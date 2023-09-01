Donald Trump's Georgia Trial Will Be Televised and Livestreamed, Fulton County Judge Says

Fulton County, Georgia, is continuing to treat indicted former President Donald Trump like any other defendant as his election interference case ramps up, revealing that the public will be able to hear prosecutors' full case against him inside the courtroom.

On Thursday Trump pleaded not guilty to the 13 felony charges brought against him by a Fulton County grand jury, setting the stage for one of the highest-profile criminal trials in history.

Shortly after a plea was entered, Republican-appointed Judge Scott McAfee — who has been assigned to oversee Trump's case — announced that all future court proceedings will be televised and livestreamed on Fulton County Court's YouTube page.

Reporters will also be allowed to bring computers and cell phones into the courtroom.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee. Superior Court of Fulton County

Trump is facing a total of 91 felony counts across four criminal cases, two at the federal level and two at the state level. In Fulton County, his and 18 co-defendants' charges relate to an alleged scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

Unlike in his first three cases, Trump has been treated like any other indictee in Fulton County, asked to surrender at a county jail and pose for a mug shot. He was released on a $200,000 bond — $80,000 for the "serious felony" charge of violating the Georgia RICO Act, and $10,000 for the remaining felony charges.

An official trial date has not yet been set for Trump and his co-defendants, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who led the investigation, previously proposed trying all 19 defendants together beginning on March 4, 2024, but Judge McAfee has not yet weighed in on her suggested timeline and some defendants are moving to be tried individually.

