Donald Trump Has ‘Moral Compass of an Ax Murderer,’ Says Georgia’s Former No. 2 Republican

“As Republicans, that dashboard is going off with lights and bells and whistles, telling us all the warning things we need to know,” former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan told CNN

By
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee headshot
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee is a Politics Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for three years. Her work has previously appeared in The Washington Post, Buzzfeed, Eater, and other outlets.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 30, 2023 02:46PM EDT
Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan speaks to the media in his office during the opening day of the year for the general session of the state legislature, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 in Atlanta.
Geoff Duncan. Photo: John Amis/AP Photo

Republican Geoff Duncan — Georgia's former lieutenant governor — says Donald Trump's iron grip on the GOP could mean the party is in its "last gasp."

“As Republicans, that dashboard is going off with lights and bells and whistles, telling us all the warning things we need to know,” Duncan told CNN in an interview on Monday.

Duncan suggested that Trump's four indictments in recent months, coupled with the decisions he made during his time in office, mean he is not cut out to hold the job again (Trump currently holds a massive lead in primary polls for the 2024 Republican nomination).

“Ninety-one indictments,” Duncan said, referring to the 91 felony counts Trump has been charged with this year. “Fake Republican, a trillion dollars’ worth of debt [from his first term in the White House], everything we need to see to not choose him as our nominee, including the fact that he’s got the moral compass of a … more like an ax murderer than a president."

He continued: “We need to do something right here, right now. This is either our pivot point or our last gasp as Republicans.”

Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Duncan served as the state's lieutenant governor when Trump lost the 2020 election, both in Georgia and nationwide. He also testified before a Fulton County grand jury in the investigation into Trump and others for their actions in the state following his loss.

Trump's efforts to overturn the election in his favor are now the subject of two investigations — one at the federal level and one in Georgia, where he faces 13 racketeering and conspiracy-related charges.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Some of the charges Trump is facing between his four criminal investigations have potential to land him in prison if convicted. Violating the Georgia RICO Act, classified as a “serious felony,” carries a minimum sentence of five years.

Duncan has been vocal in his criticism of Trump in the past, writing in a 2022 CNN op-ed that "former President Donald Trump is an inhibitor to our party's success."

Related Articles
Mitch McConnell
Mitch McConnell Suddenly Freezes During Press Conference One Month After Similar Incident
In this aerial view, a vehicle attempts to travel on a flooded road in Tampa, Florida, on August 30, 2023, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall.
2 Killed in Weather-Related Crashes Minutes Apart amid Hurricane Idalia, Florida Highway Patrol Says
Jeunelle Robinson: South Carolina Teacher Dies After Being Struck by Falling Utility Pole on Lunch Break
S.C. Teacher Dies After Being Struck by Falling Utility Pole on Lunch Break: 'Taken Too Soon'
Eminem Vivek Ramaswamy
Vivek Ramaswamy Backs Down After Receiving Legal Threat from Eminem: 'I'll Respect His Wishes'
Brandy Hutchins, mother who killed her 19-year-old daughter Hannah Griner and 10-year-old son Aiden Hutchins, then herself
2 Fla. Children Killed by Mother in Murder-Suicide Were ‘Sweet’ And ‘Full of Love’, Friend Says
Carl Sledge, mugshot, High School Football Coach Arrested After Punching Player on Sideline
High School Football Coach Arrested After Allegedly Punching Player
Francis Suarez, mayor of Miami, speaks during the Aspen Ideas: Climate conference in Miami Beach, Florida, US, on Monday, March 6, 2023
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Becomes First 2024 Presidential Candidate to Drop Out of Race
Joseph Napier mugshot
Florida Man Accused of Stuffing Baby Wipe Down Infant’s Throat and Killing Her: Authorities
U.S. House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) listens during a press conference following a House Republican Conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol Building on July 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he is a target in Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise Diagnosed with 'Very Treatable’ Blood Cancer
Police tape hangs before a crime scene. There are several types of crimes that are studied within sociology.
4 Teens Charged with Murder of 14-Year-Old Georgia Girl
Eminem Vivek Ramaswamy
Eminem Threatens Legal Action Against Vivek Ramaswamy for Using His Music During Campaign Events
Billie Jean King Michelle Obama US Open Tennis 08 28 23
Michelle Obama Honors Billie Jean King During Surprise Speech at US Open: 'Speak Out and Fight'
The tail rotor of a Broward Sheriff's Office Fire-Rescue helicopter is seen in the backyard of a home on NW 10th Street on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. The helicopter was seen in distress before crashing into a building southwest of Pompano Beach Airpark
Helicopter Crashes Into Fla. Apartment Building, Killing Fire Rescue Captain and Resident
Buster Murdaugh Still Believes His Father Alex Is Not Guilty of Killing His Mother and Brother
Buster Murdaugh Fears for His Life and Believes Dad Is Innocent: 'Somebody That Is Still Out There'
Florida Bracing for Tropical Storm Idalia Expected to Become âMajorâ Hurricane https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2vQP-ZatVhY Credit: @fox13tampa/YouTube
Fla. Braces for Tropical Storm Idalia to Become ‘Major’ Hurricane and Hit Gulf Coast
Florida Old State Capitol
Florida Lawmakers Install Bulletproof Glass in State Capitol After Voting for Permitless Carry