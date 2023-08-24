Travis and Jason Kelce React to Mom Donna's 'Forbidden Romance' with NFL Star in Hilarious New Promo – Watch

The “You Can’t Make This Stuff Up" campaign kicks off with two promo spots featuring Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and more NFL stars

Natasha Dye
Published on August 24, 2023
Donna Kelce stars in NFL "You Can't Make This Up" campaign . Photo:

NFL

The 104th NFL season kicks off on Sept. 7 — and some of the league's brightest stars have ideas for how to make it the best one yet.

In the league's first spots for the “You Can’t Make This Stuff Up" campaign, Super Bowl champs Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, among other NFL stars, join actor Keegan-Michael Key for a hilarious skit at a "table read" for the upcoming season.

Key opens with the top storylines from last year — the Kelce brothers' Super Bowl LVII; Mr. Irrelevant, aka Brock Purdy, saving the Bay Area and Rihanna's halftime show baby bump reveal.

The promos also feature Miami Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey, Seattle's wide receiver DK Metcalf, Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears, Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase, Giants' tackle Dexter Lawrence and Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins.

In a cameo from Donna Kelce, mother to Travis and Jason, the beloved NFL mom suggests this season include a romance storyline between herself and Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo — to which her sons had opposite reactions.

"That's a good-looking guy right there mom, I see where you're going," Travis, 33, says in the promo.

Jason, 35, meanwhile, looks more hesitant, offering up just a "woah."

Patrick Mahomes stars in hilarious NFL promo before season kick-off.

NFL

New York Giants' Dexter Lawrence, who suggests replacing the player-favorite Griddy celebration with a dance move called the "Sexy Dexy" in one of the skits, tells PEOPLE he's ready for kickoff.

“I can’t wait for the season to start. We’ve been training and working really hard, and I am just excited to get back out there and show everyone what Big Blue’s got," Lawrence, 25, said. "I think we really exceeded everyone’s expectations last year, and this time around, well, you’ll just have to see what the ’23 season script says."

NFL

The Giants tackle adds, "I’m always trying to do what I need to do to be a good leader, not holding back, not being afraid and going out and disrupting the game. Having that mindset and being dominant, all while having fun, makes all of us play better. Honestly, the Griddy’s gotta watch out. The Sexy Dexy is here to stay.”

The campaign, airing during Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football slot, will include 16 pieces of original content from the NFL and will be timed to key moments throughout the year, such as Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Christmas and international games.

The 2023 season starts on Thursday, September 7th with the Detroit Lions at the Kansas City Chiefs at 7pm ET on NBC.

