Donald Trump Has Overstated His Fortune by as Much as $2.2B, Says New York Attorney General in Court Filing

The former president is being sued by the state of New York for $250 million

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
David Chiu is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A former PEOPLE intern from 2007 to 2008, he has been writing about news and entertainment for over 10 years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 31, 2023 12:06PM EDT
Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage during the Moms for Liberty Joyful Warriors national summit at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown on June 30, 2023
Former President Donald Trump. Photo:

Michael M. Santiago/Getty

The New York State Attorney General’s Office is accusing Donald Trump of fraudulently inflating his fortune by as much as $2.2 billion since 2011.

The revelation comes amid a civil lawsuit brought last year against the former president, some of his older children and the Trump Organization.

In a court filing Wednesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James asked a judge to grant summary judgment on one of a number of claims in her lawsuit — that Trump and his company deceived lenders and insurers by making false claims about his wealth and assets, the AP reported. 

The lawsuit, which aims to have Trump banned from doing business in New York and pay $250 million, accuses Trump of inflating his net worth to receive favorable loan agreements, per NBC News. 

Letitia James
New York Attorney General Letitia James. Dee Delgado/Getty

The court filing says that “correcting for these and other blatant and obvious deceptive practices engaged in by Defendants reduces Mr. Trump’s net worth by between 17-39% in each year, or between $812 million to $2.2 billion, depending on the year."

The filing accused Trump of valuing several of his properties “at amounts that significantly exceeded professional appraisals of which his employees were aware and chose to ignore.” In one alleged instance, he valued his leased property on Wall Street at more than twice the amount of the appraised value.

The attorney general's office also said that Trump valued Mar-a-Lago between $347 million and $739 million during the period from 2011 to 2021, if it was sold as a single-family residence. However, during that same period, Palm Beach County assessed the property as worth between $18 million and $27.6 million, as it was restricted to being used as a social club. 

Mar-a-Lago mansion
Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

In the summary judgment filing, James is arguing that a trial is not necessary to find that Trump and his defendants overstated the worth of their assets through financial statements, per The New York Times.

According to a transcript of a deposition Trump gave to James back in April, which was later released by his attorneys, the former president said “you don’t have a case and you should drop this case,” per the AP.

His legal team is reportedly expected to challenge the motion for summary judgment, per ABC News.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

PEOPLE reached out to a Trump spokesperson for comment on the summary judgment filing.

In addition to the lawsuit in New York state, Trump is preparing for four criminal trials after being indicted over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots, his handling of classified documents, and alleged hush-money paid to two women, one of whom is believed to be former adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Related Articles
Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump
N.Y. Attorney General Files Fraud Suit Against Donald, Don Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump: 'The Art of the Steal'
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
The Cases Against Trump: What to Know About the Various Investigations Surrounding the 45th U.S. President
President Donald Trump speaks before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base
The Legal Problems Trump Faces Out of Office — from Capitol Attack to Accusations of Fraud to Defamation
Rudolph Giuliani Donald Trump mugshot
Donald Trump and His Allies Had Their Mug Shots Taken in Georgia: See All 19 Booking Photos
Laura Ingraham, host of The Ingraham Angle on Fox News Channel
Laura Ingraham Dismisses John Eastman’s 2020 Election Fraud Claims: ‘I Haven’t Seen That Evidence’
Thomas Girardi presents closing arguments in the trial of Bryan Stow's lawsuit
What to Know About Tom Girardi and the Charges Against the Disgraced Former Lawyer
Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr.
New York Attorney General Subpoenas Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr.: Report
Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr.
Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr. Fighting Subpoenas in New York Investigation of Family Company
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home
Donald Trump Indicted for Attempting to Overturn 2020 Election Results in Georgia
Donald Trump and family pose at the end of a welcome celebration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC
Donald Trump’s Family Tree: All About His Parents, Siblings, Wives and Children
Donald Trump, left, his chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, center, and his son Donald Trump Jr.
Trump Organization CFO Pleads 'Not Guilty' After Turning Himself in Ahead of Tax Fraud Charges
Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, and Sidney Powell
18 Trump Allies Indicted in Georgia Election Interference Probe, Including Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows
President Joe Biden sit at his desk ahead of addressing the nation on averting default and the Bipartisan Budget Agreement in the Oval Office of the White House
Utah Man Who Threatened to Kill Joe Biden and Others Is Fatally Shot by FBI Agents Serving a Search Warrant
George T. Conway III, husband of White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, attends the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC; Carlos De Oliveira, an employee of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, leaves a court appearance with at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Miami
George Conway Offers Legal Advice to Trump Co-Defendant Following ‘Damning’ Indictment: ‘Cooperate’
U.S. President Donald Trump reviews papers during an interview in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C
Every Crime Donald Trump Has Been Charged with This Year
Former President Donald Trump arrives at New York Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street for his arraignment after a grand jury indictment in New York City on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Donald Trump was indicted Thursday by a Manhattan grand jury on more than 30 counts related to business fraud. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating the former president in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels. Grand Jury Indictment of Former President Donald Trump, New York, United States - 04 Apr 2023
Donald Trump’s Federal Trial Scheduled to Begin at End of Republican Primary Season