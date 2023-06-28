Donald Trump Is Now Suing E. Jean Carroll for Defamation, After Jury Recently Concluded That He Defamed Her

Trump argues in a new lawsuit that — despite a May verdict concluding the former president sexually abused Carroll — the writer has continued to publicly claim that she was raped

By
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee headshot
Virginia Chamlee
Published on June 28, 2023 10:59AM EDT
E. Jean Carroll's trial against Donald
E. Jean Carroll and Donald Trump, who have each sued one another for defamation. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty, Ron Sachs - Pool/Getty

Months after Donald Trump was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming former Elle advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, the former president is now suing her for defamation.

The ongoing dispute between Trump and Carroll stems from rape and defamation allegations made by the writer, who sued the former president under New York's Adult Survivors Act, claiming that he "forced her up against a dressing room wall, pinned her in place with his shoulder, and raped her" roughly 27 years ago in a fitting room at Bergdorf Goodman on Fifth Avenue in New York City.

In May, a Manhattan jury ultimately concluded that Carroll was not raped, but sexually abused: the second-highest offense that they could choose. Because it was a civil trial, their verdict did not determine guilt and did not lead to criminal charges. The jury did, however, have the power to order that Trump pay Carroll $2 million for sexual abuse and $3 million for defamation.

E. Jean Carroll trial / Donald Trump
E. Jean Carroll arriving at her civil trial against Donald Trump. Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty

Now, Trump is suing Carroll, arguing in a new lawsuit that, despite the verdict, she continued to claim the former president raped her and "made these statements knowing each of them were false or with reckless disregard for their truth or falsity."

The lawsuit claims that Carroll, in an interview given after the verdict, "disregarded the jury's finding that Counterclaimant did not rape her, and replied: 'Oh yes he did, oh yes he did,'" ABC News reports.

Trump's suit comes on the heels of a judge ruling that Carroll could amend her earlier defamation suit after the former president publicly her during a primetime television appearance on CNN — just one day after he was ordered to pay her $3 million for defamation.

During a controversial town hall event on the network, Trump called Carroll a "whack job," again claiming, “I never met this woman. I never saw this woman,” and calling her claims “fake” and “made up." (The two have been photographed together, though Trump said that was an incidental moment.)

In June, a judge ruled Carroll could amend her earlier defamation suit to now seek $10 million from Trump.

Republican Presidential Town Hall with Donald Trump moderated by Kaitlan Collins Live from New Hampshire
Donald Trump speaks at CNN's Republican Presidential Town Hall in May, which was moderated by journalist Kaitlan Collins. Will Lanzoni/CNN

This is the latest in a growing pile of legal issues for Trump, who was indicted by a federal grand jury earlier this month and pleaded not guilty to each of the 37 criminal offenses he is charged with.

The charges against the former president include 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information (a violation of the Espionage Act); one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice; one count of withholding a document or record; one count of corruptly concealing a document or record; one count of concealing a document in a federal investigation; one count of scheme to conceal; and one count of false statements and representations.

In March, Trump was indicted by a grand jury in New York on charges that stemmed from an alleged $130,000 hush money payment he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels while he was a presidential candidate in 2016.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

