magazine of his father, George, in this week’s issue.

“He was tough, but he never swore. Obviously I still think the words! There are certain people I would love to say certain words to at certain times, but I just think, ‘Be like your dad.’"

Osmond, who just extended his residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas through May 2024, spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing:

Donny and Debbie Osmond in September 2013. Brian Ach/WireImage

Last perfect day off

Today. I have a secret garden. It’s my oasis. I’ve got my little vineyard, an orchard. I just went out there and had myself a handful of raspberries and came in and called you.

The Osmond extended family. donnyosmond/Instagram

Last thing I learned about myself

I’ve learned how to balance my life. I’ve been a workaholic, but I scheduled nothing so I could take my wife, my children and our 14 grandkids all on a boating trip. I am Grandpa this weekend.

Last game I played

I play Sudoku daily on my phone. I only do hard and evil, never medium. I’m a sponge for learning.

Donny Osmond performing in Las Vegas. Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment

Last thing I do before I go onstage

I say a prayer. I always remember one show where my brothers and I ran out onstage, and there were two people in the audience. So every time I see a packed house, I have an attitude of gratitude.

