Donald Trump Gripes That Fox News Always Uses 'Orange' Photos of Him Before Announcing He'll Skip GOP Debate

Trump cited his high poll numbers as a reason why he would not be participating in the network's Republican presidential debate on Wednesday

By
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee headshot
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee is a Politics Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for three years. Her work has previously appeared in The Washington Post, Buzzfeed, Eater, and other outlets.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 21, 2023 02:32PM EDT
Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference
Donald Trump. Photo:

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Donald Trump has announced he won't participate in the upcoming Republican presidential debate, days after he took to social media to accuse host network Fox News of "purposely" using "the worst" photos of him.

"Why doesn’t Fox and Friends show all of the Polls where I am beating Biden, by a lot. They just won’t do it!" Trump, 77, wrote. "Also, they purposely show the absolutely worst pictures of me, especially the big 'orange' one with my chin pulled way back. They think they are getting away with something, they’re not. Just like 2016 all over again…And then they want me to debate!"

Trump has indicated in recent weeks that he wasn't sure whether or not he would attend the first Republican debate of election season. But in a post on his social media site Truth Social, the former president confirmed that he would not, saying he was leading in recent polls by "legendary" numbers and adding, "I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!"

Trump & Ron DeSantis
Donald Trump is the clear front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, with Ron DeSantis sitting in a distant second place. Phelan M. Ebenhack for The Washington Post via Getty, CHENEY ORR/AFP via Getty

Speaking to PEOPLE in recent interviews, Fox News Channel's Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, who will moderate the debate, admitted that preparing for the debate without knowing whether the frontrunner would be there created something of a challenge.

"You have to plan for him to show up at the last minute," MacCallum said of Trump. "He usually enjoys being in on the action and we certainly hope he will do that."

A source told NBC News that Trump's decision covers the first two debates, while also leaving the door open to the possibility that he may change his mind at some point in the future.

And while he says he won't be there, Trump is sure to be a topic of conversation during the debate, as he is the subject of numerous ongoing investigations and has been indicted four times in recent months.

Meanwhile, Florida governor and 2024 presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis is making headlines for a recent interview with The Florida Standard, in which he described Trump supporters as “listless vessels.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Even on the heels of his four historic indictments, Trump's support has not waned, with polls showing the former president sitting about 40 points ahead of the rest of the Republican candidates.

DeSantis, now situated in a distant second place, was once seen as a strong challenger to the former president, though he has struggled to get the support he expected since launching his campaign, ultimately laying off about a third of his staff this summer for financial reasons.

Some of his wealthiest GOP donors have also reportedly reconsidered their support of DeSantis' candidacy, citing his extremist views as a liability.

Related Articles
Ron DeSantis The Gathering Atlanta Georgia 08 18 23
Ron DeSantis Calls Trump Supporters ‘Listless Vessels’ Ahead of First Republican Debate
Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier host FOX News Channel
Will Donald Trump Appear at GOP Presidential Debate? Fox News Moderators Prepare for the 'Unprecedented'
Sen. Joe Manchin
Who Is Running for President in 2024? Confirmed and Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Rift Between Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump Spills Into Public View
Ron DeSantis Finally Calls Donald Trump’s 2020 Election Conspiracies ‘Unsubstantiated’: ‘Of Course He Lost’
Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference
Donald Trump 'Livid' amid Georgia Charges, 'Surrounded by People Who Love and Adore Him' (Exclusive Source)
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the Christians United For Israel (CUFI) Summit 2023
Ron DeSantis’ Biggest Donor Is Pausing Campaign Contributions: 'Extremism Won't Get You Elected'
Trump & Ron DeSantis
Trump Crushes DeSantis in New Republican Primary Poll, Despite Florida Governor's Heavy Campaigning
Ron DeSantis
Expected DeSantis Mega-Donors Are Reportedly 'Rethinking' Their Support amid Continued Controversy, Low Polling
Trump and Kevin McCarthy
Donald Trump Threatens House Republicans to Impeach Joe Biden or Get Run Out of Office
George T. Conway III, husband of White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, attends the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC; Carlos De Oliveira, an employee of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, leaves a court appearance with at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Miami
George Conway Offers Legal Advice to Trump Co-Defendant Following ‘Damning’ Indictment: ‘Cooperate’
Kayleigh McEnany
Donald Trump Slams His Former Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany over Fox News Reporting
Florida Governor and 2024 Republican Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis speaks with voters and residents in border-adjacent communities during a campaign event
Ron DeSantis Fires Several Staffers as Struggling 2024 Presidential Campaign Faces Cash Crunch: Report
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The event features student activism and leadership training, and a chance to participate in a series of networking events with political leaders.
DeSantis Says He Would Abolish 4 Federal Agencies as President, Including Education Department and IRS
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media in the Florida Cabinet following his State of the State address during a joint session of the Senate and House of Representative
Ron DeSantis Polling at Low Levels Ahead of Expected 2024 Presidential Campaign Launch
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis sits with his family before addressing supporters at The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., Sunday, March 5, 2023. DeSantis has quietly begun to expand his political coalition on his terms just as he releases a book, "The Courage to be Free," which comes out Tuesday. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Ron DeSantis Announces 2024 Presidential Bid, Officially Squaring Off Against Donald Trump
Mike Pence
Mike Pence Enters 2024 Presidential Race, Challenging Donald Trump for Republican Nomination