Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty in Federal Jan. 6 Case — He Has Now Denied More than 70 Alleged Criminal Acts

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday in a Washington, D.C. courthouse, just two days after being indicted on four criminal counts by a federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and other efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all four counts with which he was charged: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Trump's motorcade was photographed heading toward the courthouse around 4 p.m. local time on Thursday, with those inside the courtroom reporting that the former president could be seen with his hands crossed and head down.

In an extraordinary moment, Trump was asked to stand and enter his own plea, after which he reportedly looked straight ahead at the judge to enter a plea of "not guilty." During earlier hearings, Trump's attorneys have entered the pleas on his behalf.

Supporters of Donald Trump outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty

An indictment released earlier this week alleges that Trump, after losing the 2020 presidential election, "was determined to remain in power." The indictment also lists several unnamed co-conspirators, including four attorneys, a Justice Department official, and a political consultant who "helped implement a plan to submit fraudulent slates of presidential electors to obstruct the certification" of votes.

"So for more than two months following election day on November 3, 2020, the Defendant spread lies that there had been outcome-determinative fraud in the election and that he had actually won," it reads.

Special Counsel Jack Smith, who led the investigation, delivered remarks in a press conference shortly after the indictment was publicized, saying, “The attack on our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy. As described in the indictment, it was fueled by lies. Lies by the defendant.”

Smith also touted the work of the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol that day, noting that "they did not just defend a building ... they put their lives on the line to defend who we are as a country and as a people."

Special Counsel Jack Smith, who has led both federal investigations into former President Donald Trump. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty

Trump has repeatedly attacked Smith, whom he called "deranged" on social media moments before the indictment was released.

“I hear that Deranged Jack Smith, in order to interfere with the Presidential Election of 2024, will be putting out yet another Fake Indictment of your favorite President, me, at 5:00 P.M. Why didn’t they do this 2.5 years ago? Why did they wait so long? Because they wanted to put it right in the middle of my campaign. Prosecutorial Misconduct!” he wrote.

This marks the third arraignment of the twice-impeached former president, who has been indicted in two other cases this year — one over alleged hush money payments made to women surrounding the 2016 election, in which he pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts, and a federal case related to his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House, in which he pleaded not guilty to the initial 37 counts and has not yet entered a plea to three additional counts tacked on in late July.

In total, Trump is accused of 78 separate criminal offenses between the cases.

Trump's case was assigned to Obama-appointed Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, whom MSNBC's Kyle Griffin reports is the only federal judge in Washington to give Jan. 6 rioters longer sentences than prosecutors recommended.

Chutkan ruled against Trump in his 2021 attempt to block the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots from accessing relevant records. Her ruling earned national attention for declaring that "Presidents are not kings."

