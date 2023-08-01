Donald Trump Threatens House Republicans to Impeach Joe Biden or Get Run Out of Office

The former president has been pressuring lawmakers to impeach his political rival or be "primaried"

By
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee headshot
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee is a Politics Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for three years. Her work has previously appeared in The Washington Post, Buzzfeed, Eater, and other outlets.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 1, 2023 01:25PM EDT
Trump and Kevin McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy (left), Donald Trump . Photo: Getty Images (2)

Former President Donald Trump is pressuring Republican lawmakers to launch impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden, saying they should be "primaried" if they don't.

Trump, who is currently leading in Republican presidential polls ahead of the 2024 election, said at a campaign rally on Saturday: “Any Republican that doesn’t act on Democratic fraud should be immediately primaried and get out."

"We got a lot of good, tough Republicans around," Trump, 77, added. "People are going to run against them and people are going to win.”

Trump and Kevin McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy and Donald Trump stand outside of Air Force One. Michael Kovac/WireImage

But House Republicans won't have much time to launch impeachment proceedings against the current president if they choose to do so. Currently on recess, Congress resumes in September, when representatives will have a three-week window during which to vote on important pieces of legislation needed to avert a government shutdown.

Trump's threats come on the heels of reports that he has privately pressured Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to go after Biden, and that McCarthy has privately promised him that the House would vote to "expunge" his own two impeachments.

McCarthy has since pushed back on those reports, though Politico reports that "Trump brings up the matter in every call he has with McCarthy, prodding the speaker about when he will bring expungement to the floor."

U.S. President Donald Trump reviews papers during an interview in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C
President Donald Trump reviews papers during an interview in the Oval Office on Aug. 30, 2018.

Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Trump made history in January 2021 — in the final week of his presidency — by becoming the first commander-in-chief to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives. His first impeachment was for two charges stemming from his role in the Ukraine scandal. His second was for "incitement of insurrection" following the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

McCarthy has floated the idea of a Biden impeachment, telling Fox News in a recent interview that if Republicans believed they weren't getting the information they needed from Biden while they investigate the finances of the president and his son, Hunter Biden, they "would have to rise to the level of impeachment inquiry."

If impeached, Biden would almost certainly be acquitted by the Senate, which is controlled by Democrats. But that hasn't stopped Trump from putting pressure on Republican senators to investigate Biden's finances, too.

“With all of these horrible revelations and facts, why hasn’t Republican ‘leadership’ in the Senate spoken up and rebuked Crooked Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats, Fascists, and Marxists for their criminal acts against our Country, some of them against me,” Trump wrote in a recent post on his social media site Truth Social. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Meanwhile, Trump faces a number of mounting legal issues as he continues to campaign for the presidency.

In April, he became the first sitting or former president in U.S. history to answer to criminal charges following an investigation into an alleged hush money payment he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels while he was a presidential candidate in 2016.

Less than two months later, he was charged following a federal investigation into his handling of classified documents (and what prosecutors say was a conspiracy to obstruct justice during the probe).

Related Articles
Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver during a bill signing ceremony at the state capital in Trenton, N.J., Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver Dead at 71 After Brief Hospitalization While Serving as Acting Governor
Rep. Rosa DeLauro departs a House Democratic Caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol ; U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, donning a tattoo
Rep. Rosa DeLauro, 80, Gets Tattoo Alongside 18-Year-Old Granddaughter: ‘Strengthens Our Bond’
Joe Biden Says âNo Man Deserves One Great Love, Let Alone Twoâ in Tribute to Jill Biden and First Wife Neilia
Joe Biden Says 'No Man Deserves 1 Great Love, Let Alone 2' in Tribute to Jill Biden and First Wife Neilia
Trump & Ron DeSantis
Trump Crushes DeSantis in New Republican Primary Poll, Despite Florida Governor's Heavy Campaigning
President Biden Speaks Out on Hunterâs Daughter, 4, with Ark. Woman: âJill and I Only Want Whatâs Bestâ
President Biden Speaks Out on Hunter’s Daughter, 4, with Ark. Woman: ‘Jill and I Only Want What’s Best’ (Exclusive)
U.S. President Donald Trump reviews papers during an interview in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C
Every Crime Donald Trump Has Been Charged With So Far
Christine Romans attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2022
Christine Romans of CNN’s ‘Early Start’ Departs Network After 24 Years: 'It's Been a Pleasure'
Trump's Former Intelligence Director, Dan Coats, Explains Danger of Mishandling Classified Docs: 'Lives Can Be Lost'
Trump's Former Intelligence Director Explains Danger of Mishandling Classified Docs: 'Lives Can Be Lost'
President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden leave Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, S.C., after attending a Mass
White House Weighs In on Whether the President Would Consider Pardon for Hunter Biden
Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference
Third Defendant Named in Classified Documents Case Against Donald Trump, Who Faces Three New Charges
(FILES) This file video grab image obtained April 28, 2020 courtesy of the US Department of Defense shows part of an unclassified video taken by Navy pilots that have circulated for years showing interactions with "unidentified aerial phenomena". - Are aliens watching us? That's what Americans hope to find out when a report on the US government's secret files on UFOs goes to Congress next month after years of sightings and videos suggesting that highly advanced extraterrestrials are, indeed, out there. But the report from the Director of National Intelligence, pulled together with classified military files, could fall short of explaining scores of purported unidentified flying object incidents over decades. (Photo by Handout / DoD / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /US DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE/HANDOUT " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / To go with AFP story by Sylvie LANTEAUME: "Looming US intelligence report to address UFOs" (Photo by HANDOUT/DoD/AFP via Getty Images)
The Funniest TikTok Reactions to Congress’ Wild Hearing on Alien Life
Mitch McConnell
Mitch McConnell Suffered Previously Undisclosed Falls Prior to Freezing Incident on Camera: Report
David Grusch, former National Reconnaissance Officer Representative of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force at the U.S. Department of Defense, testifies during a House Oversight Committee hearing titled "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency" on Capitol Hill 26, 2023
4 Shocking Moments from Congress' UFO Hearing, from 'Non-Human' Pilots to Possible Contact with Aliens
Mitch McConnell
Mitch McConnell Says He's 'Fine' After Freezing Mid-Press Conference, Being Ushered Away
Hunter Biden Pleads Guilty to Criminal Tax Charges Before Federal Judge
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty as Plea Deal in Tax Crimes Case Is Put on Hold
Rudolph Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani Now Admits He Made False Statements About Georgia Poll Workers After 2020 Election