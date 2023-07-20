Donny Osmond is ready to play ball.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the dad of five, 65, joked that after recently welcoming his 14th grandchild, he has enough grandkids to fill "several soccer teams."

"It's sweet chaos, is what it's called. We had a Fourth of July party just not long ago and had everybody over," Osmond said. "It was...we had the time of our lives. It was fantastic."

Osmond married his wife Debbie in 1978 and the couple share five children together — Don, Jeremy, Brandon, Christopher, and Joshua.

Earlier this month, the singer celebrated the birth of his 14th grandchild, Dune Tyler, by posting a photo on Instagram. "Thank you, Chris and Alta for bringing another beautiful grandson into Debbie's and my life," he wrote in the caption.

"Welcome to our family, Dune Tyler Osmond. You truly are an angel from heaven. ❤️."

This past December, Osmond and his family celebrated Christmas on a seasonal-themed train in Utah. In a video posted to his Instagram that included wife Debbie and their kids and grandkids, the family was pictured enjoying the experience and sipping on hot cocoa.

Osmond's family members rocked out to "Feliz Navidad" with their hands in the air. A couple of the little ones danced on their seats to the blasting tunes. "Debbie and I had all of our children and grandchildren on the North Pole Express," Donny wrote of the 90-minute holiday attraction through the mountains.

Despite having been adored by fans his whole life, the legendary entertainer said that he wouldn't be here without the enduring support of his wife of 44 years. "Debbie has given my life stability," Donny told PEOPLE in 2022. "She keeps my feet on the ground."

"There was something simple about her, and I lived a very complicated life," he said of his wife.

And for Donny, placing family ahead of work is a no-brainer. "That's what balances my life out," he told PEOPLE. "Family is the most important thing, because the curtain will come down eventually, and then what do you have?"