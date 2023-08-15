Donald Trump Wanted to Write a Speech Declaring Voter Fraud Days Before 2020 Election: Georgia Indictment

Among the revelations included in the latest indictment against Donald Trump is that the former president allegedly discussed drafting a speech declaring victory and alleging election fraud several days before the 2020 election even took place.

Late Monday night, Trump was indicted in a fourth criminal investigation, shortly after Georgia prosecutors presented evidence to a grand jury regarding the former president's efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election results.

As the indictment notes, Trump "made a nationally televised speech falsely declaring victory in the 2020 election" on Nov. 4, 2020 — days before the vote-counting was actually complete. When the ultimate tally showed that Democrat Joe Biden won both the popular and electoral votes, Trump began falsely claiming the election was "rigged" with fraudulent votes.

But according to the indictment, that message was one he had planned even before the election took place.

From the indictment: "Approximately four days [before the 2020 election], on or about October 31, 2020, Donald John Trump discussed a draft speech with unindicted co-conspirator number 1, whose identity is known to the Grand Jury, that falsely declared victory and falsely claimed voter fraud. The speech was an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy."

Trump has claimed that 10,000 votes cast in Fulton County, Ga., in the 2020 presidential election came via felons, unregistered voters or dead people — which is not true, and has not been backed up by any evidence. In fact, even Trump's own attorney general, Bill Barr, publicly pushed back at those unfounded claims of fraud, stating there was no evidence of voter fraud "that could have affected a different outcome in the election."

The former president's unfounded and increasingly incendiary claims about his election loss were later cited by many of those who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January 2021 while lawmakers gathered to count the Electoral College votes certifying Biden's win.

A report released by the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot found that, in the weeks after his loss, Trump's administration drafted a memo calling for anyone who didn't believe the election was fraudulent to be fired.



The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot holds a televised hearing on July 12, 2022. Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty

Through a majority vote on Monday, a 23-member jury revealed that they were ultimately convinced by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' case against Trump and his allies, signing off on her office's proposed criminal charges after reviewing evidence and hearing testimony. The result was a 41-count, 98-page indictment covering 19 defendants.



Trump now faces 13 felony counts: racketeering (violation of the Georgia RICO Act); three counts of solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer; conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer; two counts conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree; two counts of conspiracy to commit false statements and writings; conspiracy to commit filing false documents; filing false documents; and two counts of false statements and writings.

The Fulton County charges bring him to a total of 91 felony counts he's been indicted on this year between the four investigations, several of which come with recommended prison time. If convicted of violating the Georgia RICO Act — classified a step above felony, as a "serious felony" — Trump would face a mandatory minimum sentence of five years.