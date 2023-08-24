Donald Trump Booked in Fulton County Jail After Surrendering over Attempts to Reverse 2020 Election

Former President Donald Trump turned himself in to Georgia authorities on Thursday evening to undergo a formal booking process in response to 13 felony charges handed down by a Fulton County grand jury.

Trump, 77, arrived at Rice Street Jail in Atlanta, where he is expected to get fingerprinted and have a mug shot taken. He will then be released on a $200,000 bond, which was negotiated earlier in the week.

As PEOPLE previously reported, Trump was indicted in a fourth criminal investigation on Aug. 14 after prosecutors presented evidence related to the former president and his political allies' attempts to reverse the outcome of Georgia's 2020 election.

A 23-member grand jury, by majority vote, approved the criminal charges proposed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' office. The outcome was a 98-page indictment containing 41 counts against a total of 19 defendants.

The 13 felony counts against Trump include, among others, violating the Georgia RICO Act, filing false documents, and various conspiracy charges.

With the new charges out of Fulton County, Trump now faces a total of 91 criminal counts across four different cases, several of which carry recommended prison time. He would face a mandatory minimum sentence of five years if convicted of violating the Georgia RICO Act, which is a “serious felony.”

The indictment also charged 18 of Trump's associates, such as his former White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows; attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, John Eastman, Jenna Ellis, Bob Cheeley, Ray Smith III and Kenneth Chesebro; former assistant U.S. attorney general Jeffrey Clark; former Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer; and current Georgia state Sen. Shawn Still.

Among the other defendants are a publicist, local elections officials, a GOP strategist, an Illinois pastor, a former congressional hopeful, and an Atlanta bail bondsman.

Since Tuesday, the 19 defendants have been surrendering at the county jail one by one. Each was given until Friday at noon to turn themself in voluntarily.

The former president — impeached twice — has faced increasing scrutiny from various probes after leaving the White House.

Trump pleaded not guilty in New York City to 34 state felony counts related to hush money payments to two women, believed to be adult film star Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal, in April 2023.

A federal grand jury indicted Trump in June for allegedly mishandling classified documents after he left the White House, for which he appeared in a Miami court days later and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In August, a federal grand jury investigating the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and other attempts to reverse the 2020 presidential election, indicted the former president on four criminal counts.

And earlier this year, he was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming former Elle advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, with a jury ordering that Trump pay Carroll $2 million for sexual abuse and $3 million for defamation.

Trump, his family and his supporters have denied any wrongdoing in the various criminal, congressional and civil investigations.

