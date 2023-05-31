Donald Trump Slams His Former Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany over Fox News Reporting

Donald Trump slammed his own former press secretary on social media this week, going after Kayleigh McEnany on Truth Social following a Fox News report about his poll numbers against Ron DeSantis.

"Kayleigh 'Milktoast' McEnany just gave out the wrong poll numbers on FoxNews," Trump claimed on social media Tuesday night. "I am 34 points up on DeSanctimonious, not 25 up. While 25 is great, it’s not 34. She knew the number was corrected upwards by the group that did the poll. The RINOS & Globalists can have her. FoxNews should only use REAL Stars!!!"

The former president was referencing a poll cited by McEnany on Fox News earlier in the day. Trump's use of the term "milktoast" appears to be a misspelling of "milquetoast," a word used to describe something that is bland.

In a tweet published Wednesday morning, Fox News political analyst Brit Hume defended McEnany, calling Trump's attack "immature."

“Imagine being so immature as to attack your former press secretary, who was nothing if not loyal, for allegedly misquoting a poll number,” Hume wrote.

Fox News has been a frequent target of Trump's since the network accurately called the state of Arizona for now-President Joe Biden back in 2020.



But more recently, Trump has directed his ire at Fox for its coverage of DeSantis, who is widely viewed as the former president's toughest competitor in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

Many Fox News analysts have recently predicted that Trump's lead over his Republican opponents in the 2024 presidential race would tighten once Florida Gov. DeSantis announced his own candidacy.

DeSantis, whom Trump often refers to as "DeSanctimonious," officially announced his bid last week.

This week, both candidates will be in Iowa for separate campaign events. Trump will appear with Sean Hannity for a Fox News town hall on Thursday.



McEnany, a Harvard Law School graduate and longtime political aide and commentator, served as the fourth and final press secretary in the Trump White House, following Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Stephanie Grisham.

She left her role in the Trump administration with a reputation as a fierce defender of her boss and with his same penchant for spreading misinformation, despite vowing in her first press briefing to "never lie."

After Trump lost re-election, McEnany insisted — without offering evidence — that Democrats were "welcoming fraud" and "welcoming illegal voting" (claims that led Fox News to cut away from one of her press conferences).

After leaving the White House, McEnany joined the Fox News network as a contributor.

