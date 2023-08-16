Donald Trump 'Livid' amid Georgia Charges, 'Surrounded by People Who Love and Adore Him' (Exclusive Source)

When a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, stayed at the courthouse late on Monday after hearing evidence in the election interference case against Donald Trump and his political allies, it seemed likely that an indictment decision was on the horizon.

Later that night — while Trump was reportedly at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club anticipating the news — a 98-page indictment dropped, revealing to the former president that he had been charged with 13 felony counts tied to his attempts to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results. Eighteen of his allies were charged in tandem.

“Donald is livid,” a political source claims of the latest update in a string of criminal investigations involving Trump. “He will always say that he won, that the election was rigged, and this fourth indictment was a political ambush. That is the only way he can face the day."

In line with what PEOPLE has heard from those in Trump's orbit following his previous indictments, the political source says that the former president keeps company with those who play into his version of events.

“He is surrounded by people who love and adore him, boosting his spirit and reminding him how far ahead he is of the other Republican candidates for the upcoming 2024 presidential election," the source says.

According to a national polling average calculated by FiveThirtyEight, Trump's popularity has not taken a hit amid his legal challenges — he leads his next closest competitor in the 2024 Republican primary, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, by nearly 40 points.



A Donald Trump supporter holds signs outside the Miami federal courthouse on June 13, 2023, where the former president was arraigned on federal charges tied to his handling of classified documents. GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty

The Fulton County indictment tells a story of Trump and his strongest supporters going to great lengths after the 2020 presidential election to keep Georgia from certifying its election results in favor of Democrat Joe Biden, who received more votes than Trump in the historically Republican state.

In addition to charging 18 co-defendants, the indictment included mention of 30 unindicted and unidentified co-conspirators, each of whom allegedly played some role in the various plots to secure Trump another term as president.

Trump in particular is accused of 13 criminal counts, all of which are felonies: racketeering (violation of the Georgia RICO Act); three counts of solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer; conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer; two counts of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree; two counts of conspiracy to commit false statements and writings; conspiracy to commit filing false documents; filing false documents; and two counts of false statements and writings.

The Fulton County charges bring him to a total of 91 criminal counts he's been indicted on this year between the four investigations, several of which come with recommended prison time.

Rudy Giuliani, a co-defendant in the Fulton County indictment, details plans to help Donald Trump win the 2020 presidential election on Nov. 19, 2020. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty

Trump's indictment in Georgia poses perhaps the greatest threat to the former president. The alleged criminal offenses are severe in nature, and because they are at the state — not federal — level, any future Republican president would not have authority to pardon them.

In Georgia, pardoning power isn't granted to the governor, but the State Board of Pardons and Paroles, who can only consider pardons five years after a sentence is handed down. Members of the board are appointed by the governor, and current Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, has made it clear that he is not on Trump's side when it comes to the election interference charges.



Dave Aronberg, the state attorney for Palm Beach County, where Mar-a-Lago sits, tells PEOPLE that Georgia's RICO Act — which Trump is charged with violating — is "broader and tougher" than its federal counterpart.

“It even has a mandatory minimum five year sentence," Aronberg says, "though there are questions on whether a judge can impose a fine and probation.”

The earlier political source who spoke with PEOPLE believes Trump "knows that the Georgia case is different from the others in scope and seriousness," adding that the former president "has set his mind to defending himself in any way possible."

