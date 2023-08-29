Donald Trump's Family 'Isn't Worried' About Him Going to Jail, Source Says (Exclusive)

On the heels of Donald Trump's fourth indictment and amid mounting legal troubles, the former president's family remains unconcerned about the prospect of him having to serve any jail time.

"Everyone knows he’s not going to jail. No one is worried," a source tells PEOPLE of Trump's closest family members.

That includes daughter Ivanka Trump, who has largely stayed silent amid the controversy—but isn't hiding away.

"She's all over the place down here, always out and about," the source tells PEOPLE of Ivanka, 41, and her husband Jared Kushner's life in Miami.

"They're definitely not hiding. They live right on the beach," the source adds of the luxury high-rise condominium complex the couple calls home as they continue construction on a nearby $24 million waterfront property. "They seem like they don't have a care in the world."

Ivanka's 29-year-old sister Tiffany — who married husband Michael Boulos last November — lives in nearby Palm Beach and the two sisters have grown closer in recent years, largely due to the shared memories from their father's time in the White House.

“They used to not get along but now they’re bonded over their shared trauma of being the most hated kids in America," the source says. "Going through that experience with their dad as president was awful for them, they hated it. People were so cruel. Especially about Tiffany’s looks."

These days, the women are staying out of the political fray, choosing instead to relax in South Florida.

"They want nothing to do with politics this time around, they never want to go through that again. They just want to chill in Miami," the source adds.

Ivanka has publicly announced that she will not be involved with her father's 2024 campaign, issuing a statement the same night he announced his latest campaign.

"I love my father very much," Ivanka said in her statement. "This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family."

She continued: "I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena."

And while she's remained largely out of the spotlight since leaving the White House in 2021, Ivanka did speak out after her father's first indictment in March, after prosecutors alleged he paid hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels while he was the presidential candidate in 2016.

Ivanka broke her silence on the charges via a short message on her Instagram Story, writing: "I love my father, and I love my country. Today, I am pained for both. I appreciate the voices across the political spectrum expressing support and concern."

The former president has been indicted four times since leaving office. The latest charges bring him to a total of 91 criminal counts he's faced this year between four investigations, several of which come with recommended prison time.

Earlier this month, he was indicted in a fourth criminal investigation, for which he is accused of violating the Georgia RICO Act — classified a step above felony, as a "serious felony." If convicted, Trump would face a mandatory minimum sentence of five years.