Donald Trump Indicted for Attempting to Overturn 2020 Election Results in Georgia

Now facing his fourth indictment in a matter of months, Trump is charged with 13 felonies including racketeering, conspiracy to commit forgery, and false statements and writings. Eighteen of his allies were also indicted

By
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee headshot
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee is a Politics Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for three years. Her work has previously appeared in The Washington Post, Buzzfeed, Eater, and other outlets.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 14, 2023 11:02PM EDT
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home
Donald Trump. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Donald Trump was indicted in a fourth criminal investigation on Monday night, shortly after a Georgia prosecutor presented evidence to a grand jury regarding the former president's efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election results.

Through a majority vote, the 23-member jury revealed that they were ultimately convinced by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' case against Trump and his allies, signing off on her office's proposed criminal charges after reviewing evidence and hearing testimony. The result was a 41-count, 98-page indictment covering 19 defendants.

Trump faces 13 felony charges: racketeering (violation of the Georgia RICO Act); three counts of solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer; conspiracy to commit personating a public officer; two counts conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree; two counts of conspiracy to commit false statements and writings; conspiracy to commit filing false documents; filing false documents; and two counts of false statements and writings.

The Fulton County charges bring him to a total of 91 criminal counts he's been indicted on this year between the four investigations, several of which come with recommended prison time. If convicted of violating the Georgia RICO Act — classified a step above felony, as a "serious felony" — Trump would face a mandatory minimum sentence of five years.

Eighteen allies were also charged, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows; former Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, John Eastman, Jenna Ellis, Bob Cheeley, Ray Smith III and Kenneth Chesebro; former assistant U.S. attorney general Jeffrey Clark; former Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer; and current Georgia state Sen. Shawn Still.

Additional defendants include a GOP strategist, local elections officials, an Atlanta bail bondsman, a publicist, an Illinois pastor and a onetime congressional candidate.

After the indictment was processed on Monday night, Willis said that she would request a trial date within six months with the goal of trying all 19 defendants together.

Fani Willis, the District Attorney of Fulton County, Georgia inside her office chambers in the Fulton County Justice Center Tower in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. David Walter Banks/Getty

The focus of two separate grand juries convened in the case was on whether Trump or his allies engaged in possible crimes related to their efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss in Georgia, a historically red state where he lost the popular vote to Democrat Joe Biden.

In February, the foreperson of the first grand jury — a special grand jury whose goal was to determine if there's basis to pursue indictments — told CNN it would be a “good assumption” that a subsequent jury panel would lay charges on Trump and about a dozen others in his orbit.

Almost immediately after losing the state to Biden in 2020, Trump pinned his loss on fraud, all while pressuring officials in the state to "find" votes in his favor.

Much of the scandal regarding his efforts in Georgia hinged on a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call between the former president and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump told the secretary to "find 11,780 votes" for him.

That phone call — which was leaked to The Washington Post and made public soon after — helped spark the various investigations into Trump's efforts to overturn the election.

Over the course of its investigation, the grand jury issued subpoenas for testimony from Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, Giuliani, and other allies of the former president, including members of his legal team, such as attorneys Eastman, Ellis, Chesebro and Cleta Mitchell.

Willis said earlier that the special grand jury had heard from a total of 75 witnesses, CNN reported.

The twice-impeached former president's post-White House life has been mired in intensifying investigations on various fronts.

In April 2023, Trump faced a Manhattan judge and pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts involving alleged hush money payments to two women, believed to be (though not named by prosecutors) adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal.

In June, Trump was indicted by a federal grand jury for his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House. Days later, the former president was arraigned at a courthouse in Miami, where he faced a judge and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

And in August, Trump was indicted on four criminal counts by a federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and other efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Former US president Donald Trump appears in court at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on April 4, 2023. From left: Todd Blanche, Susan Necheles, Donald Trump, Joseph Tacopina and Boris Epshteyn
Former President Donald Trump appears in a Manhattan court for a historic arraignment on April 4, 2023. SETH WENIG/POOL/AFP via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Earlier this year, he was also found liable for sexually abusing and defaming former Elle advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, with a jury ordering that Trump pay Carroll $2 million for sexual abuse and $3 million for defamation. The former president is now suing Carroll for defamation.

Trump, his family and his supporters have repeatedly and insistently denied wrongdoing in the various criminal, congressional and civil inquiries.

Related Articles
3/30/23 Donald Trump indicted on criminal charges in hush money payment case. STAR MAX File Photo: 1/11/17 President-Elect Donald Trump holds his first press conference since the 2016 election in New York City.
Donald Trump Hit with New Jan. 6 Indictment After the 'Most Wide-Ranging' Investigation in DOJ History
Rudy Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani, One of Trump’s Jan. 6 ‘Co-Conspirators,’ Points the Finger as DOJ Mulls Additional Charges
Former President Donald Trump arrives at New York Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street for his arraignment after a grand jury indictment in New York City on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Donald Trump was indicted Thursday by a Manhattan grand jury on more than 30 counts related to business fraud. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating the former president in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels. Grand Jury Indictment of Former President Donald Trump, New York, United States - 04 Apr 2023
Trump’s Jan. 6 Indictment Describes Six Unnamed ‘Co-Conspirators’: Here’s What We Know About Them So Far
U.S. President Donald Trump reviews papers during an interview in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C
Every Crime Donald Trump Has Been Charged With So Far
Donald Trump
Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty in Federal Jan. 6 Case — He Has Now Denied More than 70 Alleged Criminal Acts
Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference
Georgia Prosecutors Have Messages Linking Donald Trump’s Legal Team to a 2020 Election Breach: Report
US President Donald J. Trump hosts a roundtable meeting with Hispanic pastors in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Washington, USA - 25 Jan 2019
In the Midst of Classified Docs Case, Trump is Facing Another Special Counsel Probe Over 2020 Election
Rudolph Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani Now Admits He Made False Statements About Georgia Poll Workers After 2020 Election
Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference
Third Defendant Named in Classified Documents Case Against Donald Trump, Who Faces Three New Charges
Donald Trump (left), Mike Pence
Mike Pence, Whom Trump Turned Rioters Against on Jan. 6, Won’t Call the Former President’s Actions ‘Criminal’
E. Jean Carroll's trial against Donald
Donald Trump Is Now Suing E. Jean Carroll for Defamation, After Jury Recently Concluded That He Defamed Her
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
The Cases Against Trump: What to Know About the Various Investigations Surrounding the 45th U.S. President
Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he makes a visit to the Cuban restaurant Versailles after he appeared for his arraignment on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
Donald Trump's Historic Arraignment: A Full Recap, Plus What Comes Next
E. Jean Carroll Donald Trump
Judge Says E. Jean Carroll Can Pursue New, $10 Million Lawsuit Against Donald Trump Following CNN Town Hall
Former President Donald Trump arrives at New York Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street for his arraignment after a grand jury indictment in New York City on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Donald Trump was indicted Thursday by a Manhattan grand jury on more than 30 counts related to business fraud. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating the former president in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels. Grand Jury Indictment of Former President Donald Trump, New York, United States - 04 Apr 2023
The Trump Indictment Charges and Allegations: Full Recap
Former President Donald Trump arrives at New York Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street for his arraignment after a grand jury indictment in New York City on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Donald Trump was indicted Thursday by a Manhattan grand jury on more than 30 counts related to business fraud. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating the former president in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels. Grand Jury Indictment of Former President Donald Trump, New York, United States - 04 Apr 2023
Donald Trump Indictment Is Strong, Say Legal Experts: 'The Evidence Is Damning'