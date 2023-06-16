Trump Campaign Says They Didn't Pick Up Supporters' Lunch Tabs Because No One Ordered Anything

A spokesperson for the Trump campaign told PEOPLE that when the former president left a Miami restaurant this week, after promising "food for everyone," attendees "followed him outside and did not place orders themselves."

By
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee headshot
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee is a Politics Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for three years. Her work has previously appeared in The Washington Post, Buzzfeed, Eater, and other outlets.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 16, 2023 04:04PM EDT
Former U.S. President Donald Trump visits the Versailles restaurant in the Little Havana neighborhood after being arraigned at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
Photo:

Stephanie Keith/Getty

Donald Trump's campaign is pushing back against reports that he left a recent visit to a Miami restaurant without picking up his supporter's tabs, saying that the visit was so brief that no one ordered anything.

Trump made a surprise visit to Miami's famed Cuban restaurant Versailles following his historic arraignment on Tuesday.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he makes a visit to the Cuban restaurant Versailles after he appeared for his arraignment on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

Alon Skuy/Getty

In footage of the appearance, Trump can be seen shaking hands and taking photos before shouting, "Food for everyone!"

But the Miami New Times reports that the former president — who turned 77 on Wednesday — stayed for only about ten minutes, leaving none of his fans with time to order any food or drinks.

"It turns out no one got anything. Not even a cafecito to-go," the New Times reports, citing a source that says the visit was so brief it left no time for food.

A trump spokesperson told PEOPLE: "President Trump was very enthused and very appreciative to the family at Versailles Restaurant for welcoming him this week. At the end of President Trump’s visit he offered to buy food for the group of attendees inside the restaurant, but when President Trump left, the attendees followed him outside and did not place orders themselves. Campaign advance team members paid for the to-go meals purchased, and there were no unpaid tabs. President Trump looks forward to returning soon!”

The surprise appearance at Versailles came moments after the former television personality pleaded not guilty to 37 criminal offenses after being indicted by a federal grand jury last week.

The charges against the former president include 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information (a violation of the Espionage Act); one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice; one count of withholding a document or record; one count of corruptly concealing a document or record; one count of concealing a document in a federal investigation; one count of scheme to conceal; and one count of false statements and representations.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Each of the charges carries potential prison sentences, with the obstruction charges carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years per count. Violating the Espionage Act carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years, and both the conspiracy and false statements charges carry sentences of up to five years per offense.

The federal indictment stems from an Aug. 8 search of the former president's Mar-a-Lago home by the FBI as part of a criminal investigation that began after the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) revealed in February 2022 that officials had removed 15 boxes of documents from the property that should have been handed over at the end of his presidency.

Related Articles
Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump Focused on Family in Wake of Her Father's Indictment: 'Heartbreak Makes Her Stronger' (Exclusive Source)
Don Lemon
Don Lemon Is Enjoying 'Bonus Time' with Fiancé After CNN Departure as He's Spotted Vacationing in the Hamptons
Cole Bridges
U.S. Army Soldier Pleads Guilty to Trying to Aid ISIS in Murdering American Troops
Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump Wishes 'Incredible Father' Donald Trump Happy Birthday Amid His Federal Indictment
Francis Suarez, mayor of Miami, speaks during the Aspen Ideas: Climate conference in Miami Beach, Florida, US, on Monday, March 6, 2023
Miami's Republican Mayor Francis Suarez Launches Run for President
Donald Trump returns from Bedminster
Donald Trump Celebrates His 77th Birthday in Shadow of Indictment: 'A Lot on His Plate' (Source)
E. Jean Carroll Donald Trump
Judge Says E. Jean Carroll Can Pursue New, $10 Million Lawsuit Against Donald Trump Following CNN Town Hall
Karine Jean-Pierre
White House Press Secretary Opens Up About Doing Her Job From a 'Vulnerable' Place: 'Have to Put My Armor On'
Former President Donald Trump arrives at New York Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street for his arraignment after a grand jury indictment in New York City on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Donald Trump was indicted Thursday by a Manhattan grand jury on more than 30 counts related to business fraud. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating the former president in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels. Grand Jury Indictment of Former President Donald Trump, New York, United States - 04 Apr 2023
Donald Trump Indictment Is Strong, Say Legal Experts: 'The Evidence Is Damning'
Donald Trumps Heads to Famous Miami Cuban Restaurant After Historic Arrangement https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=68opF5dfj28
Donald Trump Supporters Sing 'Happy Birthday' to Him After Historic Arraignment
White House Bans Woman for Topless at Pride
White House Bans Woman Who Went Topless at Pride Month Event: 'Inappropriate and Disrespectful'
Former President Donald Trump, left, and Melania Trump depart the funeral of Ivana Trump, in New York. The life of Ivana Trump is being celebrated at a funeral Mass at a Manhattan church following her death last week. The 73-year-old Ivana Trump died at her Manhattan home. Authorities say the death was an accident, with blunt impact injuries to her torso as the cause Ivana Trump, New York, United States - 20 Jul 2022
Melania Trump Wants Donald to Fight Charges 'to the End' — but Don't Expect Public Remarks (Exclusive Source)
Donald Trump
Donald Trump ‘Desperately’ Looked for Lawyers over the Weekend, Wants ‘Younger’ Attorneys Beside Him (Source)
Jared Kushner Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump Celebrates Daughter's Bat Mitzvah with Siblings Days After Donald Trump's Federal Indictment
George Soros, 92, Hands Control of His $25 Billion Empire to His Second-Oldest Son
George Soros, 92, Hands Control of $25 Billion Empire to His Third-Oldest Son: 'He's Earned It'
Denee Benton Tony Awards
‘The Gilded Age’ Star Denée Benton Calls Ron DeSantis ‘the Grand Wizard’ in Tony Awards Speech