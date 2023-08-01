Donald Trump Threatens House Republicans to Impeach Joe Biden or Get Run Out of Office

Former President Donald Trump is pressuring Republican lawmakers to launch impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden, saying they should be "primaried" if they don't.

Trump, who is currently leading in Republican presidential polls ahead of the 2024 election, said at a campaign rally on Saturday: “Any Republican that doesn’t act on Democratic fraud should be immediately primaried and get out."

"We got a lot of good, tough Republicans around," Trump, 77, added. "People are going to run against them and people are going to win.”

But House Republicans won't have much time to launch impeachment proceedings against the current president if they choose to do so. Currently on recess, Congress resumes in September, when representatives will have a three-week window during which to vote on important pieces of legislation needed to avert a government shutdown.



Trump's threats come on the heels of reports that he has privately pressured Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to go after Biden, and that McCarthy has privately promised him that the House would vote to "expunge" his own two impeachments.



McCarthy has since pushed back on those reports, though Politico reports that "Trump brings up the matter in every call he has with McCarthy, prodding the speaker about when he will bring expungement to the floor."



Trump made history in January 2021 — in the final week of his presidency — by becoming the first commander-in-chief to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives. His first impeachment was for two charges stemming from his role in the Ukraine scandal. His second was for "incitement of insurrection" following the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

McCarthy has floated the idea of a Biden impeachment, telling Fox News in a recent interview that if Republicans believed they weren't getting the information they needed from Biden while they investigate the finances of the president and his son, Hunter Biden, they "would have to rise to the level of impeachment inquiry."



If impeached, Biden would almost certainly be acquitted by the Senate, which is controlled by Democrats. But that hasn't stopped Trump from putting pressure on Republican senators to investigate Biden's finances, too.

“With all of these horrible revelations and facts, why hasn’t Republican ‘leadership’ in the Senate spoken up and rebuked Crooked Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats, Fascists, and Marxists for their criminal acts against our Country, some of them against me,” Trump wrote in a recent post on his social media site Truth Social.

Meanwhile, Trump faces a number of mounting legal issues as he continues to campaign for the presidency.

In April, he became the first sitting or former president in U.S. history to answer to criminal charges following an investigation into an alleged hush money payment he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels while he was a presidential candidate in 2016.

Less than two months later, he was charged following a federal investigation into his handling of classified documents (and what prosecutors say was a conspiracy to obstruct justice during the probe).

