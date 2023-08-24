Donald Trump's Mug Shot Released, a Historic First for Any U.S. President

Donald Trump is now the only sitting or former United States president to have his mug shot taken.

The unprecedented booking photo was released by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office on Thursday night, shortly after Trump surrendered at an Atlanta jail to face charges stemming from his fourth indictment this year. His lawyers negotiated a $200,000 bond before he turned himself in.

Trump was processed as inmate number P01135809, with his height listed as 6'3", having "blond or strawberry hair" and blue eyes.

On Aug. 14, a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, voted to indict Trump and 18 of his political allies for their efforts to overturn the state's 2020 presidential election results.

Former President Donald Trump boarding his private plane on Thursday. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty

Trump alone was charged with 13 felony counts in the case, one of which — violating the Georgia RICO Act — is classified as a "serious felony" and carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years if convicted, though it remains unclear whether Republican-appointed Judge Scott McAfee would deliver that sentence in the form of prison time or something lesser, like probation.

Shortly after the indictment was processed, Fulton County authorities announced that, unlike in the other three criminal cases that resulted in charges against Trump, defendants would not get special treatment and would need to be properly booked at the county jail before noon on Aug. 25.

Since Tuesday morning, defendants in the case have been turning themselves in one by one at the Fulton County Jail.

An anti-Trump protester holds a sign next to the barricade set up in front of Fulton County Courthouse in August 2023. Joe Raedle/Getty

The sprawling, 98-page indictment out of Fulton County describes an alleged multi-layered plot to overturn the results of Georgia's 2020 presidential election and keep Joe Biden from earning the state's 16 Electoral College votes.

Alleged conspirators in the plot included Trump himself, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former and current Republican officials, and several attorneys.

In addition to the 19 defendants charged with attempting to change the outcome of the election, the indictment references 30 additional co-conspirators who are not facing charges.

